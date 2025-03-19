

Highlights: Drill hole CS25-027 encountered seven (7) spodumene pegmatite intervals, with the widest continuous interval of 179.6 metres (m), followed by two additional intervals of 58 m and 91.8 m of continuous spodumene pegmatite.

followed by two additional intervals of Drill hole CS25-024/24A intersected a total of six (6) individual spodumene pegmatite intervals, with the widest continuous interval of 39.5 m .

. Drill hole CS25-025 encountered nine (9) spodumene pegmatite intervals, with the widest continuous interval of 20.4 m .

. Drill hole CS25-026 encountered 10 spodumene pegmatite intervals, with the widest continuous interval of 21.2 m .

. Assays are pending on the approximately 2,570 m of core drilled in the first four (4) holes completed to date in the winter drill campaign at the Cisco Project.

Drilling continues with step outs to both the east and south. Vancouver, BC, Mar 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV:QTWO)(OTCQB:QUEXF)(FSE:458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first four holes of the winter 2025 expansion drilling campaign at the Company's Cisco Lithium Project (the "Project" or the "Cisco Project"), located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada. Multiple wide intercepts of continuous spodumene pegmatite were encountered within a total of 2,570 metres of drilling completed to date, significantly increasing the extent of previously encountered mineralization (see Figure 1). All holes intercepted pegmatites with visual indications of spodumene mineralization identified. "We are extraordinarily pleased with these initial findings from our winter campaign which has not only produced one of our top holes in terms of the total amount of spodumene pegmatite per hole, but continues to provide important information about the mineralization at Cisco," said Q2 Metals President and CEO Alicia Milne. "We are continuing to explore the robust and continuous nature of Cisco's mineralization with additional step outs to both the south and east." "The first four holes of the winter drill program have expanded the strike length of the mineralized system and has confirmed that it continues to extend to the south, further increasing Cisco's potential scale," said Q2 VP Exploration Neil McCallum. "Hole-27, with 179.6 metres of continuous spodumene pegmatite, plus an additional 58 and 91.8 metres of continuous spodumene pegmatite, lends further support to our theory of a south-trending mineralized system, which now extends over a kilometre." Figure 1. Map of Drilling area, Cisco Project Winter 2025 Exploration Program OverviewThe current 2025 Winter Program is targeting 6,000 - 8,000 m of drilling with 200 - 400 m step outs with the primary objective of expanding upon the exceptionally promising drill results from the inaugural 2024 campaign, which included: Drill hole CS-24-018 - 215.6 m at 1.69% Li 2 O;

Drill hole CS-24-021 - 347.1 m at 1.35% Li 2 O; and

Drill hole CS-24-023 - 188.6 m at 1.56% Li 2 O. One diamond drill rig tested to the southwest of drill hole CS-24-023 to define the strike length: Drill hole CS25-025 was collared approximately 275 m south of hole CS24-023; and

Drill hole CS25-027 is located 200 m southeast of hole CS25-025. This fence of holes was designed to test the southward extension of the large and wide mineralized system and did so successfully with hole CS25-027's widest continuous interval of 179.6 m of spodumene-bearing pegmatite. One diamond drill rig tested to the east of drill holes CS-24-018 and CS-24-021 to define potential additional parallel pegmatite zones: Drill hole CS25-024A was drilled as a follow-up to hole CS25-024 which was lost due to difficult drilling conditions. It was collared approximately 400 m southeast of hole CS24-022; and

Drill hole CS25-026 was collared approximately 400 m from CS24-021 and 285 m north of hole CS25-024A. Drilling remains ongoing, with step outs continuing both east and south. Figure 2. Drill Rig Locations at the Cisco Lithium Project Summary of Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite Intervals The pegmatite intervals (greater than 2 m) of drill holes CS-25-024A to 027 are reported below in detail (Table 1). Table 1. Summary of Spodumene-Pegmatite Intervals, Cisco Project The mineralized intervals in all the holes are not necessarily representative of the true width and the modelled pegmatite zones are being refined with every additional hole. Cautionary Statement: The presence of pegmatites does not confirm the presence of lithium (spodumene or other lithium minerals). Pegmatites are fractionated coarse grained igneous rocks commonly associated with lithium mineralization; however, many pegmatites do not contain mineralization. The presence of any mineralization can only be confirmed with assaying. The geological team has completed the core cutting and logging of holes CS25-024/24A to CS25-027 and the samples have been dispatched to the SGS Canada preparation laboratory located in Val-d'Or, QC for mineral analysis to confirm the presence of lithium. Figure 3. Core from the Current Drill Program at Cisco Lithium Project Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC ProtocolsAll drilling was conducted using diamond drill rig with NQ sized core and all drill core samples are shipped to SGS Canada's preparation facility in Val D'Or, Quebec, for standard sample preparation (code PRP92) which includes drying at 105°C, crushing to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 500 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps are then shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples are homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (code GE_ICM91A50). The reported Li grade will be multiplied by the standard conversion factor of 2.153 which results in an equivalent Li 2 O grade. Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box for reference. The same side of the core was sampled to maintain representativeness. A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the sampling program. Measures include the systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials (CRMs) into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and reject-split duplicates was completed to assess analytical precision. The QP has verified the QA/QC results of the analytical work. Drill Hole Collar InformationThe summary of drill holes completed to date, including basic location and dip/azimuth is detailed below (Table 2). Coordinates are in UTM NAD83, zone 18

All holes are NQ-Size diamond drill core

Azimuth and dip are reported as planned, and will deviate down-hole

Reported hole depths are subject to minor changes based on final core observations Table 2. Summary of Drill Hole Collar Information, Cisco Project (CS25-024-027) Upcoming Events Ignite Investment Sumit The Company will be attending the Ignite Investment Summit in Hong Kong March 26-27, 2025. For more information, click here. Future Facing Commodities Conference The Company will be attending and exhibiting at the Tribeca Future Facing Commodities 2025 Conference in Singapore on April 1-3, 2025. For more information, click here. About Q2 Metals Corp Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Cisco Lithium Project located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec, Canada where drilling is currently underway. The Cisco Project is comprised of 767 claims, totaling 39,389 hectares. The main mineralized zone is just 6.5 kilometres ("km") away from the Billy Diamond Highway and transects the Project. The town of Matagami, which features direct rail link to much of James Bay, is approximately 150 km to the south. Cisco has district-scale potential with an already identified mineralized zone and 2024 discovery drill results that include: 120.3 metres at 1.72% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-010);

215.6 metres at 1.69% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-018);

347.1 metres at 1.35% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-021); and

188.6 metres at 1.56% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-023) The Cisco Project is situated along the Frotet Evans Greenstone Belt, comprised of a volcanic package dominated by mafic to felsic metavolcanic rocks, of the southern James Bay Lithium District, the same belt that hosts the Sirmac and Moblan lithium deposits, located 130 km and 180 km away, respectively. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Alicia Milne, President & CEO, Alicia@Q2metals.com Jason McBride, Corporate Communications, Jason@Q2metals.com Chris Ackerman, Corporate Communications, Chris@Q2metals.com Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560, E-mail: info@Q2metals.com www.Q2Metals.com Click to follow us online: X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram Qualified Person Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 ("QP"), has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration for Q2. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company's properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, drilling results on the Cisco Project and inferences made therefrom, the potential scale of the Cisco Project, the focus of the Company's current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE: Q2 Metals Corp.





