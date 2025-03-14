Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, March 15, 2025
Saturday, 15 March 2025, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Trust Swiftly
Trust Swiftly Launches AI-Fighting Identity Verification Platform with Public Bounty Challenge

CHICAGO, IL, Mar 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Trust Swiftly launched its "Trusted Supervised Remote ID Verification platform" to combat the rising tide of AI-driven fraud. This innovative solution, the first and only of its kind, offers an adaptable approach to identity verification, combining remote and in-person security measures. Trust Swiftly is also launching a public bounty challenge to prove its robustness, inviting experts to test the system's defenses.

Trust Swiftly's supervised remote identity proofing tackles the growing threat of sophisticated fraud attempts head-on. The platform is exceptionally flexible, incorporating over 20 verification methods, including document verification (with support for thousands of global documents), biometric checks (facial recognition with liveness detection, fingerprint, and voice), and dynamic knowledge-based authentication. It analyzes thousands of data points in real time to rapidly identify and flag potential bad actors and leverages AI agents to expand its coverage.

The platform's unique strength lies in its supervised element. While offering automated verification options, including self-service kiosks for secure locations, it also allows for human oversight when needed. This hybrid approach ensures the highest level of accuracy and security, adapting to various risk levels and use cases.

Bounty Challenge for Enhanced Security

Trust Swiftly has launched a public bounty challenge to demonstrate its confidence in the platform's resilience. Security researchers and ethical hackers are invited to attempt to bypass the system's defenses. This ongoing challenge validates the platform's current security and contributes to its continuous improvement.

The platform offers flexible deployment options, including self-service kiosks for secure locations.

Key verification factors of the new system include:

  • Advanced Biometrics: Facial recognition with liveness detection, fingerprint scanning, and voice authentication.
  • Document Verification: Confirming if an ID is real or fake.
  • Datapoint Verification: The system cross-references thousands of datapoints to verify user identities and flag potential fraud.

Visit https://trustswiftly.com to learn more about the Trusted Supervised Remote ID Verification platform and the bounty challenge. Request a demo today to see how Trust Swiftly can protect your business from evolving fraud threats.

Media Contact
Andrew Williams
Trust Swiftly
Phone: 312-945-0121
Email: andrew@trustswiftly.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Trust Swiftly

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Trust Swiftly Launches AI-Fighting Identity Verification Platform with Public Bounty Challenge  
Mar 15, 2025 09:00 HKT/SGT
Lit Studios enters into MOU with Bingo Group, a Hong Kong listed company  
Mar 14, 2025 20:45 HKT/SGT
Gain Therapeutics Doses First Participant in Phase 1b Clinical Trial of GT-02287 in Parkinson's Disease  
Mar 14, 2025 19:54 HKT/SGT
Approval in Principle (AiP) for the Basic Design of a Large Ammonia-Fueled Ammonia Carrier Obtained from Classification Society  
Friday, March 14, 2025 5:37:00 PM
Toyota Launches All-New Crown Estate in Japan  
Friday, March 14, 2025 4:22:00 PM
Probowangi Toll Road Package 3 Reaches 74.9% Completion, WIKA Supports Logistics Efficiency and National Connectivity  
Mar 14, 2025 16:00 HKT/SGT
Habitat for Humanity offers up to US$40,000 in grants for innovative youth-led housing solutions in Asia-Pacific  
Mar 14, 2025 09:18 HKT/SGT
TreasureNFT Introduces New Features to Enhance NFT Trading Efficiency  
Mar 14, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
Future of airport operations to take centre stage at inter airport Southeast Asia conference  
Mar 14, 2025 07:58 HKT/SGT
CleverTap partners with upGrad to build a Deep Learning Track to upskill Marketers with Hands-On AI & Analytics Training  
Mar 14, 2025 04:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11  -  20   March
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13  -  20   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18  -  27   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18  -  27   March
Online
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       