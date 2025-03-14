

CHICAGO, IL, Mar 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Trust Swiftly launched its "Trusted Supervised Remote ID Verification platform" to combat the rising tide of AI-driven fraud. This innovative solution, the first and only of its kind, offers an adaptable approach to identity verification, combining remote and in-person security measures. Trust Swiftly is also launching a public bounty challenge to prove its robustness, inviting experts to test the system's defenses. Trust Swiftly's supervised remote identity proofing tackles the growing threat of sophisticated fraud attempts head-on. The platform is exceptionally flexible, incorporating over 20 verification methods, including document verification (with support for thousands of global documents), biometric checks (facial recognition with liveness detection, fingerprint, and voice), and dynamic knowledge-based authentication. It analyzes thousands of data points in real time to rapidly identify and flag potential bad actors and leverages AI agents to expand its coverage. The platform's unique strength lies in its supervised element. While offering automated verification options, including self-service kiosks for secure locations, it also allows for human oversight when needed. This hybrid approach ensures the highest level of accuracy and security, adapting to various risk levels and use cases. Bounty Challenge for Enhanced Security Trust Swiftly has launched a public bounty challenge to demonstrate its confidence in the platform's resilience. Security researchers and ethical hackers are invited to attempt to bypass the system's defenses. This ongoing challenge validates the platform's current security and contributes to its continuous improvement. The platform offers flexible deployment options, including self-service kiosks for secure locations. Key verification factors of the new system include: Advanced Biometrics: Facial recognition with liveness detection, fingerprint scanning, and voice authentication.

Document Verification: Confirming if an ID is real or fake.

Datapoint Verification: The system cross-references thousands of datapoints to verify user identities and flag potential fraud. Visit https://trustswiftly.com to learn more about the Trusted Supervised Remote ID Verification platform and the bounty challenge. Request a demo today to see how Trust Swiftly can protect your business from evolving fraud threats. Media Contact

