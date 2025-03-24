

SINGAPORE, Mar 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) continues to champion the excellence of Korean produce in Singapore with its latest showcase — an exclusive event celebrating premium Korean rice and fruits. The event, held yesterday at The Butcher’s Dining, featured a live cooking demonstration and tasting session, offering attendees a firsthand experience of Korea’s finest agricultural products. The event was graced by the presence of Song Mi-Ryung, the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of South Korea and Hong Jin-Wook, the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Singapore. Clockwise from Top Left Image: Korean Culinary Masterclass Held at The Butcher's Dining, Minister Song Interacting with Masterclass guests, Korean Fresh Zone at CS Fresh at Great World City, Minister Song Browsing Products at the Korean Fresh Zone Since its establishment in 1967, aT has played a pivotal role in promoting Korean food products worldwide, fostering deeper appreciation through strategic events and brand partnerships. With the growing demand for high-quality international produce in Singapore, aT aims to introduce more consumers to the unique textures, flavors, and versatility of Korean rice and fruits. Distinctive Korean Flavours Korean cuisine is celebrated not only for its bold flavors but also for its numerous health benefits, thanks to its emphasis on fresh, nutrient-rich ingredients and time-honored culinary traditions. A cornerstone of Korean food is its use of fermented ingredients such as kimchi and doenjang (soybean paste), which are packed with probiotics that support gut health, improve digestion, and enhance overall well-being. These naturally fermented foods contribute to a balanced diet, aligning with the increasing consumer focus on digestive health and immune-boosting nutrition. Renowned for its chewy texture and exceptional quality, Korean rice has established itself as a distinctive staple in Singapore’s culinary landscape, setting it apart from varieties such as Thai jasmine rice and Vietnamese broken rice. Naturally gluten-free and rich in essential nutrients, Korean rice as well as rice products serves as the foundation for many beloved dishes, including bibimbap, tteokguk, and tteokbokki. Bibimbap stands out as a nutritionally balanced dish, featuring a vibrant medley of Korean vegetables that are high in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants – key elements of a health-conscious diet. The focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients aligns with the growing global demand for healthier food choices, as reported by The Business Research Company, the functional foods market is projected to expand from $281.3 billion in 2024 to $315.1 billion in 2025, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. Beyond staple grains, Korean fruits such as Shine Muscat grapes and premium strawberries have gained international recognition for their exceptional sweetness and quality. Frequently used in both savory and dessert dishes, these fruits are not only a treat for the palate but also rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, further reinforcing the health benefits of Korean cuisine. As consumers worldwide increasingly prioritise immune-boosting foods, the demand for nutrient-dense Korean ingredients continues to rise. Premium K-Food Exhibition: A Display of Various Korean Rice Products as well as Other Korean Produce At the event, a stunning display of premium K-Food export products took center stage. From Korean rice and rice-based products to traditional liquors and premium fruits such as Korean strawberries and Shine Muscat grapes, the showcase offered a rich selection of Korea’s finest ingredients. A standout highlight was the introduction of 12 traditional Korean liquors, specially airlifted from Korea for this event. These liquors, many of which had never been exported to Singapore before, showcased the incredible diversity of Korean traditional brews, featuring unique ingredients such as plum, lingzhi, pine and yuzu, all crafted with a base of Korean rice. Adding to the excitement was the Baba Gimbap, a product that made waves after selling out in major U.S. retail stores in 2023. Visitors also had the chance to discover a variety of rice-based delicacies, including porridge, tteokbokki, and rice cakes. The fresh produce display corner was undoubtedly the centerpiece of the event. Featuring Korean-grown rice, renowned for its superior quality, alongside premium Korean strawberries and Shine Muscat grapes, the display highlighted some of Korea’s most coveted agricultural treasures. With their vibrant colors and pristine presentation, these premium ingredients created a stunning visual showcase, embodying the essence of luxury and excellence. Guests had the opportunity to explore these exquisite products up close, further deepening their appreciation for the richness of Korean fresh produce. A Culinary Showcase: Korean Ingredients in Everyday Cooking The event featured a live cooking demonstration led by esteemed culinary instructor Kim Hyuna, who guided attendees through the preparation of four signature dishes incorporating Korean ingredients, including premium rice and fruits: Bibimbap – A classic Korean mixed rice dish featuring a vibrant assortment of seasonal local and Korean vegetables and a rich, flavourful gochujang (red chili paste) sauce.

Gungjung Tteokbokki – A royal court-style variation of the popular dish that showcases the diversity of tteokbokki by incorporating an assortment of vegetables. The combination of fresh ingredients and the chewy texture of tteok creates a harmonious blend of flavors.

Tteokguk – Despite being a staple in Korean cuisine, tteokguk remains relatively unknown overseas. This dish is prepared by simmering beef until tender in a deeply flavourful broth and seasoned with a simple yet refined touch, tteokguk is the quintessential New Year’s dish, comforting, satisfying, and rich in cultural significance.

Nurungji Ice Cream – A unique dessert crafted from nurungji (crispy scorched rice) and millet powder. Soft ice cream is paired with crunchy nurungji crackers and a dusting of warm millet powder, drawing inspiration from the Western affogato. Seasonal Korean strawberries or Shine Muscat grapes are added as toppings for a refreshing twist. Guests also had the opportunity to savour these dishes alongside traditional Korean wine pairings, enhancing their appreciation of the depth and complexity of Korean cuisine. A Commitment to Elevating Korean Produce in Singapore Speaking at the event, Song Mi-Ryung, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of South Korea, remarked, “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Singapore, we are deeply honored to host this event, showcasing the best of Korean cuisine in Singapore. We have carefully curated four special menus featuring premium Korean rice and rice products, fresh strawberries and shine muscat grapes, all grown in Korea’s distinct four seasons, paired with traditional liquors that perfectly complement each dish. We hope that many in Singapore will come to appreciate and enjoy these exceptional Korean ingredients, from rice-based delicacies to our vibrant fruits and time-honored liquors. This event reaffirms aT’s dedication to enhancing awareness and accessibility of Korean produce in Singapore. By showcasing the superior quality and versatility of Korean rice and berries, we aim to strengthen our presence in the market and inspire more consumers to embrace the rich and diverse flavors of Korea.” Korean Fresh Zone: Masterclasses and more at CS Fresh at Great World City Building on the excitement around Korean fresh produce, aT, in partnership with CS Fresh at Great World City, will be hosting the Korean Fresh Zone Promotion from 20 to 26 March. Renowned chef Daren Teo – better known online as @thepantryboy – will be leading a series of exclusive masterclasses, showcasing the art of preparing iconic Korean dishes such as Japchae, Kimchi-jjigae, Boseot Jeongol and delectable Korean-inspired desserts like fruit tarts. With a background that includes training in France under a three-Michelin-starred chef and experience at the Michelin-starred restaurant Burnt Ends, Chef Daren will share expert techniques using the finest Korean fresh produce available at the Korean Fresh Zone in CS Fresh at Greeat World City, including over 40 varieties of vegetables and mushrooms, as well as premium Korean strawberries and Shine Muscat grapes. The masterclasses will be hosted by Eric Youn (@esyfilms), a beloved content creator known as the "Korean Oppa from Singapore”, attendees will get to sample some of the dishes and even stand a chance to win exclusive giveaways! Shoppers who spend $30 or more on Korean Fresh Zone produce, Korean strawberries or Shine Muscat grapes will receive a complimentary set of three chocolate-coated strawberries from chocolate boutique, BerryBar. Shoppers can choose from available designs in-store, while stocks last. Don't miss this exciting celebration of Korean flavors at CS Fresh! For more information on upcoming events and partnerships by aT, please visit www.at.or.kr. About the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) Established in 1967, the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) is a key government agency dedicated to advancing the global trade, export, and marketing of Korean foods and beverages. With a mission to elevate Korean agricultural products and culinary culture worldwide, aT leverages strategic partnerships and innovative strategies to promote Korean products while adapting to key trends, benefiting both producers and consumers.





