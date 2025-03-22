

SINGAPORE, Mar 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - To show appreciation for migrant workers in Singapore, many of whom are Bangladeshi, Summit Power International Limited (“SPIL”) has hosted a breaking of fast (Iftar) for about 200 workers during the holy month of Ramadan. Mr Muhammed Aziz Khan, PBM (centre), Founder Chairman of Summit Group, broke fast with migrant workers in Singapore, many of whom are Bangladeshi nationals Mr Muhammed Aziz Khan, PBM, the Founder Chairman of the Summit Group, broke fast with the workers at a workers’ dormitory in Space@Tuas, on 20 March 2024. Another 200 meals were provided for Muslim workers who were not able to attend the event physically. SPIL also presented gifts to 1400 workers. Appreciation cards and crafts – prepared by about 50 students – were also presented to the workers at the dormitory. The students are from the Big Heart Student Care Services at Zhangde Primary School and the German European School Singapore (“GESS”) in Singapore. The cards and crafts were presented by teachers from GESS on behalf of the students. This is the first Singapore Iftar event sponsored by SPIL, the Singapore-headquartered parent of Bangladesh’s largest private sector power generation company. Besides Iftar, SPIL is also engaged in other corporate social responsibility (“CSR”) efforts in Bangladesh, including charity donations for neuro-divergent children, participating in UNICEF initiatives to help school dropouts, as well as supporting scientific research for nutrition and online education, among others. Mr Muhammed Aziz Khan, PBM said, “Throughout the years, social responsibility remains a core principle of the Summit Group. Bangladeshi nationals comprise a significant number of the migrant workers in Singapore. This year’s Iftar that we sponsored in Singapore underscores our efforts to give back.” “I am touched that young students from the two schools have expressed their appreciation to the migrant worker community in Singapore,” he added. Mr Muhammed Aziz Khan, PBM, a Singaporean of Bangladeshi origin, was awarded the Public Service Medal (COVID-19) in October 2023 for engaging and helping Bangladeshi workers who were isolated in local dormitories during the pandemic. Ms Patricia Amorim and Ms Marieke Bink, teachers at GESS, said, “We were thrilled to have collaborated with students of Big Heart for a meaningful card-making activity, bringing together our Grade 6-8 students with younger brothers and sisters from Big Heart to create heartfelt messages for migrant workers. This event not only fostered creativity but also facilitated genuine interactions between the students as they shared stories and ideas. The cards produced are a beautiful testament to their teamwork and compassion, showcasing the power of community and the importance of supporting those who contribute so much to our society.” Shaina, a representative of Big Heart Student Care, said, “We are delighted to partner with the German European School Singapore for a meaningful initiative aimed at giving back to the community. Last Friday, students gathered to create heartfelt cards for migrant workers, expressing gratitude and appreciation for their vital contributions to Singapore’s growth and development. This significant event not only instilled a deep sense of gratitude in the students but also helped foster new friendships and lasting memories. It was a powerful reflection of the true spirit of multiculturalism and inclusivity—values that have brought us together and been instrumental in Singapore’s success over the past 60 years." About Summit Power International Limited (“SPIL”) SPIL is the largest Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Bangladesh, reflecting 17% of the country's total private installed capacity and 10% of total installed capacity. Summit owns and operates a total of 18 power plants. It also operates Bangladesh’s second Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) and LNG import terminal with daily regasification capacity of 500 million cubic feet. SPIL’s partners include JERA, Mitsubishi Corporation and Taiyo Insurance Company of Japan and GE of the USA. In July, 2023, Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) in association with Summit Group, submitted a foreign direct investment proposal valued at USD 1.3 billion to develop the country’s first 500 MW utility-scale offshore wind energy project. SPIL is the leading infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh with diversified interests in power generation, energy, telecommunications, ports and real estate. Learn more at: www.summitpowerinternational.com Media Contact

