Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 24, 2025
Monday, 24 March 2025, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited
ComfortDelGro Unveils Refreshed Corporate Brand -- Drives Ahead With a Common Purpose and New Look

- ComfortDelGro, a leading multi-modal mobility transport operator, introduces a new purpose statement to reflect its commitment to driving positive impact for a better future. 
- Refreshed logo and corporate identity underscores the company’s journey as a global, progressive, and collaborative mobility leader. 

SINGAPORE, Mar 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) (“ComfortDelGro” or, “The Group”) today, unveiled its refreshed corporate brand, comprising a new purpose statement and modern visual identity that signifies a step forward in the company’s evolution into a global multi-modal transport leader. 

The Group has made significant strides in growing its international business, winning bus and rail tenders in Europe and Australia, as well as building leading positions for its point-to-point mobility businesses in key markets. With a presence in 13 countries, 24,500 employees, an operating fleet of over 54,000 vehicles and a rail network of 343 kilometres in operation and under mobilisation, ComfortDelGro is one of the largest land transport companies in the world. 

ComfortDelGro Managing Director/Group CEO Cheng Siak Kian said, “Our purpose statement – Mobility for a better future, drives us to reimagine mobility as a catalyst for positive impact as we accelerate our growth and navigate new horizons. It reflects our commitment to addressing the changing needs of our stakeholders as a global multi-modal transport leader. At the same time, it aligns the Group’s diverse operations and workforce under the common goal of building a purpose-driven and values-led organisation.” 

ComfortDelGro Chairman Mark Greaves added, “The transport landscape is evolving, and so is ComfortDelGro. We are committed to sustainable mobility, powered by innovation and driven by collaboration. This brand refresh underpins our journey forward as a global, progressive, and collaborative mobility company while building on the strong foundation of our businesses and our rich heritage. Our purpose ‘Mobility for a better future’ will guide us as we continue to create long-term value for our stakeholders, shape the future of transportation, and contribute to a more sustainable and connected world." 

Driven by our new purpose: Mobility for a better future

A modern identity

Complementing our purpose statement is an updated ComfortDelGro logo that symbolises the company’s journey forward and its commitment to delivering innovative, world-class mobility solutions. 

Key elements include:

  • A refined blue hue, representing reliability, trust, and customer confidence.
  • A streamlined lowercase font, conveying approachability and collaboration.
  • An enhanced arrow motif, reinforcing the company’s forward-thinking and dynamic approach.

The updated brand and corporate identity will be gradually implemented in stages across the Group’s global operations.

Media Assets:
High-resolution images can be downloaded here: https://fromsmash.com/cdgbrandrefresh

About ComfortDelGro Corporation

ComfortDelGro is a leading multi-modal transport operator offering a comprehensive suite of transportation solutions. Our extensive network spans public transport including buses and rail, point-to-point transport with taxis and private hire cars as well as business-to-business mobility solutions. Every day, millions rely on our services across 13 countries including; Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Ireland, Sweden, France, Malaysia, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and the Netherlands. 

As a global operator, we play an important role in steering the transition towards a low-carbon economy. With about 60% of our owned fleet consisting of cleaner energy vehicles, we support governments and cities in enabling inclusive and sustainable transport systems. For our efforts, ComfortDelGro has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices since 2019, the only Singaporean transport company in the index. 

Media Contact Information:
Group Corporate Communications  
ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited
groupcorpcomms@comfortdelgro.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Automotive, Daily News, ASEAN, Local Biz, EVs, Transportation
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Celebrate the Spirit of Thoughtfulness at Spritzer EcoPark This Hari Raya  
Mar 24, 2025 12:00 HKT/SGT
Advertising, Media and Education Sectors Lead Singapore's Job Market Amid Modest Recovery  
Mar 24, 2025 10:58 HKT/SGT
ComfortDelGro Unveils Refreshed Corporate Brand -- Drives Ahead With a Common Purpose and New Look   
Mar 24, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
Sino Biopharm (1177.HK) Announces 2024 Annual Results  
Mar 24, 2025 09:16 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Achieves EMAR/FR 145 Maintenance Organization Approval for MQ-9A and MQ-9B Platforms  
Mar 23, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
Jiangsu Horizon Chain Supermarket, a Supermarket and Convenience Store Chain Store Operator, Announces Its Global Offering and Listing of H Shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange  
Mar 22, 2025 16:30 HKT/SGT
TRENDE Secures JPY 1.07 Billion Investment to Expand Renewable Energy Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships  
Saturday, March 22, 2025 7:00:00 AM
Q2 Metals Intercepts 179.6 Metres of Continuous Spodumene Pegmatite in Large Step-Out at the Cisco Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada  
Mar 22, 2025 02:40 HKT/SGT
Raya Lebih Bermakna: Spritzer Sparkling's Raya 2025 Brings Fans Closer to Family and Stars  
Mar 22, 2025 01:54 HKT/SGT
China Medical System (00867) Released its 2024 Annual Results: Focusing on Innovation and Specialty Breakthroughs to Reshape Growth Momentum  
Mar 21, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18  -  27   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18  -  27   March
Online
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       