

FY2024 Financial Performance Highlights:

- Revenue increased by 37% YOY to HK$4,422 million

- Profit after tax increased by 73% YOY to HK$348 million

- Recommended a final dividend of HK$0.02 per share, dividend payout ratio of 88%

- Total assets increased by 21% to HK$130.17 billion Revenue by nature of income:

- Commission and fee income increased by 26% to HK$872 million, Commission from brokerage business increased by 17% to HK$512 million, commission from placing, underwriting and sub-underwriting increased by 80% to HK$255 million

- Interest income increased by 28% to HK$2,314 million, Interest income from fixed income securities increased by 188% to HK$553 million

- Net trading and investment income increased by 72% to HK$1,236 million, Net income from financial products increased by 20% to HK$912 million, trading and investment business net income of HK$324 million Revenue by business segment:

- Wealth management increased by 3% to HK$1,919 million

- Institutional investor services increased by 90% to HK$1,921 million

- Corporate finance services increased by 61% to HK$319 million

- Investment management increased by 72% to HK$264 million HONG KONG, Mar 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“GTJAI”, the “Group” or the “Company”, stock code: 1788.HK, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) announced its annual results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2024. During the year, the Group adhered to take financial services for the real economy as its fundamental direction, with meeting clients’ needs as the strategy for business development, leveraging keen market insight and a stable, pragmatic operating style, enhanced its diversified business capabilities and actively promoted business innovation while strictly controlling risks, thereby realizing collaborative progress and high-quality development across various businesses. The profit after tax has significantly increased by 73% YOY. All business segments recorded remarkable revenue growth, maintaining a leading position in the industry. The Company continuously focuses on investor returns and market value performance, maintaining a high dividend payout ratio to reward investors for their long-term recognition and support. Diversities Drive Wealth Management Excellence Facing the ever-changing market environment, GTJAI has been dedicated to helping clients preserve and enhance their wealth through a rich and diverse range of products and services. In 2024, the Group vigorously expanded its high-quality clients base and established a balanced and solid diversified product matrix. The wealth management platform maintained the synergistic development of various products such as stocks, bonds, funds and derivatives, propelling the platform to new heights, the commission and fee income reached HK$439 million, an increase of 13% YOY. At the same time, the Group precisely seized market opportunities and continuously increased the holdings in fixed income assets with high ratings and liquidity to solidify the foundation of wealth management products and enhance market competitiveness. The Group obtained permission from the SFC in Hong Kong during the year to act as an introducing agent for virtual asset trading business, providing clients with virtual asset trading services. In November 2024, the Group became one of the first batch of eligible overseas securities firms for the “Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect Scheme”, and in December, it took the lead in providing one-stop cross-boundary wealth management connect scheme services to investors in the Greater Bay Area with diversified products and services such as stocks, bonds, and financial products. In terms of asset management, following the strong demand of investors for its Hong Kong dollar and US dollar money market funds, the Group launched the Guotai Junan Investment Grade Bond Fund in 2024, precisely catering to the needs of investors with different risk preferences and investment objectives. With Client-oriented Approach, Cross-Border Financial Services Win Acclaim GTJAI has consistently adhered to a client-demand-driven business development approach and is committed to providing comprehensive and personalized financial products to clients. During the year, net income from financial products increased by 20% YOY to HK$912 million. At the same time, the Group fully seized the strategic opportunities of the deepening interconnectivity between the Mainland China and Hong Kong, closely collaborated with its parent company, Guotai Junan Securities, and integrated resources, channels and professional advantages of both parties in domestic and overseas markets, providing institutional clients with a one-stop, seamless cross-border financial service experience. Quantity and Quality Rise Together, Corporate Finance Business Shows Its Edge In 2024, GTJAI participated in the issuance and underwriting of 232 bonds, representing a YOY increase of 59%, with a total issuance amount of approximately HK$389.1 billion, representing a YOY increase of 85%. According to data from the bond platform of Dealing Matrix International (DMI) of CSCI Technology Co., Limited, the Group ranked second among Chinese securities firms in terms of both the number of offshore bond primary underwritings and the underwriting scale (as a lead underwriter). In the equity market, the Group strengthened collaboration with its parent company, focusing on sectors such as new energy and robotics. During the year, it completed 3 IPO sponsorship projects, including the first stock of collaborative robots, Shenzhen Dobot (2432.HK), and the first A+H stock of new energy battery cathode materials, Jiangsu Lopal Tech. (2465.HK), with a total fundraising amount of approximately HK$1.7 billion. In the secondary market, the Group acted as the placing agent and lead underwriter for 10 refinancing projects in the Hong Kong stock market, with a scale of HK$6.575 billion, ranking first in the market in terms of the number of projects. ESG Leads the Way, Setting the Model in Green Finance GTJAI has always adhered to the sublime belief of “Finance for the Country, Finance for the People, Finance for the Good”, deeply integrating ESG concepts into every aspect of corporate operations and management, striving to create a responsible comprehensive financial service platform. In 2024, the Group completed 78 ESG bond issuance projects, representing a YOY increase of 123%, with an issuance scale of nearly HK$163.6 billion, representing a YOY increase of 125%, leading the green finance services. In terms of low-carbon operations, the Group has been committing to energy conservation and emission reduction, achieving a continuous decrease in total GHG emissions for four consecutive years, and achieving carbon neutrality at operational-level for the second consecutive year by purchasing carbon credit assets of the VCS forestry projects, demonstrating GTJAI’s professional capability in carbon management and firm commitment in addressing climate change issues. Additionally, GTJAI actively explored green financial innovation, and has completed the Hong Kong and the Mainland China’s first multi-currency sustainability-linked loan in the securities industry, and the first green deposit of the Group, injecting new momentum into the sustainable development for itself and the industry. GTJAI’s achievements in sustainable development have been highly acclaimed by MSCI with an upgrade of the Company’s ESG rating to A grade. Wind and SynTao Green Finance have also upgraded the Company’s rating to A grade, while Standard & Poor’s raised the Company’s ESG score, leading approximately 84% of global peers. Looking to the future, in the complex and ever-changing financial market, GTJAI will adhere to a business development approach oriented by clients’ needs, comprehensively enhance its cross-border financial service capabilities, actively serve the real economy, assist high-net-worth clients in achieving global asset allocation and wealth preservation and appreciation goals, provide one-stop investment solutions for institutional clients, serve the overseas financing needs of high-quality enterprises, and build an industry-leading comprehensive financial service platform. At the same time, the Group will continuously strengthen market value management works, maintain the stability and growth of the Company's market value through reasonable capital operations, transparent and efficient information disclosure, and proactive interaction with investors, thereby create greater value for investors. For the full announcement, please visit:

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2025/0326/2025032600437.pdf Disclaimer: This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or financial instruments or the provision of any investment advice, and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract, commitment or investment decision in relation thereto, nor does this presentation constitute a recommendation regarding the securities or financial instruments of the Company. This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial conditions, results of the operations and business of the Company and certain plans and objectives of the management of the Company. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements were based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future strategies and the political and economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company’s management as of the date of this presentation only. There can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with any such forward-looking statements. About GTJAI GTJAI is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong with subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam and Macau, GTJAI offers high-quality and diversified comprehensive financial services for clients' overseas asset allocation. Core business includes brokerage, corporate finance, asset management, loans and financing, financial products, which cover three dimensions including individual finance (wealth management), institutional finance (institutional investor services and corporate finance services) and investment management. GTJAI has been assigned “Baa2” and “BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor’s respectively, as well as an MSCI ESG “A” rating, Wind ESG “A” rating and SynTao Green Finance “A” rating in ESG. Additionally, its S&P ESG rating leads 84% of its global peers. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. For more information about GTJAI, please visit https://www.gtjai.com.





