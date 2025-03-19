Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Source: CropLife Asia
New Office Bearers Announced by CropLife Asia
BASF Senior Vice President, Agricultural Solutions Asia-Pacific Installed as CropLife Asia President

SINGAPORE, Mar 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CropLife Asia, the regional voice of the plant science industry, today announced a new lineup for the organization’s Office Bearers within the Board of Directors. Among the changes to the roster of Office Bearers as the installation of Ms. Simone Barg of BASF as CropLife President.

Ms. Simone Barg, Senior Vice President, Agricultural Solutions Asia-Pacific with BASF, is an experienced senior leader with a growth mindset focused on customers and people. Currently based in Singapore, Ms. Barg has served with BASF for over two decades and successfully managed the company’s businesses in various industries, B2B and B2C, specialty and commodity chemicals and extensive transformational programs.

The new roster for the CropLife Asia Office Bearers is as follows:

  • Ms. Simone Barg (BASF) – President
  • Mr. Paul Luxton (Syngenta) – Vice-President
  • Ms. Malu Nachreiner (Bayer Crop Science) – Treasurer
  • Mr. Robert Kaan (Corteva Agriscience) – Secretary

"As the population in Asia continues to grow, the challenge facing agriculture is its ability to produce safe, affordable and nutritious food sustainably," said Simone Barg, President of CropLife Asia. "This starts with supporting farmers gain access to the tools, technology and innovations in plant science. I am honored to represent CropLife Asia as President. Together with our member partners, governments, ag industry partners, and farmers, we seek to establish agricultural systems enabled through innovative crop science and technologies that would contribute to improving food security and the living standards of all in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable manner."

About CropLife Asia

CropLife Asia is a non-profit society and the regional organization of CropLife International, the voice of the global plant science industry. We advocate a safe, secure food supply, and our vision is food security enabled by innovative agriculture. CropLife Asia supports the work of 15 member associations across the continent and is led by six member companies at the forefront of crop protection, seeds and/or biotechnology research and development. For more information, visit us at www.croplifeasia.org

For more information please contact:
Duke Hipp
Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Partnerships
CropLife Asia
Tel: +65 6221 1615
duke.hipp@croplifeasia.org 




