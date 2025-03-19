Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GoDaddy
.africa TLD Now Available on GoDaddy.com for Global Registrations

Africa, Mar 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Registry Africa, the official operator of the .africa top-level domain (TLD), and GoDaddy, a world leader in domain registration and web services, have announced that the .africa domain is available on GoDaddy.com. This will help increase Africa’s digital ecosystem while catering to the rising international demand for connectivity with the continent.

GoDaddy’s vast customer base – spanning millions of business owners organizations, and entrepreneurs globally – can easily register and manage .africa domains by simplifying access to .africa extension. The aim is to empower entities seeking to establish or expand their digital footprint across Africa’s rapidly growing markets.

“Having GoDaddy as our Registrar increases our market reach and puts .africa at the top shelf for users to access,” said Lucky Masilela, CEO of Registry Africa.

The move comes as interest in Africa’s digital potential is growing internationally due to the continent’s youthful population, increased internet penetration, and a surge in startup environment. The .africa domain, synonymous with regional identity, offers businesses a strategic tool to localize their online presence.

Industry analysts and economic experts highlight that strategic partnerships can act as a catalyst for transformation, accelerate digital innovation and stimulate cross-border investments throughout Africa. This partnership coincides with a period of rapid expansion, exemplified by the remarkable surge in mobile internet adoption across sub-Saharan Africa.

For more information on registering a .africa domain through GoDaddy, visit www.godaddy.com/en-ph/tlds/africa-domain.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company’s AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy’s expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About Registry Africa

Registry Africa is the official registry for the .african domain, responsible for managing the .africa top-level domain (TLD) and maintaining the database of all registered .africa domain names along with corresponding registrant information. Visit www.registry.africa for more information.

PR contacts:
GoDaddy: mohammed.elbatta@fekracomms.com
Registry Africa: pr@registry.africa

 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: GoDaddy
Sectors: Daily News, Digitalization, Local Biz, Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

GoDaddy
Feb 19, 2025 10:18 HKT/SGT
GoDaddy Airo: An AI-Powered Revolutionary Solution for Asian Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners
Jan 27, 2025 19:25 HKT/SGT
GoDaddy: Boost Your Business at the New Year with Digital Tools to Help Drive E-Commerce Growth and Marketing Success
Dec 20, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Revolutionize Your Business Plan: How Ai is Making Entrepreneurship Easier
Nov 26, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
GoDaddy's Airo solution is helping Asian entrepreneurs save time
Nov 8, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Three Ways AI Tools Can Help Drive Efficiencies for Small Businesses
Sept 17, 2024 17:20 HKT/SGT
AI Essentials For Small Businesses to Drive Growth and Save Time
Aug 21, 2024 17:40 HKT/SGT
Incorporating AI into Your Small Business Marketing Strategy with ideas from GoDaddy
July 16, 2024 19:30 HKT/SGT
How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Give Your Business a Boost
June 17, 2024 08:03 HKT/SGT
Find Your Perfect Domain with GoDaddy's Innovative AI Technology
May 15, 2024 09:05 HKT/SGT
Five Tips to build Personalised Engagement with your Customers
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       