

- Launch of TEC’s 11th centre in Singapore, enhancing its footprint in the region.

- Contemporary design featuring high-end amenities, including ergonomic furnishings and innovative workspaces.

- Debut of Origo Café and Bar, showcasing an innovative array of refreshments to enhance the member experience. Singapore, Mar 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Executive Centre (TEC), Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider, is delighted to announce the opening of its 11th centre in Singapore, located on level 22 of the prestigious Ocean Financial Centre. This expansive new centre encompasses over 21,000 square feet, and accommodates more than 300 workstations, further solidifying TEC’s presence within one of the Southeast Asia’s most sought-after business districts. Ocean Financial Centre is already home to three TEC centres, with occupancy levels close to 95%. This underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional workspace solutions in this iconic building and to provide additional spaces to meet the growing demand. This latest centre opening is part of TEC's strategic expansion initiative, with more centres slated to open later this year in Singapore. The design of the new centre evokes contemporary elegance, featuring organic curves and warm wood elements in the main lounge area, creating an inviting ambiance for its members. In alignment with TEC's premium positioning, the centre is adorned with high-end finishes, height-adjustable standing desks, and ergonomic Herman Miller chairs, ensuring an unparalleled working environment. A notable highlight of the new centre is the debut of Origo Café and Bar, which presents an innovative array of refreshments, including a dedicated ice cream bar and craft beers on tap. This centre is The Executive Centre’s first in Singapore to hold a liquor license, enabling distinctive food and beverage pairings that transcend the traditional TEC Barista Bar experience. Additionally, Origo-branded coffee beans and merchandise will also be available for sale. In line with TEC's commitment to sustainability, the new centre incorporates Framery phone booth pods which provide exceptional soundproofing and optimal ventilation while minimising energy consumption. These environmentally conscious booths are fully recyclable at the end of their lifecycle, reflecting TEC’s dedication to sustainable innovation. Yvonne Lim, Managing Director of Southeast Asia at The Executive Centre, remarked, "We are profoundly excited to unveil our new centre at Ocean Financial Centre. This expansion not only epitomizes our commitment to providing exceptional workspace solutions but also enriches our community with innovative offerings such as Origo Café and Bar. We envision this centre as a vibrant nexus for professionals seeking a flexible and inspiring work environment." The Executive Centre’s new location at Ocean Financial Centre is poised to redefine the flexible workspace experience in Singapore, fostering collaboration and innovation among its esteemed members. About The Executive Centre The Executive Centre (TEC) is Asia’s premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 220+ Centres in 36 cities and 16 markets. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia. The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed. Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit any business' needs. www.executivecentre.com Press Enquiries



The Executive Centre

Pebble Lee

Pebble_lee@executivecentre.com / +852 3951 9888





