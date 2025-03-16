

MALANG, E. JAVA, Indonesia, Mar 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - A Lecturer at the Faculty of Animal Science at Brawijaya University, Danung Nur Adli Spt., MSc., MPt, has developed an integrated chicken coop monitoring system to increase the potential productivity of broiler chickens. The system uses the Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile apps. Malang, East Java - Danung Nur Adli (right), a Lecturer at the Faculty of Animal Science at Brawijaya University, explains the functions of his IoT-based chicken coop temperature monitoring system. (ANTARA FOTO/ARI BOWO SUCIPTO) The innovation was initiated in 2019, when Danung began designing ways to use technology in traditional 'open' model chicken coops to develop the economic value of male chicks that are often viewed as waste. "We didn't know what to do with the male chicks. They were usually raised to be sold as broiler chickens," Danung said in Malang, East Java, on Friday. "We have designed a real-time technology service for chickens, whose goal is to increase the productivity of broiler chickens." Danung's IoT-based chicken coop is also designed as an alternative to more sophisticated technologies, such as the TempTron, a temperature and humidity control device. Given the high cost to build a TempTron, which is specifically designed to maintain the stability of temperature and humidity in a closed chicken coop or 'close' house, Danung decided to design his innovation for farmers who use traditional open-type coops to raise chicken. "So, we designed a microcontroller, then a sensor that works using a modem to transmit data about temperature and humidity," he said. "Chickens eat less when the air temperature is high. This requires a quick decision. If too late, it can affect their immunity, raising the potential to get sick, while the increase in cells per body weight also decreases," he explained. The mechanism allows each farmer to get real-time data on the temperature and humidity in their chicken coops within an estimated two to three minutes via their mobile phone. Using the data, farmers can immediately take corrective action. For example, if the air temperature is hot, they can provide drinking water or nutritional intake to their chickens. In 2024, Danung's system received a funding grant for further development from Brawijaya University. His design also caught the attention of Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid when she visited the East Java campus some time ago. Currently, Danung's chicken coop system is being used at several farms in Malang Regency, such as in Karangploso and Singosari. The innovation for livestock has received a positive response from chicken farmers as well, especially those from the millennial generation. For marketing the system, Danung is collaborating with Luthfan Bayu Zulkarnaen, a colleague and co-founder of Pemiara.id, a supplier of male chickens. "Bayu also helps to report on temperature developments, and provides input on what corrective actions to take," Danung said. For more information please click: https://ub.ac.id

