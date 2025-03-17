

HONG KONG, Mar 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - NaaS Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS) has recently announced its partnership with Xiaomi Auto to integrate its extensive EV charging network into Xiaomi’s smart vehicle ecosystem. This collaboration enables Xiaomi EV owners to seamlessly access NaaS’s wide charging network across the country via Xiaomi Auto app and in-car systems, significantly enhancing charging experience. This is an important strategic move for both companies. Xiaomi Auto is rapidly scaling its EV business, and the efficient, tech-driven charging experience is critical for solidifying customer value and creating customer loyalty. Xiaomi Auto has been a hit so far, with 135,000 deliveries since launch. As its sales continue to grow, the automaker needs strong charging network integration to provide more convenient and cost-reasonable charging experience for its EV users. That’s where NaaS comes in. The company operates one of China’s largest EV charging networks, covering approximately 100,000 stations and 1.15 million chargers. Notably, this partnership is further strengthened by Xiaomi’s strategic investment in NaaS, aligning their long-term interests in the smart mobility sector. For NaaS, collaboration with Xiaomi means direct access to a rapidly expanding user base, locking in potential transaction volume and deepening its presence in the charging demand side via auto OEMs. As the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China, NaaS leverages AI technology to optimize charging supply and demand, having forged strong partnerships with leading automakers such as BYD, NIO, Li Auto, and XPeng. This strategic collaboration not only enhances the charging experience for Xiaomi EV owners but also reflects both companies’ shared dedication to smart mobility and user-centric innovation, injecting new momentum into the coordinated development of China’s NEV industry.





Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

