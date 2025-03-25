Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Source: LAC Global
[Media Alert] Say Goodbye to Brain Fog and Digestive Woes: Recharge with LAC

SINGAPORE, Mar 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In today's fast-paced world, many individuals find themselves grappling with overwhelming stress and its accompanying challenges. The constant pressures of modern life can leave individuals feeling mentally and physically drained.

Especially in Singapore, the hustle culture and rising cost of living contributes heavily to this. A recent survey found that nearly 90% of Singaporeans experience chronic stress, driven by issues like financial concerns and a general uncertainty about the future. This relentless pace, paired with the constant pressure to meet expectations, continues to take a toll on both mental and physical health, even as the new year begins.

Prolonged stress can, however, impact cognitive functions leading to brain fog, memory loss and inflammation, while the digestive system may struggle to keep up with the demands of life. When the mind is overloaded, it becomes difficult to focus, make decisions, or retain information, leading to decreased productivity and increased frustracalention. Furthermore, prolonged stress can disrupt the gut-brain connection, triggering digestive issues such as bloating, indigestion, and inflammation, which hinder the body’s ability to absorb essential nutrients.

LAC (pronounced as L-A-C) aims to help individuals navigate these transitions with mindful practices and targeted health solutions. For individuals grappling with cognitive or digestive issues, LAC recommends its BrainSpeed® PS and Probiotic Complex 25 Billion CFU - Daily Support to help support mental and digestive health.

Formulated with high phosphatidylserine (PS), LAC BrainSpeed® PS promotes brain health, enhances focus and alertness, and helps individuals cope with stress more effectively, resulting in overall work productivity. This supplement helps to regulate high stress levels, balances mood and promotes cognitive functions for individuals who are seeking mental clarity.

With over 25 Billion CFUs of active probiotics and 12 strains of friendly bacteria, Probiotic Complex 25 Billion CFU - Daily Support helps to effectively maintain probiotic levels and boosts the immune system, reducing the risks of inflammation in the gut, maintaining a healthy balance of bacteria in the body.

LAC also offers solutions for children to support optimal health and overall well-being. LAC BrainSpeed® Junior is specially formulated with DHA to support cognitive development and mental clarity, allowing children to stay focused in their schools. On the other hand, LAC Probiotic Junior contains 12.5 Billion CFU of Probiotics that strengthens the immune system and absorbs essential nutrients effectively.

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

