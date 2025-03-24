

SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LEADING PROPTECH COMPANY REINVIGORATES SEARCH FOR THE COUNTRY’S FINEST REAL ESTATE



SINGAPORE, Mar 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 15th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) is now open for entries. To commemorate the milestone, the awards programme has been revitalised with the addition of new competitive categories as well as a new venue for 2025.



The 15th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) is now open for entries, with submissions accepted until 5 September.



The latest search for Singapore’s finest real estate unfolds against a backdrop of market resilience and stability. Strong property demand persists despite ongoing challenges faced by property seekers, according to the PropertyGuru Singapore Consumer Sentiment Study H2 2024. The black-tie gala dinner and awards ceremony will be held for the first time at Andaz Singapore. Key dates for the 2025 edition are: 5 September 2025 – Entries Close

22-26 September 2025 – Site Inspections

29 September 2025 – Final Judging

31 October 2025 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Singapore

12 December 2025 – Regional Grand Final Gala Dinner and Awards Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand The 15th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) programme is part of the broader PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, organised by PropertyGuru Group, Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company. Stable sentiment Singapore’s real estate market continues to exhibit resilience, with one in two consumers intending to buy a property within the next five years, according to the PropertyGuru Singapore Consumer Sentiment Study H2 2024. The Sentiment Index—which measures current real estate satisfaction and overall climate, housing affordability, interest rates, perceived government efforts, and property prices—remained stable at 43 points. This represents a slight decrease from the H1 2024 report, which recorded 44 points. This year’s awards mark the debut of several new categories, including Best Renovated Commercial Development; Best Renovated Residential Development; and Best Sustainable Development.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events



Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “We are proud to launch the 15th edition of our Awards series in Singapore, presenting well established and new accolades that underline its reputation as one of the greenest and most forward-thinking real estate markets in Asia Pacific. Our 2025 awards aim to recognise an even richer range of options for nature-inspired living and urban comforts in Singapore, illustrating a vision of what tomorrow’s cities can achieve. We are optimistic that demand for quality will stay resilient despite market challenges as we honour more projects that benefit Singapore's diverse communities and safeguard its environment.”





Kristin Thorsteins, co-founder and managing partner, Portman Investment Pte Ltd, and chairperson of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), with 2024 Best Developer, UOL Group Limited Kristin Thorsteins, co-founder and managing partner, Portman Investment Pte Ltd, and chairperson of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), said: "At the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), developers have the opportunity to present their achievements on a distinguished platform, showcasing them to the industry at large. Continuously adapting with the times, the awards honour companies and projects that excel not only in raising design and development standards but also in advancing sustainability, lifting communities, and improving the urban fabric of Singapore." Thorsteins leads an independent panel of judges, comprising experts across various segments of the Singapore real estate industry. As the official supervisor, HLB Singapore Foo Kon Tan, part of “2024 Network of the Year” winner HLB International, will maintain the fairness, transparency, and credibility of the selection process.

Winners of the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) may be eligible to compete for the Best in Asia titles at the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in December.



Historic edition Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series celebrates its historic 20th edition this year. The series has expanded over the decades to include markets such as the Middle East, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. Winners of the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) may be eligible to compete for the Best in Asia titles at the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in December. At the 2024 Grand Final, eight Best in Asia titles were presented to outstanding companies from Singapore: UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited, TID Pte. Ltd., and FRX Capital Private Limited. Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 15th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) are supported by official portal partner PropertyGuru.com.sg; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners D+A Magazine, SquareRooms, and Tatler Asia Homes; and official supervisor HLB. For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com. ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS



PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent. In 2025, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during PropertyGuru Week in December 2025. For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com. ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP



PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 31 million property seekers2 to connect with over 50,000 agents monthly3 to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 17 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets. For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn. (1) Based on SimilarWeb data between January 2024 and June 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between January 2024 and June 2024.

(3) Based on data between April 2024 and June 2024.

(4) Based on data between January 2024 and June 2024. PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS: General Enquiries:

