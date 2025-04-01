

Dubai AI Festival previous edition. Image Courtesy: Dubai AI Campus The second edition of Dubai AI Festival to take place on 23 and 24 April 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai - As a significant part of Dubai AI Week, the event will reinforce Dubai’s commitment to AI-driven innovation and economic growth

- The Festival is expected to attract 8,000+ industry experts, 500+ investors, 100+ speakers, 100+ exhibitors from over 100 countries, and featuring 30+ roundtables and workshops DUBAI, Mar 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the Dubai AI Festival returns in 2025 to further demonstrate Dubai’s standing as a global leader in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.



Held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, UAE, the event will take place on 23 and 24 April 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. The Festival is organised by Dubai AI Campus, in partnership with DIFC, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications Office to explore AI’s transformative impact across industries. As a significant event in Dubai AI Week, which was launched under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Festival will bring together global AI leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore advancements, investment opportunities, and regulatory frameworks shaping the future of AI. AI is set to transform the global economy, with recent reports projecting a USD 15.7trn contribution by 2030, including USD 320bn in the Middle East. By 2033, the UAE's AI market is projected to reach USD 46.33bn, while the machine learning market is expected to grow to USD 2.41bn. Experts predict over 80 per cent of enterprises will integrate AI-driven decision-making by 2026. Moreover, Dubai AI Campus is projected to grow beyond 100,000 square feet, host over 500 companies, create more than 3,000 jobs, and attract USD300 million in investments by 2028. This year, key themes of the Dubai AI Festival include responsible AI deployment, transparency, and the future of work. Attendees will gain insights into AI’s impact while tackling the ethical challenges of its rapid integration. His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC is delighted to be presenting one of the most significant events as part of Dubai AI Week and reflects our commitment to cement the city’s position as a global leader for technology, as well as enable future focused industries to harness the transformative power of AI. As adoption accelerates, the Dubai AI Festival will serve as the key platform for accelerating responsible and effective AI implementation across business, government, and society.” Aligned with Dubai’s vision for innovation and economic growth, Dubai AI Festival will bring together 8,000+ industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from 100+ countries to drive collaboration and investment in AI and emerging technologies. The event will also include a dynamic exhibition, featuring cutting-edge AI innovations, alongside a start-up showcase where emerging companies will pitch their solutions to investors. The FutureTech World Cup, will showcase top AI start-ups, connecting innovators with investors seeking the next big breakthrough. Additionally, the Global FutureTech Innovation Programme will discover the brightest young minds from around the world harnessing AI to tackle real-world challenges. This combination of exhibitions, discussions, and competitions will drive collaboration and investment in the next wave of AI innovation.



Registrations for Dubai AI Festival are now open. For more details, visit: https://dubaiaifestival.com/. Key speakers H.E. Essa Kazim, Governor, DIFC

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, United Arab Emirates.

Werner Vogels, Global VP & CTO, Amazon.

Parminder Bhatia, Chief AI Officer, GE HealthCare.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Ola.

Ronnie Sheth, CEO, SENEN GROUP.

Scott Harden, Global Chief Technology Officer, Global Innovation, Schneider Electric Innovation.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO, Presight AI.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, Chief Executive Officer, Al Fardan Exchange.

Dr. Anirudh Devgan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cadence Design Systems.

Dr. Amr Awadallah, Chief Executive Officer, Vectara.

Nigel Toon, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder, Graphcore.

H.E. Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Dubai, UAE.

Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP. Dubai AI Festival Themes AI for All: Everyday, Everywhere

Global AI Governance

Immersive Experience

Innovation & Ethics

Future of Work

AI Cornerstone

AI Literacy

Infrastructure & Investment Sponsors and partners: Dubai Future Foundation and DAMAC as Co-Hosts

Al Fardan Exchange as Founding Partner

Presight as the Industry Leader

SENEN as ‘Powered by’ Sponsor

Willbanah as Diamond Sponsor

The Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) - Strategic China Partner AtkinsRealis as Silver Sponsor.

Decoding Data Science as Association Partner

AMCHAM Dubai as Association Partner About Dubai AI Week Dubai AI Week, an initiative organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, and overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, connects AI research with real-world applications – bringing together experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and the public and private sectors to explore AI’s vast opportunities About Dubai AI Festival Dubai AI Festival, part of Dubai AI Week, is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, UAE. Organised by Dubai AI Campus, in strategic partnership with DIFC and the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications Office, the Festival is a leading event reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for artificial intelligence innovation. This influential platform brings together industry leaders, experts, and visionaries to explore the transformative potential of AI across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and sustainability. Attendees will engage with pioneering AI applications and cutting-edge advancements shaping the future of business and technology. About Dubai International Financial Centre Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn. With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai. DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region. The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups. Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations. For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC. For media enquiries, please contact:



