

SAN DIEGO, CA, Mar 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), a world leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), has received the prestigious EMAR/FR 145 Maintenance Organization Approval for component maintenance from the French Military Continuing Airworthiness Authority, DSAE. This approval underscores GA-ASI's commitment to the highest standards of safety, compliance, and operational excellence in military aviation. The EMAR framework is a set of regulations developed from commercial aerospace standards (FAA/EASA) that are designed to ensure airworthiness for European military aircraft. It establishes a common airworthiness framework recognized by military airworthiness authorities worldwide. EMAR/FR 145 certification authorizes maintenance organizations to perform critical maintenance tasks while ensuring strict adherence to safety, reliability, and documentation requirements. GA-ASI's EMAR/FR 145 approval allows the company to issue EMAR Form 1s (Return to Service forms) for components serviced by the approved maintenance organization, confirming the safety and airworthiness of the equipment. This recognition applies to GA-ASI's maintenance activities at its Poway and Adelanto, California, facilities and covers CAT C (component maintenance) services. "This approval is a significant achievement for GA-ASI, positioning the company to better serve international customers, especially military users of our MQ-9A and MQ-9B UAS platforms," said Sam Richardson, GA-ASI vice president of Sustainment. "The ability to leverage the EMAR/FR 145 certification streamlines the company's processes, reduces costs, and accelerates future airworthiness pursuits, as many future customers will recognize this certification rather than requiring a full, independent certification process." By obtaining EMAR/FR 145 approval, GA-ASI further demonstrates its ability to meet the stringent demands of the global defense market. The framework's widespread recognition ensures that GA-ASI can expand operations and offer high-quality, compliant maintenance services to international customers, ultimately driving company growth in global markets. This certification offers significant operational and financial benefits for both GA-ASI and its customers. For GA-ASI, the approval reduces future oversight costs by leveraging the DSAE Audit Team's oversight activities, ensuring a more efficient and cost-effective certification process for future non-French EMAR customers. For customers, the EMAR/FR 145 approval provides a framework recognized internationally, offering a streamlined maintenance certification process. The recognition agreements between EMAR and non-EMAR countries allow future customers to leverage GA-ASI's French approval, saving time and resources compared to a full certification effort. About GA-ASI General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle® 25M, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com. Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. Contact Information

GA-ASI Media Relations

asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101 SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: General Atomics

Sectors: Airlines, Aerospace & Defence

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

