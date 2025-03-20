

- The MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse conferences ran in parallel at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) today, attracting more than 1,600 industry professionals from 22 countries and regions - About 80 expert speakers from around the world presented at some 30 sessions, InnoTalks and digital marketing and e-tailing workshops, as well as the “Meet the Leaders” dialogue series - Mainland e-commerce giants shared insights on how to target the rapidly growing and increasingly influential Gen Z market and the female-driven “she economy” HONG KONG, Mar 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) staged the parallel MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse conferences at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) today, running under the theme Inspiring Possibilities. This year’s conferences featured approximately 30 sessions, InnoTalks, digital marketing and e-tailing workshops as well as the “Meet the Leaders” dialogue series, attracting more than 1,600 industry professionals from 22 countries and regions. In her welcoming remarks, HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong said: “Changing market conditions and consumer behaviour and rapidly emerging trends are part of what makes operating in the marketing and e-commerce ecosystems exciting, enabling them to evolve and grow for the better. It is up to us all to ride this wave of transformation with agility, coupled with a healthy dose of tenacity and grit. One of our main goals in organising MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse is to encourage industry players to understand and embrace the latest developments and trends to help them achieve their marketing and e-commerce aims.” This year, some 80 international cross-industry leaders joined the conferences to explore the latest trends and innovative strategies in brand marketing. Key topics in five highlight areas included the application of data and artificial intelligence (AI), the integration of art, music and culture in marketing strategies, and the rising importance of inclusive marketing with a focus on neurodiversity. Another highlight of the event was an in-depth discussion on the development potential of the ASEAN and halal markets, and an analysis of the impact of the single-person household trend on consumer behaviour and marketing approaches. Speakers shared insights on market dynamics, effective strategies and successful case studies, and had the opportunity to explore unique perspectives to help them uncover cross-disciplinary opportunities. Data and AI innovation Accurate customer data analysis not only helps to strengthen a company's image but is also crucial for fulfilling brand promises and maintaining a competitive edge in a crowded market. In a captivating presentation, Nikkia Reveillac, Director (Global) of Consumer Insights at Netflix (2021-2024), explored how to leverage data to drive comprehensive brand innovation from the inside out. She emphasised that the key to customer loyalty is to understand the customers by transforming data into insightful perspectives. "It’s about having a deep curiosity to understand the customer, in order to understand the deeper customer motivation and unspoken needs. Breakthrough brilliance doesn’t always require companies to create something new; small improvements can take a bigger role in making a bigger difference to the customer,” she said. As AI technology matures both locally and globally, it is rapidly reshaping the marketing and branding landscape. Prof Darren Thayre, Head of Innovation for Global Strategic Initiatives at Google and Brian Hui, Managing Director, Head of Customer Propositions and Marketing for Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) Hong Kong at HSBC, offered insights into innovative applications of AI, turning imagination into opportunities, and how brands can leverage AI to craft compelling brand narratives, enhance storytelling and design breakthrough campaigns. Seizing e-commerce opportunities in the ASEAN market The diversified economic landscape of the ASEAN region has emerged rapidly in recent years. Hong Kong businesses are demonstrating significant advantages in tapping into opportunities within this market, helped by government initiatives announced in the latest budget. HKTDC Research presented the full report of its study, "ASEAN e-Commerce opportunities: Insights on Consumer Behaviours and Positioning of Hong Kong Products", at today’s event. Galvin Chia, the HKTDC’s Principal Economist (Asian and Emerging Markets), led a session at eTailingPulse to offer an in-depth analysis of consumer behaviour and market trends among consumers in six key ASEAN markets. Nick Chiu, Head of Sales, SME & Growth of Airwallex, joined the session and shared his view about the ASEAN market. He remarked: "Success in ASEAN e-commerce comes from understanding local markets, optimising cross-border collections and payouts, and partnering with trusted providers to reduce friction, build trust, and scale efficiently across the region." Mainland China market targets Gen Z and the "she economy" The e-commerce market in Mainland China is booming and leading the world. The conferences focused on the increasing purchasing power of Gen Z consumers and the "she economy” that is dominated by female consumption patterns. E-commerce giants Meituan and POIZON target high-priced consumer goods and have launched multiple strategies aimed specifically at Gen Z customers. Chen Yi-Fang, Head of Meituan Le Life Business Department, said: "Happiness-driven entertainment consumption is the new trend for Gen Z. They like to utilise different online platforms and use AI to discover new interests and make cost-effective purchases.” He added that Meituan engages with Gen Z through intellectual property (IP) crossovers. Music economy, celebrities and influencers build distinct brand image Hang Seng Bank's Chief Marketing Officer Jordan Cheung to offer insights into how collaborations between brands and celebrities can attract potential customers and unleash the influence of the brand through the "music economy". Cheung explained that music is a unifying force that could connect with people from all walks of life. “By integrating music into the brand’s core, we’re able to implement this into our marketing campaigns and establish emotional connection with our customers,” he said. “Music and event sponsorships, partnerships with co-organisers and curating unique experiences with celebrities has enabled us to attract and engage with customers. This has had a positive impact on our overall brand image.” Celebrities and stars are a magnet for public attention, which is why many brands invite artists to support their promotional activities. In recent years, many artists have started to leverage their fame to transition into influencers. Grace Chan, another successful actress-turned-influencer, shared her personal experiences operating on both traditional and digital platforms and revealed her secret to becoming a successful content creator. Several other local and overseas marketing experts shared their insights at the event, including Matthew Li, Head of Brand and Marketing at DECATHLON Hong Kong; Fabien Vallérian, International Director of Arts & Culture at LVMH’s Maison Ruinart; Joseph Chen, Director of Culture at Eaton HK; Tony Chen, Director of Public Affairs at Taobao & Tmall Group; and Vishal Salunkhe, Vice President, Head of Commercial at Carousell. Expanding the industry’s business potential The conferences featured an exhibition area at which more than 40 marketing services and e-commerce solutions suppliers showcased a wide range of high-quality products and services to participants from Hong Kong and abroad, offering them the chance to gain the latest market intelligence and learn best practices directly from industry leaders. Datawords was one of the exhibitors at this year’s Pulse events. Its APAC CEO, Christophe Jourdain, said: “Our main objective for joining the events is to better understand the marketing trends in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, and to network and meet potential partners. We also want to know what questions exhibitors and attendees have in terms of market trends and their marketing approach. We’ve made business contacts at the events today. They come from Mainland China, France and Australia. We also had several business matching meetings with companies from Hong Kong and Korea whose businesses are relevant with ours.” More than 160 business matching meetings were arranged during the conferences, helping attendees to discuss opportunities with some of Asia's top marketers, agile agencies and leading e-commerce experts. Industry support facilitates interaction, conferences remain online MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse were supported by a several organisations and industry associations, including the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong, Guangdong Live Streaming Electronic Commerce Association, the Hong Kong Federation of E-Commerce, Hong Kong Federation of Live Commerce, Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association, IAB Hong Kong and PRHK. Nikkia Reveillac, Director (Global), Consumer Insights at Netflix (2021-2024), explored how to leverage data to drive holistic brand innovation from the inside out Chen Yi-Fang, Head of Meituan Le Life Business Department, shared multiple strategies aimed at Gen Z consumers Successful actress-turned-influencer Grace Chan shared her personal experiences operating on both traditional and digital platforms and revealed her secret to becoming a successful content creator The conferences featured an exhibition area at which more than 40 marketing services and e-commerce solutions suppliers showcased a wide range of high-quality products and services to participants from Hong Kong and abroad

