

2024 Annual Results Highlights - Total revenue reached approximately NTD931.96 million

- Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately NTD24.28 million

- Revenue from turnkey solutions reached approximately NTD418.45 million

- Basic earnings per share were NTD2.43 cents HONG KONG, Mar 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd (“Genes Tech Group” or “The Group”, Stock Code: 8257.HK) announces its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024. (“During the period under review”). During the period under review, the Group recorded the total revenue of approximately NTD931.96 million, Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately NTD24.28 million. Basic earnings per share were NTD2.43cents. During the period under review, revenue from turnkey solutions amounted to approximately NTD418.45 million, accounting for approximately 44.90% of the Group’s total revenue. The revenue from the trading of parts and used Semiconductor Manufacturer Equipment (SME) amounted to approximately NTD513.51 million, accounting for approximately 55.10% of the Group’s total revenue. During the period under review, under the ongoing geopolitical tensions, the Group has established a solid strategic direction, as well as deepened cooperation with existing international clients and actively explored new models of collaboration. The Group’s revenue from operations in Japan significantly increased by 2,667.38% compared with last year, representing approximately 5.67% of the Group’s total revenue, while revenue from operations in Singapore increased by 41.56% from last year, representing approximately 12.29% of the Group’s total revenue. Since 2024, the semiconductor industry has seen a significant recovery and entered an upward cycle. Given that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology provides a new driver for the continuous development of the industry, it is generally predicted that generative AI will affect more than 70% of semiconductor products in the coming years. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global semiconductor chip sales hit record high at USD627.6 billion in 2024, representing an increase of 19.1%, benefiting from strong demand for AI processors and memory. The sales in the fourth-quarter amounted to USD170.9 billion, representing an increase of 17.1% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.0% as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC) of Taiwan estimates that the production value of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry will reach NTD4.76 trillion in 2024, representing an increase of 21.3%. The mainstream communication product sector has stabilized and showed growth, which has injected growth momentum to certain sub-sectors. Looking ahead to 2025, advanced chips will continue to drive the output growth of semiconductor industry, and Taiwan's semiconductor industry is projected to reach a total production value of NTD5.52 trillion in 2025, representing a 15.9% increase. Mr.Yang Ming-Hsiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer concluded: “Although the semiconductor industry is expected to continue its upward trajectory, it will be subject to certain uncertainties, including geopolitical risks, volatility of global economic policies, changes in end-market demand and dynamic adjustment on demand and supply from new production capacity. In addition, the continued Sino-U.S. semiconductor technology rivalry, especially the tightened control of AI chips export across the globe by the United States, will become a critical and unneglectable issue in the development of semiconductor industry. As such, the Group will pay close attention to the variables and respond to market changes in a prudent and flexible manner to ensure sustainable development. The Group will also capture development opportunities and strengthen its core competitiveness to create long-term shareholder value.” About Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd (Stock Code: 8257.HK)

Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd is a turnkey solution provider and exporter of parts and used SME in Taiwan. Since the commencement of its business in 2009, the Group mainly engaged in providing turnkey solution for parts and used SME for its customers and modifying and/or upgrading the semiconductor equipment of its production systems according to customers needs. In addition, the Group is also engaged in the trading of parts and used SME. The parts and used SME supplied by the Group included furnaces, clean tracks and other related items, which were used at the front-end of the semiconductor manufacturing process, wafer fabrication such as deposition, photoresist coating and development, and these were extensively applied in mobile phones, game consoles, DVD players, automotive sensors and other digital electronic products. The press release is distributed by Vitalink Consultants Limited on behalf of Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd. For enquiry, please contact: Ms. Natural Lau Tel: (852) 2529 7999 Email: Natural.lau@vitalink.com.hk





