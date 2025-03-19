

SINGAPORE, Mar 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Venturi Partners, a Singapore based leading growth-stage consumer-focused investor in India and Southeast Asia, has announced the launch of its second fund, targeting $225 million, with a hard cap of $250 million. Building on the success of its first fund, the new fund will continue to focus on Venturi’s core strategy of backing consumer brands that are disrupting their sectors and creating innovative products and services tailored for the evolving Asian consumer. The second fund will target high-growth sectors such as retail, education, healthcare, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), with a continued focus on India and Southeast Asia. Venturi is aiming for a first close by Q2 CY2025, with visibility towards $130 million, backed by continued strong support from existing investors. In April 2022, Venturi had raised $180 million from prominent families in Europe & Asia. Venturi’s first fund has invested in 7 high-growth consumer companies across various sectors such as education, F&B subscription, beauty & personal care, retail, and home interiors. Its existing portfolio includes Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, DALI, K-12 Techno and JQR. Nicholas Cator, Founder of Venturi Partners, said: “Our investment philosophy remains unchanged, backing brands that create meaningful change and deliver innovative solutions to consumers. We take an active ownership approach with our portfolio companies, working closely with founders to help unlock growth and scale their businesses. With this second fund, we are excited to continue partnering with ambitious entrepreneurs across the region.” Venturi’s unique hands-on approach is centred around working closely with management teams to scale operations and create lasting value. The firm’s expertise in identifying and scaling consumer businesses has made it a trusted partner for founders in India and Southeast Asia. About Venturi Partners Founded in 2020, Venturi Partners is an Asia-focused investment platform that enables consumer-facing businesses to build disruptive brands in India and Southeast Asia. The firm provides growth funding to consumer-centric, purpose-driven brands, with a focus on retail, education, healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods, that have a shared desire to create a positive impact on the world. Venturi has built a unique investment platform for families wanting to participate in the long-term consumer growth trends in Asia. The platform is built around shared values and long-term partnerships, and aims to bring operational value-add to entrepreneurs building tomorrow’s leading brands in Asia. For more information, please visit www.venturi.partners Media contacts:

Adfactors PR

Namrata Sharma

Namrata.sharma@adfactorspr.com

+6581383034





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Venturi Partners

Sectors: PE, VC & Alternatives, Local Biz, Startups

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

