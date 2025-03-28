

SINGAPORE, Mar 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Say hello to Tavo, the new name in pet mobility that is about to revolutionise the way pets travel. From the creators of Nuna, the globally renowned Dutch premium baby gear, Tavo makes its highly anticipated debut in Singapore with the Maeve™ 3-in-1 Pet Protection System, the first pet car seat in Singapore rigorously tested against international children’s safety standards. Drawing upon Nuna’s decades of safety innovation in baby gear, Tavo applies the same high standards of safety and innovation to pet travel. Designed for modern “pawrents” seeking enhanced protection, confidence, and peace of mind, Tavo redefines pet mobility by seamlessly combining premium materials, timeless aesthetics, and unmatched functionality—because pets deserve the same level of safety and comfort as our little ones. In a city where pets are truly family, Singapore’s pet-loving community continues to grow, with 34% of Singaporeans owning a pet and an increasing demand for safer, high-quality, and more comfortable pet travel solutions. Tavo is shaking up the pet mobility space with a first-of-its-kind travel system that fuses safety, functionality, and aesthetics, promising innovation and security on each journey with your cherished companion. "We believe pets are members of the family. Nuna has dedicated years to pioneering innovation in child safety, and now, we're excited to extend that commitment to our four-legged companions with Tavo," said Austin Hodges, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Nuna Baby. "Our goal for providing the best in safety and comfort knows no bounds, whether it's for your little one or pets." Helen Johnson, Marketing Director at Tavo adds, “Protection is what makes the Maeve such a must needed product for pet owners. Not only does it protect your pet, but it also protects others traveling with you, it reduces distractions, keeps your car clean and fur-free, and offers a comforting cocoon for every journey.” Maeve™ 3-in-1 Pet Protection System: Where Safety Meets Thoughtful Design Bringing a new level of protection and convenience to pet owners on the move, the award-winning1 Maeve™ Pet Protection System offers an all-in-one solution for pets—whether furry, scaly, young, or senior—designed to keep them secure and comfortable at home, in the car, or on a walk. The 3-in-1 Pet Protection System includes: Maeve Carrier: A secure, well-ventilated pet carrier crafted with plush interiors and breathable mesh panels for comfort

An integrated secure locking mechanism using ISOFIX and dynamic stability controls, ensuring pets stay safe on the road Roscoe™ Foldable Stroller Frame: A sleek and lightweight frame designed for effortless mobility, with refined details for a polished finish At the core of the Maeve™ Pet Protection System is an unwavering commitment to safety through cutting- edge engineering and technology. Unlike traditional pet carriers, the Maeve™ system is benchmarked against the latest United Nations ECE R129 child restraint regulations, setting a new global standard for pet protection. Rigorously crash-tested at dynamic testing facilities, it incorporates shock-absorbing technology and impact-resistant materials, safeguarding pets while shielding vehicle occupants against sudden stops and collisions. In addition, the system also boasts ergonomically engineered attachment points and a smart harness integration that work in harmony to prevent accidental escapes, enhancing overall security, and providing a level of confidence that truly redefines the standard of care on the road. The Maeve™ with ISOFIX base starts at S$699, available in five luxe colourways: Onyx, Fawn, Merle, Sable, and Brindle. There are also coordinating options for the Roscoe stroller frame, which is accented with vegan leather details in black, cognac, and chocolate, for combining form and function for an elevated travel experience. The stroller frame can also be purchased separately, and features a compact fold for easy storage. The full collection is now available at iShopChangi, with additional pet protection travel gear launching soon. Following its successful launch in over 22 countries, Tavo is set to redefine pet mobility in Singapore with a commitment to safety, quality, and thoughtful craftsmanship. As the brand looks to expand further into the region in the coming months, it will continue to pave the way for a new era of pet travel – where protection meets effortless style. 1 Winner of Red Dot Product Design Award 2024, European Product Design Award (EPDA) 2024 – Top Design in Pet Supplies: Safety About Nuna Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at https://nunababy.com/sg. About Tavo Tavo is a revolutionary pet protection brand from the makers of Nuna Baby, created to redefine pet travel with a perfect blend of safety, style and innovation. With premium materials, timeless aesthetics, and rigorous safety testing, Tavo provides pets and their people with perfect travel experiences. Whether you're on a daily outing or an extended journey, Tavo ensures your pet travels safely anywhere. To learn more about Tavo, visit https://tavopets.com/sg/. Press Contact For media queries, please contact:

PRecious Communications for Tavo

tavopets@preciouscomms.com





