SHANGHAI, Mar 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - One of the most influential events in the global bicycle industry, the 33rd China International Bicycle Fair (China Cycle 2025), will be held from May 5-8, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), China. Under the theme "Empowering Innovation, Sharing the Future", the exhibition will bring together industry leaders from around the world to explore new opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

As a barometer of the global bicycle industry, China Cycle has successfully held over thirty editions, continuously expanding in scale and influence. In 2024, the exhibition covered 150,000 m2, attracting 1,460 exhibitors and nearly 200,000 visitors from 137 countries and regions. China Cycle 2025 is set to elevate the event further with an expanded platform, optimized layout, and enhanced services, showcasing the latest technologies, products, and market trends in the global bicycle and e-bike sector.

With the global bicycle industry on a recovery path, China’s bicycle sector is experiencing particularly strong growth, bringing renewed confidence to the industry. China Cycle 2025 will stay aligned with industry trends by expanding exhibition space, optimizing the event structure, and facilitating deeper integration of the global supply and value chains, providing exhibitors and visitors with more comprehensive networking and business opportunities.

To ensure a successful event, the organizing committee is making every effort to curate a dynamic exhibition, featuring professional forums, industry summits, new product launches, and interactive experiences. The exhibition will present a more open, professional, and engaging experience, creating valuable opportunities for industry professionals worldwide.

From May 5-8, 2025, China Cycle 2025 looks forward to welcoming global industry partners to Shanghai to witness the future of the bicycle industry together!

