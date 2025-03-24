

HONG KONG, Mar 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce the deepening of the strategic partnership with Sangfor Technologies (Sangfor), integrating Sangfor’s technologies with CITIC Telecom CPC's innovative ICT capabilities to jointly develop innovative, compliant and trusted hybrid cloud services. The new SmartCLOUD™ C-FUSION hybrid cloud series integrates the full-stack SmartCLOUD™ dedicated private cloud, virtual private cloud and public cloud services, providing enterprise customers with a cloud infrastructure which is more autonomous, controllable and compatible with various technical architectures and system combinations. The new series helps drive enterprise digital transformation, redefine IT resources management and support seamless operations of enterprises in China and global markets. From left to right: Representatives from CITIC Telecom CPC, Jacky Kwok (Chief

Commercial Officer) & Kenneth Wong (Vice President of Product and Digital

Intelligence Development); together with representatives from Sangfor, Ringo Yiu

(General Manager for the Asia-Pacific Region (Mature Markets) & Jeremy Jia (General

Manager of Sangfor International Market) The growing industry demands and national policy support in recent years have not only driven the requirements for information systems upgrades in key industries but also accelerated enterprises to pursue innovative development and diversified services portfolios. As a key DICT partner for enterprise digital transformation, CITIC Telecom CPC has extensive cloud network security services resources and experiences in project customization and implementations. Riding on a wave of innovative and trusted computing, CITIC Telecom CPC actively empowers customers in achieving digitalization advancements and trusted computing deployment by partnering with Sangfor to shape a new innovative and trusted cloud services landscape. Sangfor is a leading Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) vendor. High performance, reliability and usability characteristics have made its HCI solutions widely deployed in government, finance, medical, education and other industries. Sangfor's full-stack HCI architecture has strengthened CITIC Telecom CPC's existing profound cloud service capabilities. The new strategic collaboration between the two companies will focus on developing hybrid cloud solutions that meet the rising technological innovation and regulatory requirements, providing enterprises with more flexible and sustainable hybrid cloud solutions, and helping them enhance their competitive edges. Win-win Collaboration Creates Self-governed and Trusted Cloud Era

SmartCLOUD™ C-FUSION Hybrid Cloud series supports “Single Cloud Multiple Chips” architecture. Its full-stack cloud platform is compatible with multiple CPU architectures and application requirements, builds trusted hard chips and empowers the implementation of compliant applications, ensuring diversified hybrid cloud platforms to run seamlessly through the trusted innovation ecosystem. The seamless deployment of software and hardware environments offer unified hosting and management, accelerating digitalization process and creating greater value for enterprises. The joint collaboration will initially take place in Beijing and Guangzhou markets by providing high-quality cloud computing services to local enterprises. Both companies plan to gradually extend the collaboration to more regions in the future to drive a full-scale enterprise digital transformation across regions. Mr. Kenneth Wong, Vice President of Product and Digital Intelligence Development of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, “We strive to cooperate with an ecosystem of partners, including Sangfor. This announcement signifies our deepened collaboration and dedication to providing innovative and scalable IT solutions. Sangfor’s technological innovation has powered up CITIC Telecom CPC’s ICT capabilities. We believe the new SmartCLOUD™ C-FUSION series, which includes SmartCLOUD™ C-Compute and SmartCLOUD™ C-vONE, can effectively help enterprises address complex IT infrastructure challenges through a single platform at reduced costs. CITIC Telecom CPC's ‘Global-Local capabilities’ enable seamless connectivity across different regions and cloud platforms to support ‘Going Global, Entering China’ strategy of enterprises. We will continue to provide customized solutions to bring greater value to enterprises operating in China, connecting with China and expanding worldwide.” Mr. Ringo Yiu, Sangfor's General Manager for the Asia-Pacific Region (Mature Markets), said, “CITIC Telecom CPC’s outstanding collaboration performance has lauded with a ‘Platinum Partner’ award from us recently, underscoring our strong partnership. This strategic partnership will demonstrate the synergistic capabilities of both companies, enhancing not only the supply capabilities of our products and services, but also propelling our global market growth. Through the fusion of CITIC Telecom CPC's extensive global infrastructure coverage with Sangfor 's cutting-edge technologies in security and cloud computing, it will enable us to provide bolster support for enterprise digital transformation journeys across different regions and industries, fortifying market competitive advantages.” SmartCLOUD™ C-FUSION Empowers Compliant and Sustainable Business Development

SmartCLOUD™ C-FUSION hybrid cloud series features “Single Cloud Multiple Cores” architecture, which supports X86, Huawei Kunpeng and HYGON C86 chip architectures to run seamlessly and connect simultaneously with applications, reducing the costs of migration and replacements in the future. Managed by CITIC Telecom CPC, this hybrid cloud series provides enterprises entering China with approved technical architectures, software and hardware environments that comply with innovation requirements and national regulatory policies. It is suitable for enterprises that have compliance requirements for autonomous and controllable technologies, ensuring not only the sustainable development of businesses, but also catering for “Going Global, Entering China” strategy and future IT development of different enterprises. Enabling “Going Global, Entering China” Strategy of Enterprises and Exploring Global Market OpportunitiesThe

strategic partnership between CITIC Telecom CPC and SANGFOR provides enterprises with robust hybrid cloud solutions, helping them achieve their two-way “Going Global, Entering China” strategy. SmartCLOUD™ C-FUSION hybrid cloud series, including SmartCLOUD™ C-Compute virtual private cloud and SmartCLOUD™ C-vONE dedicated private cloud solutions, enables enterprises to seamlessly deploy and manage IT cloud resources at a lower cost in China and global markets, while ensuring high reliability, security and compliance to meet regulatory requirements in different regions. For enterprises going overseas, they can leverage CITIC Telecom CPC's global network coverage to achieve resources integration and flexible expansion across various regions. This collaboration not only reduces IT complexity and costs but also provides a solid technical foundation for global expansion, empowering enterprises to implement "Cross Border, Region and Platform" development, and positioning them to excel in highly competitive international markets. About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT™ private network solutions, TrustCSI™ information security solutions, DataHOUSE™ cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD™ cloud computing solutions. With the motto “Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies to boost technology empowerment (+AI). Embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies we aim to unlock technical potential. By integrating deep learning and intelligent data analysis technologies, we transform these technologies into data empowerment (AI+) generative applications, reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises. With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across more than 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 20 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers. For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com. About Sangfor

Make Your Digital Transformation Simpler and Secure. This is Sangfor Technologies' commitment to our customers. Since forming in 2000, Sangfor has been a global leader of IT infrastructure, cyber security and cloud computing solutions. Three business groups deliver industry leading products and services for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI), Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI). Next-generation Firewall (NGFW), Endpoint Protection (EPP). Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Network Detection & Response (NDR), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Anti-Ransomware, extended Detection & Response (XDR) and Managed Detection & Response (MDR). Constant innovation and dedication to creating value for our customers form the heart of our corporate strategy. Sangfor's 8,000+ employees take customers' business needs and user experience seriously by servicing and supporting them at over 70 branches and representative offices covering exciting locations like Hong Kong, Malaysia. Thailand. Indonesia, Singapore. Philippines. Vietnam. Pakistan. Italy. Mexico. Turkey, UAE and Saudi Arabia, among many others. Media Contacts: Catherine Yuen

CITIC Telecom CPC

(852) 2170 7536

Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com





