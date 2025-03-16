Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, March 16, 2025
Saturday, 15 March 2025, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Brawijaya University
Brawijaya University Lecturer Develops IoT-based Chicken Coop Monitoring System

MALANG, E. JAVA, Indonesia, Mar 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - A Lecturer at the Faculty of Animal Science at Brawijaya University, Danung Nur Adli Spt., MSc., MPt, has developed an integrated chicken coop monitoring system to increase the potential productivity of broiler chickens. The system uses the Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile apps.

A lecturer at the Faculty of Animal Science at Brawijaya University, Danung Nur Adli (right), explains the functioning of an IoT-based chicken coop temperature monitoring system that he developed, in Malang, East Java, on Tuesday (March 11, 2025). (ANTARA FOTO/ARI BOWO SUCIPTO)
Malang, East Java - Danung Nur Adli (right), a Lecturer at the Faculty of Animal Science at Brawijaya University, explains the functions of his IoT-based chicken coop temperature monitoring system. (ANTARA FOTO/ARI BOWO SUCIPTO)

The innovation was initiated in 2019, when Danung began designing ways to use technology in traditional 'open' model chicken coops to develop the economic value of male chicks that are often viewed as waste. 

"We didn't know what to do with the male chicks. They were usually raised to be sold as broiler chickens," Danung said in Malang, East Java, on Friday. "We have designed a real-time technology service for chickens, whose goal is to increase the productivity of broiler chickens."

Danung's IoT-based chicken coop is also designed as an alternative to more sophisticated technologies, such as the TempTron, a temperature and humidity control device. Given the high cost to build a TempTron, which is specifically designed to maintain the stability of temperature and humidity in a closed chicken coop or 'close' house, Danung decided to design his innovation for farmers who use traditional open-type coops to raise chicken.

"So, we designed a microcontroller, then a sensor that works using a modem to transmit data about temperature and humidity," he said. "Chickens eat less when the air temperature is high. This requires a quick decision. If too late, it can affect their immunity, raising the potential to get sick, while the increase in cells per body weight also decreases," he explained.

The mechanism allows each farmer to get real-time data on the temperature and humidity in their chicken coops within an estimated two to three minutes via their mobile phone.  Using the data, farmers can immediately take corrective action. For example, if the air temperature is hot, they can provide drinking water or nutritional intake to their chickens.

In 2024, Danung's system received a funding grant for further development from Brawijaya University. His design also caught the attention of Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid when she visited the East Java campus some time ago.

Currently, Danung's chicken coop system is being used at several farms in Malang Regency, such as in Karangploso and Singosari. The innovation for livestock has received a positive response from chicken farmers as well, especially those from the millennial generation.

For marketing the system, Danung is collaborating with Luthfan Bayu Zulkarnaen, a colleague and co-founder of Pemiara.id, a supplier of male chickens. "Bayu also helps to report on temperature developments, and provides input on what corrective actions to take," Danung said.

For more information please click: https://ub.ac.id
Brawijaya University: https://prasetya.ub.ac.id 

Editor: Primayanti, Copyright (c) ANTARA 2025

 



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Brawijaya University
Sectors: Agritech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Brawijaya University
Dec 11, 2024 15:40 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya University develops data system for climate change monitoring
Sept 9, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya University Prof Develops Early Harvest, High-yield Corn Seeds
July 15, 2024 02:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya Academic makes Mulch from Banana Waste and Water Hyacinth
Apr 19, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya University researcher develops honey-processing tech
Dec 15, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya Academic develops DAD App to promote safety at Indonesian Rail Crossings
Aug 11, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesia's first 8K uncompressed video conference inaugurates 100 Gbps network for education at UB-Universitas Brawijaya
June 7, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya-Japan cooperate to establish Research Center of Robotic, AI
Sept 30, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya University develops GIS-based IoT for disaster mitigation
Apr 4, 2022 07:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya Student Start-up makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List
Nov 25, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Universitas Brawijaya developing digital halal certification system for Indonesian MSMEs
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       