Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 21, 2025
Friday, 21 March 2025, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: JIANGSU HORIZON CHAIN SUPERMARKET COMPANY LIMITED
Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket, a Supermarket and Convenience Store Chain Store Operator, Announces Its Global Offering and Listing of H Shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
- Offer Price Ranges from HK$2.50 to HK$3.00 per Share

Highlights of the Global Offering:

- The Hong Kong Public Offering is expected to close at 12:00 noon (at 11:30 a.m. for completing electronic applications under the White Form eIPO service) on Wednesday, 26 March 2025;
- Offer Price Range: HK$2.50 to HK$3.00 per Share;
- The Shares will be traded in board lots of 1,000 Shares each;
- Maximum net proceeds will be approximately HK$117.7 million (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option);
- Dealings in the Shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Monday, 31 March 2025;
- Red Solar Capital Limited is the Sole Sponsor.

HONG KONG, Mar 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Company Limited (the “Company”, stock code: 2625) today announces its Global Offering and the listing of Shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”).

Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Company Limited is a wholesaler of grains and oil headquartered in Yangzhou, with retail operations of supermarket and convenience stores focusing on the central region of Jiangsu Province under the brand 'Hongxinlong'. According to the Industry Report, the Company ranked second among supermarket operators in Yangzhou in terms of sales in 2023 with a market share of approximately 9.1%, the fifth among supermarket operators in the central region of Jiangsu Province in terms of sales in 2023 with a market share of approximately 2.3%, and around the twentieth among supermarket operators in Jiangsu province in terms of sales in 2023 with a market share of approximately 0.4%.

Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket Company Limited plans to offer an aggregate of 53,562,000 Shares (subject to Over-allotment Option) under the Global Offering, of which 48,205,000 Shares (subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option) will be offered by way of International Placing, and 5,357,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) will be offered in the Hong Kong Public Offering. The Offer Price will not be more than HK$3.00 per Share and is currently expected to be not less than HK$2.50 per Share, with the board lot size of 1,000 shares

The Hong Kong Public Offering commenced on Friday, 21 March 2025 and is expected to close at 12:00 noon (at 11:30 a.m. for completing electronic applications under the White Form eIPO service) on Wednesday, 26 March 2025. Dealings in H Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Monday, 31 March 2025.

Assuming the Over-allotment Option is not exercised at all, if the Offer Price is set at HK$3.00 per Share (being the high end of the Offer Price range), the net proceeds from the

Global Offering will increase to approximately HK$117.7 million. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds for the following purposes:

- Approximately 30.9% will be used for the opening of new Retail Stores, including store renovation, purchase of shelves, purchase of cold storage facilities, lightings, air-conditioning, CCTV surveillance system and POS system and installation of fire safety system.

- Approximately 41.2% will be used for establishing a new distribution centre including acquiring a parcel of land for the construction of the New Distribution Centre, acquiring shelves, lightings and ancillary facilities and installing fire safety system.

- Approximately 26.8% will be used for establishing a new central kitchen, including the construction of the New Central Kitchen, acquiring machines and equipment, acquiring and installing fire safety system, ventilation system, cold storage facilities, utilities, air-conditioning, CCTV surveillance system and ancillary facilities, and acquiring additional vehicles for the delivery of meals to the customers.

- Approximately 1.1% will be used for enhancing the ERP system and infrastructure systems to improve operational efficiency.

The Company has successfully procured cornerstone investor Top Legend SPC, Top Legend has agreed to subscribe for such number of H Shares which may be subscribed with an aggregate amount of US$5.0 million at the Offer Price (including brokerage, SFC transaction levy and Stock Exchange trading fee). The lock-up period shall last for a duration of six months.

Red Solar Capital Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Red Solar Capital Limited and CMBC Securities Company Limited are the Joint Overall Coordinators, Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners, and Joint Lead Managers. CCB International Capital Limited is the Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners, and Joint Lead Managers. CMB International Capital Limited, uSMART Securities Limited, Star River Securities Limited, Eddid Securities and Futures Limited, Innovax Securities Limited, and Long Bridge HK Limited are the other Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: JIANGSU HORIZON CHAIN SUPERMARKET COMPANY LIMITED
Sectors: Retail & eCommerce
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The 33rd China International Bicycle Fair 2025 Set to Grandly Open  
Mar 21, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse 2025 attract more than 1600 industry professionals  
Mar 21, 2025 16:13 HKT/SGT
Xforce HEV Model Premieres in Thailand  
Friday, March 21, 2025 3:09:00 PM
Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket, a Supermarket and Convenience Store Chain Store Operator, Announces Its Global Offering and Listing of H Shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange  
Mar 21, 2025 15:00 HKT/SGT
CTF Life Title-sponsors: 'Fencing Plus' Training Programme by Kai Tak Sports Initiative  
Mar 21, 2025 12:01 HKT/SGT
The Executive Centre Expands Its Premium Portfolio in Singapore With a New Centre at Ocean Financial Centre  
Mar 21, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
ULVAC Developing Next-Generation Dilution Refrigerator for Quantum Computing by 2026  
Friday, March 21, 2025 9:30:00 AM
TRENDE Secures JPY 1.07 Billion Investment to Expand Renewable Energy Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships  
Mar 21, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Achieves EMAR/FR 145 Maintenance Organization Approval for MQ-9A and MQ-9B Platforms  
Mar 21, 2025 01:00 HKT/SGT
Sino Biopharm (1177.HK) Announces 2024 Annual Results  
Mar 20, 2025 23:58 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18  -  27   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18  -  27   March
Online
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       