In-demand skills (38%) and economic trends (24%) are the primary drivers of current salary trends MANILA, Mar 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Employers and employees in the Philippines appear to be divided on compensation perspectives, according to a comprehensive salary survey by foundit, a leading jobs and talent platform. The survey reveals a workforce with mixed sentiments about salary standards, with nearly half feeling adequately compensated, while many others perceive a gap between their pay and industry benchmarks. Despite this divide, the survey highlights a growing awareness among professionals about market comparisons and strong optimism for future salary growth, despite recent stagnation in wages. These findings present valuable opportunities for organisations to enhance their talent strategies, ensuring competitive compensation structures that attract and retain top talent. With compensation playing a central role in both recruitment success and employee loyalty, these insights provide valuable intelligence for business planning. V Suresh, CEO of foundit, commented on the findings: "Our latest survey highlights a unique divide in the Philippine workforce—while 47% of professionals feel adequately compensated, 42% believe their salaries fall below industry standards. This contrast presents both a challenge and an opportunity for employers navigating an increasingly competitive talent market. What stands out is the strong optimism among professionals, with nearly 80% expecting salary growth despite 37% experiencing wage stagnation over the past three years. This signals a workforce that remains hopeful about future prospects, even in the face of economic uncertainties. For organisations, this underscores the importance of strategic compensation planning. Employers who embrace transparent salary benchmarking, skills-driven pay structures, and clear career progression paths will be best positioned to attract and retain top talent. By bridging the perception gap and aligning compensation strategies with workforce expectations, companies can strengthen their employer brand and contribute to the Philippines’ continued economic growth.” Key findings from the survey include: Salary Perception Across Experience Levels 47% of professionals report that they are paid above industry standards, considering themselves well compensated.





42% consider their salary is below market levels, highlighting dissatisfaction.





11% are not aware of how their salary compares, indicating a gap in transparency.





Entry-level professionals (0-3 years) are the most optimistic, with 50.5% feeling they are paid above industry standards, although 40.7% feel underpaid.





Junior (4-6 years) and Mid-level (7-10 years) professionals show the highest dissatisfaction, with 47% feeling their salaries are below average, reflecting potential career growth struggles. Satisfaction with Salary Growth 40% of respondents are satisfied with their salary growth opportunities.





34% remain neutral, indicating mixed perceptions about compensation structures.





, indicating mixed perceptions about compensation structures. 26% are dissatisfied, with junior professionals (4-6 years) reporting maximum dissatisfaction at 32.1%. FMCG, Foods, Beverage (54.5%), Recruitment, Staffing (53.8%), and Advertising, PR, Event Management (42.9%) sectors show the highest dissatisfaction rates. Expected Salary Growth from Appraisal 29.7% of professionals expect a 6-10% salary hike in their next review, making this the most common expectation.

26.9% expect a substantial increase of 30% or more in their salaries — an indicator of optimism and high aspirations.

Professionals with 4-6 years of experience are optimistic, with nearly 38% expecting 6-10% raises.

Executive-Level (15+ years) professionals have the highest expectations, with over 51% anticipating an increase of 30% and above. Salary Changes Over the Past Three Years 37% of professionals saw no salary growth, indicating wage stagnation.





38% experienced growth, with 22% reporting significant increases.





25% faced a decline in their salaries (14% slight, 11% significant).





in their salaries (14% slight, 11% significant). Executive-Level professionals (15+ years) reported the best career growth with 34.55% seeing significant increases, while entry-level professionals faced the most uncertainty. Future Salary Expectations: Industry Outlook 79.5% of respondents expect salary growth in their industry, showing strong optimism despite past stagnation.





79.5% of respondents expect salary growth in their industry, showing strong optimism despite past stagnation. Technology & IT employees expect the highest salary increments, with a significant number of them expecting 30% and above. Key Drivers of Salary Trends Skills in Demand: 38.04% of professionals see in-demand skills significantly impacting salaries.





Economic Trends: 23.6% see macroeconomic factors shaping pay scales.





Industry-Specific Challenges: 14.44% cite industry-specific challenges as key influencers.





14.44% cite industry-specific challenges as key influencers. Technological Advancements: 13.66% recognise tech-driven disruptions affecting wages. For organisations navigating the complexities of talent acquisition and retention today, this results of this survey provide a valuable benchmark for assessing current approaches and identifying areas for strategic improvement. By leveraging these insights to enhance both compensation structures and communication around pay, companies can create more appealing work environments that attract and retain top talent. About foundit - APAC & Middle East foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is Asia’s leading jobs and talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to its innovative AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation and interview preparation. foundit has connected over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries with the right job roles and upskilling opportunities. Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has launched cutting-edge tools to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With its advanced technology, foundit is efficiently bridging the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place to Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture. To learn more about, foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.com.ph | www.foundit.my | www.foundit.sg | www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | http://www.foundit.hk | www.foundit.id Contact:

