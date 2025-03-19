

SINGAPORE, Mar 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CropLife Asia, the regional voice of the plant science industry, today announced a new lineup for the organization’s Office Bearers within the Board of Directors. Among the changes to the roster of Office Bearers as the installation of Ms. Simone Barg of BASF as CropLife President. Ms. Simone Barg, Senior Vice President, Agricultural Solutions Asia-Pacific with BASF, is an experienced senior leader with a growth mindset focused on customers and people. Currently based in Singapore, Ms. Barg has served with BASF for over two decades and successfully managed the company’s businesses in various industries, B2B and B2C, specialty and commodity chemicals and extensive transformational programs. The new roster for the CropLife Asia Office Bearers is as follows: Ms. Simone Barg (BASF) – President

Mr. Paul Luxton (Syngenta) – Vice-President

Ms. Malu Nachreiner (Bayer Crop Science) – Treasurer

Mr. Robert Kaan (Corteva Agriscience) – Secretary "As the population in Asia continues to grow, the challenge facing agriculture is its ability to produce safe, affordable and nutritious food sustainably," said Simone Barg, President of CropLife Asia. "This starts with supporting farmers gain access to the tools, technology and innovations in plant science. I am honored to represent CropLife Asia as President. Together with our member partners, governments, ag industry partners, and farmers, we seek to establish agricultural systems enabled through innovative crop science and technologies that would contribute to improving food security and the living standards of all in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable manner." About CropLife Asia CropLife Asia is a non-profit society and the regional organization of CropLife International, the voice of the global plant science industry. We advocate a safe, secure food supply, and our vision is food security enabled by innovative agriculture. CropLife Asia supports the work of 15 member associations across the continent and is led by six member companies at the forefront of crop protection, seeds and/or biotechnology research and development. For more information, visit us at www.croplifeasia.org. For more information please contact:

