Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, March 15, 2025
Friday, 14 March 2025, 19:54 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics Doses First Participant in Phase 1b Clinical Trial of GT-02287 in Parkinson's Disease
Interim Analysis Expected End of 2Q 2025

BETHESDA, MD, Mar 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced the dosing of the first participant with Parkinson’s disease (PD) in its Phase 1b clinical trial of GT-02287, the Company’s lead allosteric small molecule in development for the treatment of PD with or without a GBA1 mutation.

“Initiation of dosing in our Phase 1b clinical trial represents an important step in the clinical development of GT-02287 and in Gain’s mission to deliver a disease-modifying therapy to people with Parkinson’s disease. We look forward to continued enrollment and anticipate an interim analysis from the towards the end of 2Q 2025,” said Gene Mack, President and CEO of Gain Therapeutics. 

The Phase 1b open-label, multi-center trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of GT-02287 in people with GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD. Secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetics, GCase modulation, levels of GCase substrates, and other biomarkers in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid. The trial will enroll up to 20 participants who will receive GT-02287 daily for three months. Interim data from the Phase 1b trial are anticipated at the end of 2Q 2025.

The Phase 1b trial follows Gain’s successful Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers completed during Q3 2024, in which GT-02287 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile as well as plasma and CNS exposures in the projected therapeutic range. Importantly, the Phase 1 study also showed significant target engagement of GT-02287 demonstrated by a statistically significant increase in glucocerebrosidase (GCase) activity that was >50%.

For more information on the Phase 1b clinical trial, visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06732180 

About GT-02287

Gain Therapeutics’ lead drug candidate, GT-02287, is in clinical development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease (PD) with or without a GBA1 mutation. The orally administered, brain-penetrant small molecule is an allosteric enzyme modulator that restores the function of the lysosomal enzyme glucocerebrosidase (GCase) which becomes misfolded and impaired due to mutations in the GBA1 gene, the most common genetic abnormality associated with PD, or other age-related stress factors. In preclinical models of PD, GT-02287 restored GCase enzymatic function, reduced aggregated α-synuclein, neuroinflammation and neuronal death, and improved motor function and cognitive performance. Additionally, GT-02287 significantly reduced plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels, an emerging biomarker of neurodegeneration.

Compelling preclinical data in models of both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD, demonstrating a disease-modifying effect after administration of GT-02287, suggest that GT-02287 may have the potential to slow or stop the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support early in its development from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse – Swiss Innovation Agency.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, GT-02287 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation. Results from a Phase 1 study of GT-02287 in healthy volunteers demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, plasma exposure in the projected therapeutic range, CNS exposure, and target engagement and modulation of GCase enzyme.

Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company’s current or future product candidates including GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment for a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company’s product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Apaar Jammu and Chuck Padala
ajammu@gaintherapeutics.com
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com 

Media Contacts:

Russo Partners
Nic Johnson and Elio Ambrosio
nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com
elio.ambrosio@russopartnersllc.com
(760) 846-9256




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Gain Therapeutics
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Lit Studios enters into MOU with Bingo Group, a Hong Kong listed company  
Mar 14, 2025 20:45 HKT/SGT
Gain Therapeutics Doses First Participant in Phase 1b Clinical Trial of GT-02287 in Parkinson's Disease  
Mar 14, 2025 19:54 HKT/SGT
Approval in Principle (AiP) for the Basic Design of a Large Ammonia-Fueled Ammonia Carrier Obtained from Classification Society  
Friday, March 14, 2025 5:37:00 PM
Toyota Launches All-New Crown Estate in Japan  
Friday, March 14, 2025 4:22:00 PM
Probowangi Toll Road Package 3 Reaches 74.9% Completion, WIKA Supports Logistics Efficiency and National Connectivity  
Mar 14, 2025 16:00 HKT/SGT
Habitat for Humanity offers up to US$40,000 in grants for innovative youth-led housing solutions in Asia-Pacific  
Mar 14, 2025 09:18 HKT/SGT
TreasureNFT Introduces New Features to Enhance NFT Trading Efficiency  
Mar 14, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
Future of airport operations to take centre stage at inter airport Southeast Asia conference  
Mar 14, 2025 07:58 HKT/SGT
CleverTap partners with upGrad to build a Deep Learning Track to upskill Marketers with Hands-On AI & Analytics Training  
Mar 14, 2025 04:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong delegation concludes IRES mission in Bangkok  
Mar 13, 2025 15:41 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11  -  20   March
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13  -  20   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18  -  27   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18  -  27   March
Online
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       