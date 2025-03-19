

West Palm Beach, FL, Mar 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), the entertainment subsidiary of USPA Global, has extended its historic relationship with ESPN through 2026. USPA Global manages U.S. Polo Assn., the multi-billion-dollar global sports brand and the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA). Veteran ESPN Broadcaster Chris Fowler The relationship continues to build upon the landmark deal between GPE and ESPN, which brought the sport of polo to a massive global audience for the first time in 2022. Since that time, the exposure to the sport has extended to many parts of the world and millions of households across multiple platforms. In 2025, ESPN will show fans the most prestigious tournament in North America, the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, as well as the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship® and the Gauntlet of Polo®, all taking place on the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field One, along with the Women's and Men's National Intercollegiate Championship (NIC) games, in addition to other select international games. For game broadcasts and times, check your ESPN local listings. Adding to the excitement of the 2025 polo season, veteran ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler will be on site to host the 2025 U.S. Open Polo Championship on Sunday, April 20, in front of what is expected to be the largest crowd to ever watch the most prestigious tournament in North America. Fowler has been with ESPN for nearly 30 years, appearing on many of the network's marquee properties, including hosting ESPN's coverage of the Triple Crown horse races from 1998-2007. Fowler is best known for his play-by-play for the company's top college football game each week on ABC Saturday Night Football and SEC on ABC, where he works alongside analyst Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Holly Rowe. Over the years, the Emmy-winning commentator has also been the voice of ESPN's Grand Slam tennis coverage, and has hosted SportsCenter, College GameDay - including three Emmy wins for Outstanding Studio Show - Weekly while Fowler was at the helm, and men's college basketball, including on-site NCAA Final Four coverage. "I've been a fan of the sport of polo for years, and now I'm excited to be part of the genuine polo experience by hosting the U.S. Open Polo Championship in front of what is expected to be the largest crowd to ever watch the pinnacle of the sport in North America," said Fowler about his new role. "I have provided commentary on so many great games and athletes, and now I will be able to speak about an entirely different kind of athlete alongside their equine partners in this thrilling game of speed and precision." "I'm also proud to be able to share this unique sport with the greater ESPN audience and give it the exposure it deserves as a competitive and skill-driven sport," Fowler added. The multi-faceted relationship will again bring the finals of the top North American polo events to ESPN platforms, with game distribution on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN.com and on-demand on the ESPN App. "The USPA continues to work closely with ESPN and credits this amazing relationship with attracting an entirely new generation of sports fans to the exciting world of polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, which oversees the worldwide, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "The addition of Chris Fowler to the U.S. Open Polo Championship broadcast team is a credit to the success of this groundbreaking relationship and serves to further drive the global momentum of the sport around the world." "We believe Chris aligns with the tradition, sophistication, passion and global reach of our sport!" added Prince. By broadcasting many of the top polo tournaments in the world annually since 2022, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, the XII Federation of International Polo (FIP) Championship®, and the Paris Games Polo Challenge, the sport of polo has reached an entirely new and thriving audience on ESPN. The extension with ESPN will continue to bring more exposure to polo. In conjunction with the games, ESPN will once again distribute multiple 25-minute made-for-television shows produced by GPE. The award-winning show "Breakaway: Presented by U.S. Polo Assn." serves as a behind-the-scenes look into the lives and careers of polo players and horses from around the world and will include "Breakaway" episodes such as "Polo in the Palm Beaches," "Women in Polo," "Polo in College" and "Polo in England," to name a few. Included in extended media distribution, these episodes will also air on StarSports, beIN Sports and Times of India. "The USPA is delighted with the long-term vision of the ESPN relationship and with the recognition polo is receiving from a new fan base around the world by watching polo on ESPN," said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the USPA. "We are anticipating another highly competitive season driven by the partnership of superior athletes, both the players and their equine partners, competing in the Gauntlet of Polo® series right here at the newly renovated USPA National Polo Center (NPC) - Wellington." For the most up-to-date information and breaking news, sign up for the Polo Insider newsletter at globalpolo.com. About ESPN ESPN, the world's leading sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com. About the United States Polo Association® (USPA) The United States Polo Association® is organized and exists for the purposes of promoting the game of polo; coordinating the activities of its member clubs and registered player members; arranging and supervising polo tournaments, competitions and games; and providing rules, handicaps and tournament conditions for those events. Its overarching goals are improving the sport and promoting the safety and welfare of its human and equine participants. Founded in 1890, the USPA is the largest voluntary sports organization in North America for the sport of polo. The USPA is currently made up of more than 200 member clubs and over 5,000 registered player members. It annually awards and oversees roughly 50 national tournaments hosted by its member clubs. For more information, please visit uspolo.org. Contact Information Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing & Media

sstilson@uspagl.com

+001.561.227.6994 Stacey Kovalsky

Senior Director, Global Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036 SOURCE: USPA Global





Topic: Press release summary

Source: USPA Global Licensing Inc.

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

