

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Mar 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to announce its launch in the Australian market alongside its brand partner Brand Machine Group (BMG). This entry further enhances the multi-billion-dollar brand's global presence and expands U.S. Polo Assn.'s reach into yet another new and exciting market. U.S. Polo Assn. U.S. Polo Assn. recently launched its Australian retail website www.uspoloassn.com.au with seamless access to the brand's iconic collections, showcasing the fusion of classic and contemporary style that aligns with how Australians live, work, and play. Website orders are now being fulfilled directly from the new Sydney warehouse throughout Australia and New Zealand. "With over 40 years of experience in the market, BMG has been an outstanding partner for U.S. Polo Assn. in the U.K. and other European territories," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As we celebrate 135 years of sport inspiration, we are confident that our partnership with BMG in the Australian market will support the global growth of the brand and deliver exceptional styles for our fans and consumers." "Australia's fashion retailing market continues to grow and evolve with new trends, changing consumer tastes, and new technologies. U.S. Polo Assn. looks to be a part of the evolution of fashion in the region through this market launch, by supporting the sport, and bringing that authentic connection to the sport of polo to Australia," Prince added. BMG has established a dedicated operation in Australia, led by Kevin Cliffe, Country Manager, from a state-of-the-art 220-square-meter showroom in Sydney. The new team encompasses sales, logistics, e-commerce, and customer service, ensuring a strong foundation for growth. "Entering the vibrant Australian market demonstrates yet another significant milestone for U.S. Polo Assn. and for BMG's ongoing journey to revolutionize the e-commerce and retail landscape," said Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group. "As one of the world's most popular brands, U.S. Polo Assn. is now ideally poised to reach even more consumers than ever before in this unique and trendsetting Australian market." About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com. About Brand Machine Group (BMG) BMG is an international leader in fashion innovation which has established itself as a vertical manufacturer and global licensing specialist with over four decades of industry experience. Partnering with recognized market leaders, BMG manages a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products while championing the DNA of a diverse portfolio of brands. Spanning fashion, sports, outdoor, and homeware, including adult fashion, kidswear, and accessories. BMG's portfolio of brands includes U.S. Polo Assn. Penfield, New Balance Kids, Duchamp, Jack Wills, Flyers American Born, Lee Kids, Peckham Rye, Wrangler Kids, Juicy Couture and Franklin & Marshall. BMG reaffirms its commitment to upholding sustainable and ethical business practices by ensuring full transparency throughout its global supply chain, aligning with the ETI Base Code. Visit www.brandmachinegroup.com and follow @brandmachinegroup Contact Information

Gina Digregorio

Marketing Director (U.K.)

gina.digregorio@brandmachinegroup.com

+44 (0) 2039 593 330 Stacey Kovalsky

Vice President, Global PR and Communications (U.S.)

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036 SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.





