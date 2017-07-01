Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 21, 2025
Friday, 21 March 2025, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TRENDE
TRENDE Secures JPY 1.07 Billion Investment to Expand Renewable Energy Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships

TOKYO, Mar 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - TRENDE Inc., a leading renewable energy solutions provider in Japan, has announced the successful completion of a JPY 1.07 billion (approximately USD 7.2 million) funding round through third-party allocation. The investment round welcomes four strategic partners as new shareholders: Tokyo Century Corporation, National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (ZEN-NOH), Zen-Noh Energy Corporation, and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation.

This capital infusion will accelerate TRENDE's growth initiatives, including the expansion of its flagship solar and battery leasing service “Teraris,” and further development of its innovative peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading platform.

Masashi Nishio, CEO of TRENDE Inc., commented: “We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed companies as strategic investors and partners. Their expertise and resources will significantly enhance our ability to deliver innovative renewable energy solutions at scale. Together, we aim to accelerate Japan's transition toward a decentralized, low-carbon future.”

Strategic Collaboration Highlights:

Tokyo Century Corporation: TRENDE will collaborate closely with Tokyo Century in finance and asset management to scale its renewable energy leasing services, enabling more residential customers to adopt solar power and battery storage systems with zero upfront costs.

ZEN-NOH & Zen-Noh Energy Corporation: As part of ZEN-NOH's Smart Agri Community Project, TRENDE is partnering with Zen-Noh Energy through its retail electricity brand “JA Denki” to pilot P2P electricity trading in Gunma Prefecture. Leveraging blockchain technology, this initiative promotes local production and consumption of renewable energy within agricultural communities. Plans are underway to expand this model nationwide, providing sustainable energy solutions specifically tailored for farmers and rural communities.

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation: TRENDE has collaborated with Toshiba on the “Digital Implementation Acceleration Project” in Ehime Prefecture, integrating Toshiba's advanced Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology with TRENDE's P2P electricity trading platform. This partnership aims to demonstrate effective local renewable energy utilization strategies, contributing towards regional decarbonization goals. Moving forward, both companies will jointly promote this innovative model across municipalities throughout Japan.

About TRENDE Inc.
TRENDE Inc. provides customer-centric renewable energy solutions in Japan through its solar and battery leasing service “Teraris” (https://teraris.jp/) and innovative peer-to-peer (P2P) electricity trading platform. With a mission to accelerate renewable energy adoption and redefine Japan's energy ecosystem, TRENDE is backed by prominent investors including Itochu Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). For more information, visit https://trende.jp/.

Investor Information    
Company Name, Headquarters, Representative, Established, Website

Tokyo Century Corporation, Tokyo, Koichi Baba, July 1, 1969, www.tokyocentury.co.jp 

National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (ZEN-NOH)
      Tokyo, Yoshifumi Kuwata, March 30, 1972, https://www.zennoh.or.jp 

Zen-Noh Energy Corporation, Tokyo, Masayuki Wada, Dec 7, 1979, https://zennoh-energy.co.jp/

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Kawasaki, Taro Shimada
       July 1, 2017, https://www.global.toshiba/jp/company/infrastructure.html  

Media Contact:
TRENDE Inc.
Public Relations
Email: pr@trende.jp




Topic: Increase Production
Source: TRENDE
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

TRENDE
Sept 10, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
TRENDE Launches Commercial P2P Energy Trading Service in Partnership with JA Group and ITOCHU
Aug 27, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
TRENDE Awarded Grant for P2P Energy Trading Project in Japan
Aug 26, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
TRENDE Acquiring Renewable Energy Business from ONE Energy
Dec 1, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
TRENDE selected to join 11 leading edge companies focused on solving the world's greatest challenges at Unreasonable Impact Asia Pacific 2020
Sept 16, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
Cleantech Group Names TRENDE Inc. a 2020 APAC 25 Company
June 18, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
TRENDE Secures Series B Funding, While Establishing Strategic Partnership with ITOCHU
May 28, 2019 18:00 HKT/SGT
TRENDE, Toyota and UTokyo Experiment with Next-generation Electricity System
May 23, 2019 13:03 HKT/SGT
The University of Tokyo, Toyota and TRENDE to Begin Testing Next-generation Electricity System
Oct 1, 2018 14:00 HKT/SGT
TRENDE Announces Formation of Advisory Board
Sept 26, 2018 11:00 HKT/SGT
TRENDE Raises JPY 730 Million in Series A Funding
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       