

SINGAPORE, Mar 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Themed “Airport Operations for Tomorrow”, inter airport Southeast Asia 2025 (IASEA) curated a lineup of conference sessions and the latest innovations to drive conversations on what a sustainable tomorrow looks like for Asia’s airport operations and ground handling industry. From 25-27 March 2025, the 8th edition of IASEA is expected to gather over 4,000 attendees, 150 notable global brands and some 50 industry experts as speakers at the iconic Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. IASEA 2025 Conference – Mastermind keynotes on shaping the future of airports Setting the stage for this conference on day 1 (25 March) is the fireside chat titled Reshaping Global Airport Operationsby Patrick Ky, CEO, International Centre for Aviation Innovation (ICAI), an industry leader with nearly three decades worth of aviation experience. Moderated by Glory Wee, Senior Director, Aviation Development Group, Civil Aviation Authority Singapore (CAAS), the session will discuss solutions that improve operational efficiencies and lay the foundation for resilient and future-proof airports. “Globally, Asia Pacific takes the lead as the region with 60% of the total number of airport projects, and the region’s carriers handled 31 million international passengers, which was a 19.8% increase in November 2024 compared to November 2023. Recognising the need to address ground and airspace capacity constraints and manpower shortages, while keeping up with increasing passenger footfall in the region, the International Centre for Aviation Innovation was established in Singapore,” said Patrick Ky, CEO, International Centre for Aviation Innovation (ICAI). “ICAI focuses on research and development projects for next-generation air navigation services, automated and smart airports, and unmanned aviation systems and sustainable aviation. At the upcoming IASEA 2025, I’m excited to share insights into new innovations that will be tested in Singapore before being deployed globally.” This will be followed by keynote sessions led by two of the top 5 airports according to Skytrax’s World Top Airport List 2024. The first keynote, Airports of The Next Decade & Beyond with Shinichiro Motomiya, General Manager, Narita International Airport Corporation, will provide insights into the master plan of Narita International Airport – a case study of the airport of the future, and Airport in Brief: Incheon Airport with Soonil Hwang, Deputy Director of Fast Travel Team, Incheon International Airport Corporation, will cover a deep dive into the airport’s Digital Transformation Project. Shinichiro Motomiya, General Manager, Narita International Airport Corporation, shared, “To ensure that airports can keep up with this surging demand in air traffic today, it’s become paramount for the industry to accelerate conversations on what will make airports sustainable, improve operational resilience and passenger experience. Takethe ‘New Narita Airport’ expansion project as a case in point, which we will share about during the keynote session. The airport development project for the 2030s is looking at consolidating terminals and building a new cargo area to allow for the expected increase of passenger capacity from 57 to 75 million and cargo capacity from 2.4 to 3.5 million tons atNarita International Airport.” Soonil Hwang, Deputy Director of the Fast Travel Team, Incheon International Airport Corporation commented, “We should not shun away from the use of Artificial Intelligence technologies, especially in the aviation industry. At Incheon International Airport, we believe that technology will strike a fine balance between passenger experience and operational efficiency. Hence, we’ve analysed customer demands and drawn a Persona Journey Map to design solutions around it. As we complete Phase 4 of the transformation of Incheon International Airport, it is my pleasure to share at the upcoming IASEA how we’ve identified values such as ‘Convenient Journey’ or ‘Time’ and utilised them to elevate the customer experience.” The morning of the opening day will also see Nguyen Dang Minh, Head of Airport Operations Department, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) spearhead the next keynote, Vietnam Airport Development Masterplan 2030. Vietnam stands as a leader in the aviation landscape, aiming to expand its airport network to 30 airports by 2030 and a long-term vision extending to 2050 that includes upgrades to increase annual passenger capacity by over 80%. As new airports are being built and existing ones upgraded, Minh will cover the solutions needed to address challenges in ground management, security, and resource allocation that will enable airport operations to evolve alongside Vietnam’s expanding aviation network. Day 2 of the conference will open with the keynote Global Action Plan for the Prevention of Runway Incursion. With safety as a top priority for the aviation industry, and runway incursions as one of the top five high-risk categories of aviation risks, the session will be led by Mitch Fox, Director, Asia Pacific Centre for Aviation Safety, Flight Safety Foundation, who will cover recommendations from the Global Action Plan for the Prevention of Runway Incursions (GAPRI) that go beyond simple regulatory compliance. Aside from safety, efficiency and sustainability are the next priorities to drive airports of tomorrow. Brad Moore, CEO, APAC, Swissport International AG, will lead the next keynote Redefining Ground Support Excellence in Asia Pacific to examine how transformative technology, greener practices, and strategic innovation are unlocking new opportunities for ground handling – a critical backbone of the aviation system. Aside from these mastermind keynotes, other industry experts and thought leaders from the airport industry will join the conference, sharing their groundbreaking strategies for transforming terminal and ramp operations to address the challenges of today's demanding and rapidly changing aviation landscape. Some of the conference highlights include1: Using Data Analytics to Optimise Airport Operations

Rethinking Passenger Flow: Unravelling the Knot of Terminal Congestion

Transforming Baggage Handling: Best Practices for Modern Airports

Future-Proofing Airport Security: Balancing Safety, Technology & Passenger Experience

Boosting Operational Resilience: Preparing for the Unexpected The full list of speakers can be found here. State-of-the-art solutions at inter airport Southeast Asia exhibition As the reference point for the future of airports, IASEA 2025 will stand as a platform to unveil the latest aviation technologies aimed at streamlining workflows, improving sustainability and elevating operational capabilities. Automation will continue to play a pivotal role in ever-growing passenger expectations. SITA’s 2024 Baggage IT Insights reveal that 80% of airports and 66% of airlines have put touchless self- service baggage handling in place, and more investments will continue in 2025. Aligned with this transformation, industry expert Smith Detection will introduce to the Asia market the SDX 10060 XDi, a ground-breaking X-ray scanner, offering highly accurate material discrimination and substance identification based on an object’s molecular structure. Separately, biometrics and digital identity leader NEC will showcase its facial recognition technology, ranked the world’s most accurate in a benchmark test conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology in 2024. ADB Safegate Singapore, who recently clinched awards for Environmental Initiatives, Innovation, Safety, and Business Expansion at the Airport Technology Excellence Awards 2024, will present their award-winning airport management software. Other notable brands to expect on the exhibition floor: Aviaco GSE, CIAS, Colibri Energy, Cobus Industries, Datalogic, ewo, FAAC, Fastcharge, FibreFENCE by Fibre Net Spa, FLEX Industries, GRP Iluminacion, Honeywell, ITW GSE, Japan Radio Co., LEONARDO, Mallaghan, Mototok, NEC, OCEM Airfield, Oshkosh AeroTech, Poltrona Frau, Roypow Technology GmbH, SICK AG, ShinMaywa, Thales, TCR, TLD Asia, Toyota Industries Corporation, TREPEL and Weihai Guangtai. All registered professionals for inter airport Southeast Asia 2025 will be granted free access to exhibition and conference floors. For the latest information on inter airport Southeast Asia, please visit the event website, LinkedIn, or Facebookpages. About inter airport Southeast Asia inter airport Southeast Asia influences and accelerates the transformation of the airport industry in Asia by crafting a unique, 3-day airport trade show for the region. Every odd year, buyers and decision makers from the airports, airlines, ground handlers and the entire Airport community in Asia attend inter airport Southeast Asia to source and experience from the most diverse selection of innovations, technology and equipment for airport terminals and ramp operations. Whatever your strategy or needs - this is the place to be for business, friendship and new trends. 25-27 March 2025 Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

www.interairport-southeastasia.com About RX RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com. About RELX RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors Media contacts (on behalf of RX)

Carolyn Kok (carolyn.kok@fifthring.com)

Chloe Lim (chloe.lim@fifthring.com)





Topic: Press release summary

Source: inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)

Sectors: Trade Shows, Airlines

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

