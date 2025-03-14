

MUMBAI, INDIA, Mar 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - SRKay Consulting Group has released a groundbreaking whitepaper, “New-Shoring: The Next Evolution in Global Expansion,” providing data-driven insights into why companies are rapidly moving away from traditional offshoring models and embracing New-Shoring as a future-proof strategy.



With geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and rising labour costs impacting global businesses, organizations are actively seeking new locations that offer regulatory stability, skilled talent, and operational resilience. According to the whitepaper, 76% of CEOs now see New-Shoring as a long-term transformation strategy, rather than a cost-cutting measure. Key Highlights from the Whitepaper Why Offshoring is No Longer Sustainable: 35% of executives rank political stability as the top concern when selecting new expansion locations.83% of North American and 90% of European businesses are actively diversifying their supply chains post-pandemic.China’s labor costs have surged by over 15% annually, reducing its cost-advantage. New-Shoring: The Strategic Shift India (75%), Vietnam (70%), and Mexico (55%) are the top New-Shoring destinations based on workforce availability, infrastructure, and policy incentives.22% of global executives now use AI-powered site selection for risk mitigation and operational efficiency.57% of enterprises prioritize sustainability and ESG compliance in location selection. Case Studies from Industry Leaders Apple – Shifting iPhone production to India to diversify its manufacturing footprint.

Tesla – Expanding Gigafactories in Mexico for nearshoring closer to the U.S. market.

Boeing – Investing in Mexico’s aerospace hub to improve supply chain efficiency. The Future of Global Expansion AI-driven automation, hybrid workforce models, and geopolitical realignments will define business expansion strategies over the next five years.Companies that embrace New-Shoring will gain a competitive advantage in resilience, speed-to-market, and innovation. As per Karunjit Kumar Dhir, CEO of SRKay Consulting Group:"New-Shoring isn’t just about cutting costs—it’s about ensuring long-term stability and business resilience. Our latest whitepaper outlines a strategic framework for companies looking to make this shift effectively." Why Download the Whitepaper? Discover which global destinations offer the best opportunities for New-Shoring.✔ Gain insights into AI-driven decision-making for site selection and risk assessment.✔ Explore real-world case studies showcasing how top companies are making the shift successfully. Download the Whitepaper today and future-proof your global expansion strategy. About SRKay Consulting Group With operations in eight countries, SRKay Consulting Group is a trusted partner for businesses navigating global expansion, New-Shoring, and offshore transformation strategies. The firm specializes in regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and operational excellence, helping enterprises unlock growth opportunities in emerging markets. For media inquiries, partnerships, and whitepaper access:

Komaldeep Kaur

Email: Komal@mianext.com

Explore More: www.srkay.com





