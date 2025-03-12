Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 14, 2025
Thursday, 13 March 2025, 16:19 HKT/SGT
Lit Studios enters into MOU with Bingo Group, a Hong Kong listed company
- to develop its music and video content entertainment business

HONG KONG, Mar 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On 28th February 2025, Lit Studios, a majority owned subsidiary of TGG Enterprise Limited, entered into an MOU to explore further business collaboration with Bingo Group to expand its music and video content business worldwide. In the partnership, Lit Studios will assist Bingo in promoting its video content worldwide, and Bingo will assist Lit Studios in producing AIGC related content in video, music and games development.

A spokesperson for Lit Studios, Tommy Chu, mentioned, "We are excited to be working with Bingo Group Holdings, a company majority owned by Mr. Stephen Chow, to utilize AI generated content technology to revolutionize the music and video content industries. "

The spokesperson for Bingo Group, Senior Advisor Ignious Yong, mentioned, " We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Lit Studios in furthering the adoption of AI generated content in music, video content and games industries."

Adding further, spokesperson for TGG Enterprise Limited, Eric Tsang said, "This collaboration is part of our Group's strategic foray into AI. We believe that AI adoption is the future, and our Group has also recently increased our focus in this sector and pushing into AI infrastructure and AI generated content.

About Lit Studios

An entertainment company sparking a new light and leading the renaissance of Hong Kong cinema for global audiences.

About TGG Enterprise

TGG Enterprise is a private investment holding company with a global portfolio of strategic investments built around three core pillars: digital media, Web3 and AI infrastructure, and lifestyle.

About Bingo Group Holdings Limited

Bingo Group Holdings Limited is an entertainment technology company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market (“GEM”) of Hong Kong. Its principal business activities are film production, licensing and derivative rights, cross-border marketing and provision of interactive content (“Filmed Entertainment, New Media Development and Licensing Business”); In addition, Bingo Group is also involved in cinema investment and management (“Cinema Business”), entertainment content creation, KOL and digital artiste management, new retail business and project management.




