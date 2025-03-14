

Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) organised a delegation to Bangkok from 10 to 13 March to promote Hong Kong’s infrastructure development and real estate-related services (IRES) and help Hong Kong IRES companies explore arising business opportunities in Thailand. Thailand's infrastructure and real estate development landscape has undergone rapid transformation in recent years, fuelled by substantial government investments in transportation, urban development, and sustainable projects. Key initiatives, such as the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and the expansion of public transportation networks, offer significant growth opportunities in the IRES sector. The delegation, co-led by Mr Stephen Liang, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, and Ir Dr Hon Lo Wai-kwok, GBS, MH, JP, Member (Functional Constituency – Engineering) of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, comprised 21 delegates from a wide range of IRES related sectors, including architecture, consulting, construction financing, engineering, infrastructure and property development, as well as smart cities solutions and PropTech. Through meetings with government bodies, industry associations and major developers, such as Amata Corporation, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, BTS Group, Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company, Siamese Asset Public Company, Thai-Hong Kong Trade Association, Thai Railway Engineering Association, and The Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO), the mission provided opportunities for Hong Kong delegates to explore partnerships with Thai local firms. “Similar to Hong Kong, infrastructure development is a key priority in Thailand’s growth plans. With its mega projects, including the Eastern Economic Corridor and other large-scale investments in road, rail, aviation and shipping, there are many opportunities for collaboration,” Mr Stephen Liang said during the visit. “Complementing its know-how in IRES, Hong Kong is also a connected international financial hub with decades of experience helping international investors and project owners raise capital and seize arising opportunities.” He added: “Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to facilitate tripartite cooperation among project owners, service providers and investors, thanks to its role as a superconnector linking Mainland China and the rest of the world, thus amplifying vital business and people-to-people exchange.” A highlight of the mission was the networking luncheon hosted by the HKTDC, at which attendees learned about Hong Kong IRES's strengths and value-added services, and explored opportunities for collaboration between Thailand and Hong Kong in infrastructure development projects. A business matching session followed, in which Hong Kong delegates held one-on-one meetings with Thai companies to explore opportunities and exchange ideas in various areas, including Thailand’s public transport networks, sustainable urban development, smart city initiatives and infrastructure financing. Hong Kong is recognised globally as a major financial hub. With many world-class architectural, building, surveying, engineering, and consultancy services companies offering extensive expertise and a deep pool of international talent across various areas, Hong Kong is an ideal place for Thai companies to accelerate and achieve their development plans. The delegation also conducted site visits to two new major infrastructure developments - Thailand Digital Valley and One Bangkok. As an initiative under the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), the Thailand Digital Valley is a hub for companies and start-ups developing advanced technologies and digital innovations for application in smart cities. One Bangkok is a fully integrated urban district, ideally located in central Bangkok, that blends retail, commercial, office, leisure and living facilities. The HKTDC regularly organises business delegations across various types and industries. In recent years, it has frequently organised delegations in the IRES sector to visit different cities in Mainland China, as well as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Jakarta, Indonesia. The HKTDC will continue organising promotions to highlight Hong Kong’s IRES strengths. Photo Download: https://bit.ly/4kOavUA Mr Stephen Liang, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, and Ir Dr Hon Lo Wai-kwok, GBS, MH, JP, Member (Functional Constituency – Engineering) of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, co-led a delegation to Bangkok, Thailand, comprising 21 delegates from a wide range of professional sectors. The networking luncheon hosted by the HKTDC, at which attendees learned about Hong Kong IRES's strengths and value-added services. Mr Stephen Liang, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, said in his welcoming remarks at the networking luncheon that Hong Kong is an ideal partner for IRES projects in Thailand.

Media enquiries HKTDC’s Communication & Public Affairs Department: Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.org About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Real Estate & REIT, Daily News, Regional

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

