Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 28, 2025
Thursday, 27 March 2025, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Tavo
Tavo Makes Local Debut with Maeve, Singapore's First Pet Car Seat Tested Against Children's Safety Standards
From the Creators of Nuna, Reimagine Pet Travel with Safety and Style with the First 3-in-1 Pet Protection System

SINGAPORE, Mar 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Say hello to Tavo, the new name in pet mobility that is about to revolutionise the way pets travel. From the creators of Nuna, the globally renowned Dutch premium baby gear, Tavo makes its highly anticipated debut in Singapore with the Maeve™ 3-in-1 Pet Protection System, the first pet car seat in Singapore rigorously tested against international children’s safety standards.

Drawing upon Nuna’s decades of safety innovation in baby gear, Tavo applies the same high standards of safety and innovation to pet travel. Designed for modern “pawrents” seeking enhanced protection, confidence, and peace of mind, Tavo redefines pet mobility by seamlessly combining premium materials, timeless aesthetics, and unmatched functionality—because pets deserve the same level of safety and comfort as our little ones.

In a city where pets are truly family, Singapore’s pet-loving community continues to grow, with 34% of Singaporeans owning a pet and an increasing demand for safer, high-quality, and more comfortable pet travel solutions. Tavo is shaking up the pet mobility space with a first-of-its-kind travel system that fuses safety, functionality, and aesthetics, promising innovation and security on each journey with your cherished companion.

"We believe pets are members of the family. Nuna has dedicated years to pioneering innovation in child safety, and now, we're excited to extend that commitment to our four-legged companions with Tavo," said Austin Hodges, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Nuna Baby. "Our goal for providing the best in safety and comfort knows no bounds, whether it's for your little one or pets."

Helen Johnson, Marketing Director at Tavo adds, “Protection is what makes the Maeve such a must needed product for pet owners. Not only does it protect your pet, but it also protects others traveling with you, it reduces distractions, keeps your car clean and fur-free, and offers a comforting cocoon for every journey.”

Maeve™ 3-in-1 Pet Protection System: Where Safety Meets Thoughtful Design

Bringing a new level of protection and convenience to pet owners on the move, the award-winning1 Maeve™ Pet Protection System offers an all-in-one solution for pets—whether furry, scaly, young, or senior—designed to keep them secure and comfortable at home, in the car, or on a walk. The 3-in-1 Pet Protection System includes:

  • Maeve Carrier: A secure, well-ventilated pet carrier crafted with plush interiors and breathable mesh panels for comfort
  • Vehicle Base: An integrated secure locking mechanism using ISOFIX and dynamic stability controls, ensuring pets stay safe on the road
  • Roscoe™ Foldable Stroller Frame: A sleek and lightweight frame designed for effortless mobility, with refined details for a polished finish

At the core of the Maeve™ Pet Protection System is an unwavering commitment to safety through cutting- edge engineering and technology. Unlike traditional pet carriers, the Maeve™ system is benchmarked against the latest United Nations ECE R129 child restraint regulations, setting a new global standard for pet protection. Rigorously crash-tested at dynamic testing facilities, it incorporates shock-absorbing technology and impact-resistant materials, safeguarding pets while shielding vehicle occupants against sudden stops and collisions.

In addition, the system also boasts ergonomically engineered attachment points and a smart harness integration that work in harmony to prevent accidental escapes, enhancing overall security, and providing a level of confidence that truly redefines the standard of care on the road.

The Maeve™ with ISOFIX base starts at S$699, available in five luxe colourways: Onyx, Fawn, Merle, Sable, and Brindle. There are also coordinating options for the Roscoe stroller frame, which is accented with vegan leather details in black, cognac, and chocolate, for combining form and function for an elevated travel experience. The stroller frame can also be purchased separately, and features a compact fold for easy storage.

The full collection is now available at iShopChangi, with additional pet protection travel gear launching soon.

Following its successful launch in over 22 countries, Tavo is set to redefine pet mobility in Singapore with a commitment to safety, quality, and thoughtful craftsmanship. As the brand looks to expand further into the region in the coming months, it will continue to pave the way for a new era of pet travel – where protection meets effortless style.

1 Winner of Red Dot Product Design Award 2024, European Product Design Award (EPDA) 2024 – Top Design in Pet Supplies: Safety 

About Nuna

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at https://nunababy.com/sg.

About Tavo

Tavo is a revolutionary pet protection brand from the makers of Nuna Baby, created to redefine pet travel with a perfect blend of safety, style and innovation. With premium materials, timeless aesthetics, and rigorous safety testing, Tavo provides pets and their people with perfect travel experiences. Whether you're on a daily outing or an extended journey, Tavo ensures your pet travels safely anywhere. To learn more about Tavo, visit https://tavopets.com/sg/

Press Contact

For media queries, please contact:
PRecious Communications for Tavo
tavopets@preciouscomms.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Tavo
Sectors: Automotive, Daily News, Regional, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
WL Delicious Announced 2024 Annual Results  
Mar 28, 2025 16:55 HKT/SGT
Leading the Future with Reform and Innovation, Embarking on a New Chapter of Global Development  
Mar 28, 2025 16:05 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation, ADM Sign Non-Binding MOU, Form Strategic Alliance  
Friday, March 28, 2025 3:29:00 PM
CIMC Group Announces 2024 Annual Results  
Mar 28, 2025 14:32 HKT/SGT
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. 'Dual-wheel Drive of Product Structure & Operational Efficiency' to Enhance Profitability in 2024 with GPM Improving to 33.1% and EBITDA Rising 17.3%  
Mar 28, 2025 13:58 HKT/SGT
Sonimedi Captivates the European Beauty Market - Wins 'Best Hair Product' Award at Cosmoprof Bologna 2025  
Mar 28, 2025 13:46 HKT/SGT
Everbright Grand China Assets Recorded Revenue of RMB 45.9 Million in 2024  
Mar 28, 2025 13:27 HKT/SGT
Dubai AI Festival returns for highly anticipated second edition as part of the inaugural Dubai AI Week  
Mar 28, 2025 12:35 HKT/SGT
NEC and COEDO Brewery develop the second edition of "The taste of life created by brewers and AI -- Agentic AI x Craft Beer"  
Friday, March 28, 2025 12:08:00 PM
Baguio Green Group Announces 2024 Annual Results  
Mar 28, 2025 12:06 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Dubai AI Festival
23  -  24   April
Dubai, UAE
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       