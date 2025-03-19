

Key findings from the survey - 53% of employees consider their salary does not match industry standards Only 28% of respondents are satisfied with their salary growth opportunities

- Nearly half (49%) of all professionals expect up to 10% growth in their next appraisal

- 41% of employees reported no major change in their salary over the past three years

- In-demand skills (30%) and economic trends (25%) are the primary drivers of current salary trends SINGAPORE, Mar 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Singaporean employees and employers appear to have differing perspectives on compensation, according to a comprehensive salary survey by foundit, a leading jobs and talent platform. The study reveals that while many professionals see room for salary growth, organisations are focusing on strategic compensation planning to retain talent in a competitive job market. The insights from the survey highlight evolving compensation trends in Singapore, with a growing awareness among professionals about market benchmarks. More than half of those surveyed recognise that salary adjustments are necessary to stay competitive, while nearly half anticipate only a modest single-digit salary growth in their upcoming reviews. These insights offer valuable opportunities for organisations to refine their talent strategies, ensuring competitive compensation structures that attract and retain top talent. With compensation playing a central role in both recruitment success and employee loyalty, these insights into workforce sentiment provide valuable intelligence for business planning. V Suresh, CEO of foundit, commented on the findings: "Our survey highlights a growing disparity between employee salary expectations and market realities in Singapore. More than half of professionals feel their compensation is not aligned with industry standards, while 41% have seen little to no salary growth in the past three years. This misalignment, particularly among mid-career professionals, presents a significant challenge for employers striving to retain skilled talent in an already competitive job market. To address this, organisations must adopt transparent salary benchmarking, skills-based compensation models, and clear career progression frameworks. While early-career professionals remain optimistic, the increasing dissatisfaction among experienced employees signals a critical need for proactive compensation strategies. Companies that prioritise fair and structured salary growth will not only improve retention but also strengthen Singapore’s position as a premier talent hub in Asia.” Key findings from the survey include: Salary Perception Across Experience Levels More than half (53%) of working professionals surveyed see opportunities for higher compensation compared to industry peers.





of working professionals surveyed see opportunities for higher compensation compared to industry peers. 36% feel their salary is above average , while 11% are unsure how their pay compares to market rates.





, while how their pay compares to market rates. Entry-level professionals (0-3 years) are the most optimistic , with 46.9% reporting they earn above industry standards.





, with industry standards. Mid-level professionals (7-10 years) are the most dissatisfied, with 57.9% reporting their salary is below market standards. Satisfaction with Salary Growth

35% of respondents are dissatisfied with salary growth opportunities.





are dissatisfied with salary growth opportunities. 37% remain neutral , indicating mixed perceptions about compensation structures.





, indicating mixed perceptions about compensation structures. 28% express satisfaction , but satisfaction levels decline as professionals advance in their careers.





, but satisfaction levels decline as professionals advance in their careers. Executive-level (15+ years) professionals show the highest dissatisfaction (39.4%) with salary growth. Expected Salary Growth from Appraisal Nearly half (49.37%) of employees expect no growth or a maximum of 10% salary hike in their next review.





expect no growth or a maximum of 10% in their next review. 24.5% anticipate a 6-10% increment , while 24.8% foresee just 0-5% growth.





, while 16% of professionals aim for substantial increases exceeding 30% .





aim for substantial increases exceeding . 34.9% of entry-level professionals expect 6–10% hikes, while executives (25.7%) top the group anticipating raises of 30% or more. Salary Changes Over the Past Three Years 41% of professionals saw no salary growth , indicating wage stagnation.





, indicating wage stagnation. 28% experienced salary reductions (19.3% minor, 8.3% significant).





(19.3% minor, 8.3% significant). 32% received salary hikes (15.9% modest, 15.3% substantial), highlighting industry-specific trends. Future Salary Expectations: Industry Outlook 73% of respondents expect salary growth in the future, with professionals in Consumer Electronics, Engineering & Construction, and IT sectors most optimistic.





expect salary growth in the future, with professionals in sectors most optimistic. Manufacturing, Retail, and Education sectors expect more stability or potential decline. Key Drivers of Salary Trends Skills in Demand : 30.1% of professionals see in-demand skills significantly impact salaries.





: 30.1% of professionals see in-demand skills significantly impact salaries. Economic Trends: 24.9% see macroeconomic factors shaping pay scales.





24.9% see macroeconomic factors shaping pay scales. Industry-Specific Challenges : 18.8% cite industry constraints as key influencers of pay.





: 18.8% cite industry constraints as key influencers of pay. Technological Advancements: 16.2% recognise tech-driven disruptions as key factors affecting wages. For organisations navigating the complexities of talent acquisition and retention the results of this survey provide a valuable benchmark for assessing current approaches and identifying areas for strategic improvement. By leveraging these insights to enhance both compensation structures and communication around pay, companies can create more appealing work environments that attract and retain top talent. About foundit - APAC & Middle East foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is Asia’s leading jobs and talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to its innovative AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation and interview preparation. foundit has connected over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries with the right job roles and upskilling opportunities. Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has launched cutting-edge tools to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With its advanced technology, foundit is efficiently bridging the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place to Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture. To learn more about, foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.sg |www.foundit.com.ph | www.foundit.my | www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | http://www.foundit.hk | www.foundit.id Contact:

For media inquiries or further information, please contact

Namrata Sharma – Namrata.sharma@adfactorspr.com

Contact number - +65 81383034





