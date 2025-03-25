

HONG KONG, Mar 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CanSino Biologics Inc. (Stock Code: 688185.SH, 6185.HK, "CanSinoBIO" or the “Company”), a leading player in China's vaccine industry, achieved significant revenue growth in 2024, driven by continuous R&D innovation and strong commercial capabilities. In 2024, CanSinoBIO reported a total revenue of RMB 846 million, marking a 137.01% year-on-year increase. This remarkable growth signifies the initial success of the company’s transformation from a Biotech to a Biopharma company. With multiple blockbuster products advancing in its pipeline, ongoing technological breakthroughs, and the expansion of its international business landscape, CanSinoBIO is poised for continuous growth momentum in 2025. In 2024, CanSinoBIO’s core product, the MCV4 (Menhycia®, the Group ACYW135 Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197)), the only quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine in China, has rapidly achieved market penetration under its unique "direct sales + CSO" distribution model. This result validated the feasibility of its commercial strategy, empoweing MCV4 as a stable revenue contributor to the company. As the only domestically approved product, Menhycia® has secured multiple regulatory approvals and certifications in overseas markets such as Indonesia, the Middle East, and South America. Notably, its Halal certification granted in Indonesia enables access to the global Muslim market, which comprises over 1.8 billion people. The gradual execution of the overseas strategy, combined with the expansion of MCV4’s target population, is expected to significantly increase the company’s revenue base. In addition to the strong performance of its core product, multiple positive results are expected in CanSinoBIO's product pipeline. , with several innovative products expected to be launched within the next two years. The Company’s pioneering PCV13i [13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (CRM197, TT Vector)], featuring the innovative CRM197+TT dual-carrier technology, has completed pre-market inspections and is expected to receive approval in 2025. This vaccine is designed to significantly enhance children's immunity against prevalent pneumococcal serotypes, effectively preventing infections caused by pneumococci. Compared to other single-vector vaccines, the dual-vector technology used in this vaccine effectively reduces the risk of immune interference caused by excess amount of the same carrier protein, and minimizes the suppression of immunogenicity when co-administered with other vaccines. Additionally, the design and production processes of this vaccine have been improved. Clinical studies have shown that it effectively induces high levels of specific antibodies against multiple serotypes that pose significant risks to children in China. With its technological advantages, this vaccine is set to stand out in the competitive pneumococcal vaccine market, potentially securing a strong market position and becoming a new growth driver for CanSinoBIO. CanSinoBIO is also advancing its absorbed diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (components) combined vaccine for full age-range coverage. The company's DTcP for infants and young children was officially included in the priority review list, positioned as a domestic alternative to imported products. CanSinoBIO has also developed a Tdcp for people aged 6 years old and above, which is currently in Phase II/III clinical trials and completed Phase III participant enrollment. Furthermore, in February 2025, CanSinoBIO's globally pioneering DTcP-Hib-MCV4 Combined Vaccine received clinical trial approval in China. This innovative vaccine integrates DTcP, Hib, and meningococcal vaccines, significantly reducing the required number of vaccinations. Upon launched to market, it is expected to become a benchmark product in the multivalent/combination vaccine sub-sector. CanSinoBIO is not only expanding its core products in international markets but also actively fostering collaborations with overseas partners. In 2024, the Company reached partnership with the National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia (NIBM) to develop multivalent mRNA influenza vaccine. This initiative represents Malaysia’s first venture into mRNA vaccine development, supporting the country to build its capabilities in this area, while advancing CanSinoBIO’s overseas strategy and enhancing the branding value of its innovative vaccine. CanSinoBIO also signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Butantan Institute, Brazil’s largest vaccine manufacturer, with the aim of jointly promoting the development of innovative vaccines and mRNA technology. This partnership further strengthens the bilateral collaboration in promoting public health and establishes global partnerships for the Company. Additionally, the Company received over US$17 million in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to advance its recombinant poliovirus vaccine (“VLP-Polio”) project. This funding also supports related combined vaccine candidates. The VLP-Polio vaccine is a non-infectious vaccine that does not rely on live viruses. This innovative approach may provide a superior safety profile with equivalent or better immunogenicity, earning a recommendation from the World Health Organization as a key tool in the future eradication of polio, particularly in the post-eradication era. From the successful commercialization of its flagship MCV4 vaccine to its rapidly expanding pipeline and steady progress in international expansion, CanSinoBIO is deeply engaging in the global vaccine industry with "China-led innovation." Looking ahead, CanSinoBIO is well-positioned to achieve even greater breakthroughs in commercialization, contributing to global public health and dedicating its vital role in preventing diseases all around the world.





