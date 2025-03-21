

- FILMART and EntertainmentPulse drew industry players from 42 countries and regions, attracting more than 7,600 global participants, promoting cross-regional, cross-media and cross-industry collaboration and strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a centre for cultural and artistic exchange - There was significant growth of ASEAN exhibitors and buyers with over 50% and 15% increase respectively year-on-year - The inaugural Producers Connect programme, jointly organised by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Creative Industries Development Agency, the Hong Kong Film Development Council, and Hong Kong Trade Development Council received an overwhelming response, drawing more than 1,300 participants to discuss the collaboration opportunities across various markets - AI applications and Asian animation took centre stage, bringing together industry experts to explore the synergy between innovative technology and creative industries HONG KONG, Mar 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) and EntertainmentPulse drew to a successful close today, attracting more than 7,600 industry players from 42 countries and regions, promoting cross-regional, cross-media and cross-industry collaboration. The four-day event brought together more than 760 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions. The event was more international this year, with particularly strong growth in participation from ASEAN countries which saw exhibitor numbers surge by more than 50% while buyer attendance from the region rose 15% year-on-year. Producers Connect opens new avenues for global film collaborationThe inaugural Producers Connect programme, jointly organised by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), the Hong Kong Film Development Council, and HKTDC received an overwhelming response. The initiative attracted strong participation from international producers alongside veteran and emerging local filmmakers, including Oliver Chan, Tenky Tin, Jill Leung, drawing more than 1,300 participants to discuss the collaboration opportunities across various markets. A highlight of the programme, “International Coproduction: Balancing Risk and Rewards”, explored crucial aspects of creative talent integration, funding sources diversification and audience base expansion. Industry leaders including Gabriela Tocchio, Executive Producer of Gullane Films from Brazil, Justin Kim, Head of International Film Production at Korea's CJ ENM, and Natacha Devillers, Producer at France's Les Petites Lumières, shared insights on overcoming cultural differences and logistical challenges. The programme featured a "Fireside Chats" series focusing on global market development strategies, emerging and European market opportunities, and intellectual property (IP) development and extension, providing local producers with valuable international perspectives while fostering cross-regional partnerships. Additionally, at the EntertainmentPulse forum, veteran film critic Thomas Shin, The Last Dance’s director and producer Anselm Chan, screenwriter Cheng Wai-kei, alongside Papa’s producer Amy Chin and director-screenwriter Philip Yung, discussed the transformation and prospects of Hong Kong cinema. Growing international presence connects global industry playersThis year's FILMART featured various regional pavilions with distinctive programmes to showcase their thriving film, television and entertainment industries to global participants - Thailand's Ministry of Culture hosted two forums highlighting its creative cultural industry capabilities; Indonesia themed its participation around fostering global partnerships, presenting diverse works; while the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) focused on Asia collaboration this year, Dato' Azmir Saifuddin Bin Mutalib, CEO, National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) said, “It was a great start on the first day of FILMART 2025, and among the discussions that concluded successfully is the discussion with the HK Cultural & Creative Development Agency on co-production funding, finalising an MoU with KOFIC Korea and discussion with Cambodia on market access.” The Investment New South Wales (NSW) of Australia made its debut appearance at FILMART, promoting local creative industry development, Helen Sawczak, NSW Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Greater China said, “We are excited to be making our debut at FILMART and eager to connect world-class screen industry with global partners. As one of the premier international forums for film and entertainment, FILMART offers the ideal stage to showcase NSW’s creative excellence while fostering cross-border collaborations and opportunities.” First-time participants including Armenia, the Czech Republic, and Kazakhstan, and, along with buyers from emerging markets such as Argentina, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, underscore Hong Kong's crucial role as a bridge connecting global film and television markets. AI expands production horizons with Ne Zha 2 team sharing success storyThe exhibition's spotlight feature, the pilot project AI Hub, brought together ten exhibitors showcasing innovative AI solutions spanning across production, post-production, distribution, and promotional applications, attracting more than 3,900 industry professionals to take part in its interactive forums at the exhibition zone. Riding on the global success of Ne Zha 2, EntertainmentPulse hosted a forum titled “Gearing up for the AI Opportunities”, featuring special presentations from Hong Li Animation Studios and Heguang Post-Production, who shared their experiences in AI-powered special effects creation. Liu Baoyu, Vice General Manager of Heguang Post-Production, said "We should make good use of AI while maintaining respect for traditional art, as we continue to explore new forms of artistic expression." Jihong Chen, Partner of Zhong Lun Law Firm emphasised that AI proficiency is now crucial for staying competitive. Key events highlight industry developments and Asian animation's new opportunitiesThe Digital Entertainment Summit was themed as “Unlock Opportunities of the Dynamic Animation Market and Productions in Asia” and was jointly organised by the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society and Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association. The summit featured two specialist panels namely "Asian Animation Market Trends & Development" with speakers including Catherine Ying, Vice President of CMC Inc. and President of Pearl Studio; Francesco Prandoni, Global Licensing Team Leader at Production I.G, Inc. and Mia Angelia Santosa, Chief of Staff at Visinema; and Kang Yue, Senior Business Director at bilibili, who shared insights on market opportunities. The second panel, "Prospects for Asian Animation Creation & Production in Asia", featured Karyabudi Mohd. Aris, Director of Marketing, Sales and Licensing at Les' Copaque Production Sdn., Nao Hirasawa, CEO of ARCH Inc., Polly Yeung, Producer and Scriptwriter at Point Five Creations, and Yu Zhou, Co-founder and President of Light Chaser Animation Studios, who explored the latest developments in Asian animation production. Phoenix TV and the UK Department for Business and Trade also jointly held a UK-China Screen Forum during FILMART and announced that the BBC Studio documentary "Asia" and the iconic IP "Walking with Dinosaurs" will be exclusively screened on Phoenix TV Chinese Channel and iQiyi respectively, further promoting UK-China film and television cooperation. The 23rd Hong Kong - Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF23) was also held during FILMART, where 48 selected film projects participated in business matching sessions with investors, producers, and distributors from over 35 countries and regions during the three-day event, further exploring investment opportunities for the Asian film and entertainment industry. To facilitate industry exchange and rights trading, FILMART also featured 24 screenings including 10 world premieres, 7 international premieres, and 5 Asian premieres, alongside pitching sessions and business matching activities. This year, the Hong Kong Entertainment Expo introduced the new "Hong Kong Film Music Fiesta," organised by the Hong Kong Film Composers' Association. Under the theme "Echoes of Order and Chaos" and led by music directors Tomy Wai and Julian Chan, the showcase performed classic selections from various film composers, paying tribute to acclaimed filmmakers and musicians including Benny Chan, Teddy Robin, and Kenji Kawai, while exploring the timeless duality of justice and crime through action themes, showcasing the distinctive flair and creative excellence of Hong Kong film music. Additionally, there were three flash-mob performances all with a Hong Kong movie music theme, to demonstrate the distinctive appeal of cross-media collaboration between music and film, fostering more cross-sector partnerships. All registered attendees at FILMART can access the online IP catalogue which features over 1,600 creative IP projects, extending the four-day physical exhibition into a two-month networking platform, assisting the industry explore business opportunities and further strengthening Hong Kong's position as Asia's film and entertainment trading hub. The catalogue will remain accessible until 27 April 2025, enabling the industry to continue exploring global business opportunities. Website:

FILMART-www.hktdc.com/hkfilmart/en

EntertainmentPulse-entertainmentpulse.hktdc.com/en Photo Download:https://bit.ly/4bKZLCC FILMART and EntertainmentPulse, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, attracted more than 7,600 industry professionals from 42 countries and regions, showcasing Hong Kong's position as Asia's leading entertainment hub. EntertainmentPulse featured numerous industry leaders as keynote speakers in various forums, exploring topics including cross-border co-production, ASEAN markets, Asian animation industry, and streaming media trends. This year's FILMART further strengthened its international profile and hosted more than 30 pavilions. Among them, the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (FINAS) signed several co-operation agreements. The inaugural "Hong Kong Movie Music Showcase", produced by the Hong Kong Film Composers' Association, presented three flash-mob performances during FILMART. Under the artistic direction of Tomy Wai and Julian Chan, the ensemble delivered a masterful repertoire of classic Hong Kong film scores, unified by the theme "Echoes of Order and Chaos" FILMART's global platform provided a unique and world renowned venue for film and entertainment companies and organisations to unveil their forthcoming productions and strategic initiatives to global industry players. Veteran film critic Thomas Shin, alongside The Last Dance director-producer Anselm Chan, screenwriter Cheng Wai-kei, Papa producer Amy Chin and director-screenwriter Philip Yung, engaged in a forum on the transformation and future trajectories of Hong Kong cinema.

