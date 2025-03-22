

- ComfortDelGro, a leading multi-modal mobility transport operator, introduces a new purpose statement to reflect its commitment to driving positive impact for a better future.

- Refreshed logo and corporate identity underscores the company’s journey as a global, progressive, and collaborative mobility leader.



SINGAPORE, Mar 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) (“ComfortDelGro” or, “The Group”) today, unveiled its refreshed corporate brand, comprising a new purpose statement and modern visual identity that signifies a step forward in the company’s evolution into a global multi-modal transport leader. The Group has made significant strides in growing its international business, winning bus and rail tenders in Europe and Australia, as well as building leading positions for its point-to-point mobility businesses in key markets. With a presence in 13 countries, 24,500 employees, an operating fleet of over 54,000 vehicles and a rail network of 343 kilometres in operation and under mobilisation, ComfortDelGro is one of the largest land transport companies in the world. ComfortDelGro Managing Director/Group CEO Cheng Siak Kian said, “Our purpose statement – Mobility for a better future, drives us to reimagine mobility as a catalyst for positive impact as we accelerate our growth and navigate new horizons. It reflects our commitment to addressing the changing needs of our stakeholders as a global multi-modal transport leader. At the same time, it aligns the Group’s diverse operations and workforce under the common goal of building a purpose-driven and values-led organisation.” ComfortDelGro Chairman Mark Greaves added, “The transport landscape is evolving, and so is ComfortDelGro. We are committed to sustainable mobility, powered by innovation and driven by collaboration. This brand refresh underpins our journey forward as a global, progressive, and collaborative mobility company while building on the strong foundation of our businesses and our rich heritage. Our purpose ‘Mobility for a better future’ will guide us as we continue to create long-term value for our stakeholders, shape the future of transportation, and contribute to a more sustainable and connected world." Driven by our new purpose: Mobility for a better future



A modern identity Complementing our purpose statement is an updated ComfortDelGro logo that symbolises the company’s journey forward and its commitment to delivering innovative, world-class mobility solutions.

Key elements include: A refined blue hue , representing reliability, trust, and customer confidence.

, representing reliability, trust, and customer confidence. A streamlined lowercase font , conveying approachability and collaboration.

, conveying approachability and collaboration. An enhanced arrow motif, reinforcing the company’s forward-thinking and dynamic approach. The updated brand and corporate identity will be gradually implemented in stages across the Group’s global operations. Media Assets:

High-resolution images can be downloaded here: https://fromsmash.com/cdgbrandrefresh About ComfortDelGro Corporation ComfortDelGro is a leading multi-modal transport operator offering a comprehensive suite of transportation solutions. Our extensive network spans public transport including buses and rail, point-to-point transport with taxis and private hire cars as well as business-to-business mobility solutions. Every day, millions rely on our services across 13 countries including; Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Ireland, Sweden, France, Malaysia, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and the Netherlands. As a global operator, we play an important role in steering the transition towards a low-carbon economy. With about 60% of our owned fleet consisting of cleaner energy vehicles, we support governments and cities in enabling inclusive and sustainable transport systems. For our efforts, ComfortDelGro has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices since 2019, the only Singaporean transport company in the index. Media Contact Information:

