Raya Lebih Bermakna: Spritzer Sparkling's Raya 2025 Brings Fans Closer to Family and Stars
Celebrate Raya with Spritzer brand ambassadors and stars of their latest festive short film 'Raya Lebih Bermakna - Mana Adam?' and meet & greet at IOI City Mall

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Mar 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - This festive season, Spritzer Sparkling is set to make Hari Raya celebrations more meaningful with its latest campaign "Raya Lebih Bermakna Bersama Spritzer Sparkling". The campaign which encourages Malaysians to think about how they express love to their family and friends focuses on how simple thoughtful things and moments in our busy lives can add more joy and meaning amongst families and friends.

Spritzer Sparkling ambassadors, Naim Daniel, Dato' Jalaluddin Hassan, and Zara Zya
Spritzer Sparkling ambassadors, Naim Daniel, Dato' Jalaluddin Hassan, and Zara Zya

Spritzer Sparkling is also adding to the Raya cheer through Malaysian film and television fans by hosting a special Meet & Greet with renowned actors, Dato’ Jalaluddin Hassan, Naim Daniel and Zara Zya, who are also its brand ambassadors starring in its latest short film. 

A Heartfelt Film About Family & Festivities

With Hari Raya around the corner, Spritzer Sparkling reminds us to take a moment to reflect on how our words and actions affect our loved ones, while we focus on traditions like preparing feasts and visiting loved ones. Spritzer Sparkling presents "Raya Lebih Bermakna – Mana Adam?", a touching short film about family and festivities starring its three brand ambassadors. The story follows a mother’s frantic search for her missing teenage son, Adam, on the morning of Hari Raya. As she expresses her frustration in front of the family, the truth unfolds in an unexpected yet emotional revelation. The Spritzer short film is now available on the Spritzer Group’s YouTube channel now!

Celebrate Raya with Spritzer Sparkling
Celebrate Raya with Spritzer Sparkling

As part of the heartwarming campaign, Spritzer Sparkling welcomes Malaysian fans to celebrate Raya and embrace the meaningfulness of the season with the stars of the moving short film. Fans are invited to an exciting Meet & Greet with Dato’ Jalaluddin Hassan, Naim Daniel and Zara Zya, where they will have the chance to capture memorable moments, celebrate the festive joy together and enjoy exclusive rewards. The Meet & Greet will take place in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya on 22nd March 2025 from 2.00pm to 4.00pm.

Exclusive Raya Perks for Everyone

To make the season even more special, Spritzer Sparkling is offering customers a free Golden Bowl for every purchase of Spritzer Sparkling products worth RM12 throughout the campaign from 1st March to 30th April 2025. Available in Original and Lemon flavours, Spritzer Sparkling is not just a guilt-free refreshment—free from sweeteners and calories—but also a versatile ingredient for your Raya celebrations. Discover three refreshing and delicious Raya recipes—Sparkling ABC Ros, Sparkling Teh Halia, and Sparkling Selasih Biru—featuring Spritzer Sparkling here, perfect for adding a creative twist to your festive spread!

Spritzer Sparkling Raya Giveaway
Spritzer Sparkling Raya Giveaway

Join us in making this Raya more meaningful – meet your favourite stars, enjoy an inspiring short film, and take part in Spritzer Sparkling’s exclusive campaign. Don’t forget to mark your calendars and be at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, on 22nd March 2025, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm for an unforgettable experience!

For more information, please visit the microsite here.

– End –

About Spritzer

Spritzer, Malaysia’s No.1 bottled water brand since 1989, sources its water from a 430-acre tropical rainforest in Taiping. The water undergoes a natural filtration process through underground rocks for over 15 years, enriching it with essential minerals like Silica, which benefits skin, bones, hair, and nails.

As a leader in smart manufacturing, we use advanced technology to ensure quality and safety. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to sustainability. Tested annually by SIRIM, our products are free from microplastics.

Spritzer offers a full range of products, from Natural Mineral Water and Sparkling Water to Distilled Water and Fruit-flavoured Beverages, catering to every lifestyle and occasion. With a vision to become a circular brand by 2030, we are committed to sustainability and delivering quality you can trust.

Spritzer—nature, innovation, and sustainability in every bottle. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.




