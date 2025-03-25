

HONG KONG, Mar 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Dida Inc. (“Dida” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 02559.HK), a leading technology-driven mobility platform, announced the audited consolidated annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024. Financial Highlights: - Revenue was RMB787.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to RMB815.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. - Gross profit was RMB567.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to RMB605.4 million for year ended December 31, 2023. - Net profit increased by 234.4% from RMB300.4 million for year ended December 31, 2023 to RMB1,004.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. - Adjusted net profit (non-IFRS measure) was RMB211.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to RMB225.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Operation Highlights: - Gross transaction value amounted to RMB7.4 billion and total number of orders reached 119.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. - Registered users reached over 372 million as of December 31, 2024 - Certified private car owners reached 18.9 million, an increase of 21.4% year-on-year Business Outlook Carpooling marketplace business The Company believes carpooling in China is still at its early stage of development, with significant market demand yet to be fully released and the benefits of carpooling not fully recognized by the public. At the same time, the Company notices a year-on-year increase in the demand for carpooling. In 2024, the number of passengers who placed orders surged 34.3% year-over-year, driven by robust demand in lower tier cities. Riders on the platform can access low-cost mobility options and enjoy quality experience. Private car owners can save money on gas and tolls by sharing traveling expenses with riders. Carpooling also brings about numerous societal benefits, such as reducing carbon emissions and mitigating traffic congestion. In the future, the Company will seek more robust, healthier, and suitable transportation capacity and a broader user base through multiple approaches. The Company will establish strong collaborations with third-party platforms to expedite the growth initiatives. In the lower-tier cities, the Company will drive growth through the conversion of private domain traffic, the dissemination of a “low-price” mindset, and the optimization of mini-program functionalities. The Company will continue to fine-tune the algorithms for precise route matching to enhance driver retention. Furthermore, the Company will explore various scalable carpooling scenarios, such as employee commuting and student travel to and out of college campuses, to expand the user base. For the driver side, the Company will also encourage more diversified demands to provide better travel experiences, especially for those looking for better ride compatibility. Moving forward, the Company will continue to refine the station based carpooling model to better meet user needs by offering more compatible and cost effective options. Taxi business In selected cities where the Company has already entered into strategic cooperation agreements, the Company will closely work with all relevant stakeholders, including local authorities, taxi industry associations, taxi companies, and taxi drivers to implement its strategy for smart taxi services. Several cities are considering changing traditional fixed-price models for taxi riding to dynamic pricing in response to competition from ride-hailing. The Company is leveraging this opportunity to provide smart taxi service solutions tailored to these cities, which includes technologies and systems to support the implementation of dynamic pricing. For the full announcement of Dida for the annual results ended December 31, 2024, please visitt: https://manager.wisdomir.com/files/594/2025/0321/20250321213001_91138480_en.pdf About Dida Inc. Dida Inc. (“Dida” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 02559.HK) is a leading technology-driven mobility platform in China. The Company creates more transit capacity with less environmental impact by providing carpooling marketplace services to pair up riders with private car owners if they are heading in similar directions at compatible times. It also provides smart taxi services, aiming to improve the efficacy and efficiency of relevant stakeholders in the taxi industry in China. Dida makes the mobility ecosystem greener and more efficient, and each trip experience warm and enjoyable. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond the control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realized in future. Underlying the forward-looking statements is a large number of risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these risks and uncertainties is included in the other public disclosure documents on the corporate website.





