

Key Highlights: Hiring activity in Singapore saw recovery with a 3% month-on-month growth while witnessing an annual dip of 5% in February’25

Advertising, Public Relations & Media sector and the Education sector lead with 7% month-on-month growth in February '25

Hiring for Software, Hardware, and Telecom roles record the highest growth at 2% month-on-month Legal sector saw the strongest annual growth at 19% year-on-year SINGAPORE, Mar 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), one of the leading jobs and talent platform, today published the foundit Insights Tracker (fit) Singapore for February 2025. The Singapore fit report highlights growth in the Advertising and Education sectors alongside rising demand for technology professionals. The tracker reveals an overall year-on-year (YoY) decline of 5% in hiring activity across sectors, as the index dropped from 108 in February 2024 to 103 in February 2025. However, a month-on-month (MoM) analysis indicates a 3% uptick, Commenting on Singapore's job trends for February 2025, V Suresh, CEO, foundit, said, “The February 2025 foundit Insights Tracker signals a promising recovery in Singapore’s job market. While year-on-year figures reflect ongoing economic recalibration, the month-on-month growth indicates a resurgence in hiring activity. The robust expansion of sectors such as Advertising, Media, and Education, coupled with the growing demand for technology professionals, underscores shifting industry priorities and workforce evolution. As digital transformation accelerates, Singapore’s job landscape is stabilizing, with a strong emphasis on upskilling, adaptability, and future-ready talent." Advertising, and Education sectors lead industry growth, while Engineering and Retail sectors show strong improvements The Advertising, Market Research, Public Relations, Media, and Entertainment sector has emerged as a frontrunner in e-recruitment activity among all monitored industries, showing a 7% MoM growth in February 2025. This growth is driven by increased digital marketing efforts and brand-building strategies. Equally impressive, the Education sector also recorded 7% MoM growth in February 2025, reflecting a continued emphasis on workforce upskilling and professional development. Following these leaders, the Engineering, Construction, and Real Estate sector showed positive trends with 6% MoM growth, while the Retail, Trade, and Logistics sector experienced 5% MoM growth, both driven by sustainability initiatives and evolving business needs. Several sectors show modest growth while others remain stable The Production/Manufacturing, Automotive, and Ancillary sector demonstrated positive hiring momentum with 5% MoM growth in February 2025. Several sectors showed more modest growth, with Hospitality & Travel, IT, Telecom/ISP, and BPO/ITES, BFSI, and Healthcare all registering 2% MoM increases, signalling steady job creation across these industries. Conversely, multiple sectors including Oil and Gas, Import/Export, Shipping/Marine, Government/PSU/Defence, and Consumer Goods/FMCG exhibited stagnant hiring activity with 0% MoM change.



Technology roles lead demand among functions In terms of functions, Software, Hardware, and Telecom witnessed the highest demand in February 2025, with a 2% MoM increase. This trend underscores the growing need for tech talent amid ongoing digital transformation initiatives. Marketing & Communications, HR & Admin, Engineering/Production, Sales & Business Development, Medical Roles, and Legal roles all showed modest but positive growth at 1% MoM, indicating broad but measured hiring activity across professional functions. The roles in Legal experienced a robust 19% YoY increase in hiring activity, highlighting the rising need for legal professionals amid evolving regulatory landscapes, corporate expansions, and compliance requirements. However, Hospitality Roles, Customer Service, Finance & Accounts, and Purchase/Logistics/Supply Chain roles saw no changes (0% MoM), reflecting a period of stability in workforce demand across these functions. The foundit Insights Tracker is a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity conducted by foundit. Based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of online career outlets, the foundit Insights Tracker (FIT) presents a snapshot of employer online recruitment activity nationwide. About foundit - APAC & Middle East foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is Asia’s leading jobs and talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to its innovative AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation and interview preparation. foundit has connected over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries with the right job roles and upskilling opportunities. Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has launched cutting-edge tools to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With its advanced technology, foundit is efficiently bridging the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place to Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture. To learn more about, foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.sg |www.foundit.com.ph | www.foundit.my | www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | http://www.foundit.hk | www.foundit.id For media inquiries or further information, please contact

Namrata Sharma – Namrata.sharma@adfactorspr.com

Contact number - +65 81383034





Topic: Press release summary

Source: foundit

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Daily Finance, Daily News, HR, ASEAN, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

