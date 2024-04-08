

- With total exports of lighting products on the rise and strong demand for smart lighting products, the two lighting fairs in early April will bring together some 1,000 exhibitors to showcase a wide range of the latest lighting products.

- The Smart Lighting Expo returns to showcase innovative smart lighting products, solutions and smart connected lighting technologies

- The Greenovation zone debuts this year at the Spring Lighting Fair, showcasing green lighting and smart home products and innovations HONG KONG, Mar 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2nd Smart Lighting Expo and 16th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will open from 6 to 9 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, showcasing innovative and eco-friendly lighting solutions. The two fairs will bring together some 1,000 exhibitors, providing buyers with a one-stop sourcing platform to meet the ever-changing market needs. The Smart Lighting Expo continues to be an event during Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BIT Week). Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “This year, the theme of the twin lighting fairs is Go Smart Live Green, presenting products and technologies from the smart lighting supply chain and traditional lighting products to enhance smart living and promote sustainability. Despite the challenges in the global economy and exports, the performance of lighting products remains satisfactory, with Hong Kong's total exports of lighting products increasing by 5 percent in 2024. The major export markets were the Mainland China, the EU and United States, demonstrating the growth potential of these products, especially smart lighting products.” Smart Lighting Products experience ideal growth According to Global Market Insights, the international smart lighting market size was valued at US$15.8 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a 19.3% compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2034. This growth is driven by several factors including smart city initiatives, the rapid expansion of smart home technologies, and ongoing technological innovations in smart lighting solutions. The Smart Lighting Expo returns this year and offers a comprehensive platform for the entire supply chain, showcasing smart lighting technologies, human-centric designs, energy-efficient innovations and much more. In addition to the ‘Smart Lighting Products & Solutions’ and ‘Connected Lighting Technologies’ zones, this year's Expo will also feature exhibitors of Digital Displays & Signage for the first time, focusing on advanced solutions in response to the growing demand for digital displays and signage in the global market. The Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association will return and host the Smart Ecosystem and IoT Supply Chain Area, featuring brands such as Bweetech, Creatrol Intelligence, LEDiFUTURE, Shuncom AIoT, TYF and many more. In addition, there will be group pavilions from Guangdong - Hong Kong – Macao Greater Bay Area with two new pavilions from Shenzhen, including a SZSA Smart Lighting Pavilion brought by Shenzhen Semiconductor Association, and the returning Zhongshan Pavilion, presenting a wide array of innovative lighting solutions. Spring Lighting Fair launches Greenovation zone The concurrent Spring Lighting Fair will continue to serve as a one-stop trading platform for diverse lighting products. This year sees the brand new Greenovation zone which will showcase green lighting and smart home products in response to the increasing demand for sustainable solutions. At the Hall of Aurora, more than 170 renowned brands will showcase innovative lighting products and technologies while other lighting product zones include commercial, decorative, residential, technical and accessories. Quality design and innovative technology act as great value-adders Each year, the expo showcases breakthrough lighting products with added value and innovative design elements. The do it yourself (DIY) market continues to thrive, with related lighting products gaining more popularity. One standout product is the Leaves DIY camping light, from KTE Electrical Limited (booth 1E-E24), which won an iF Award. It utilises flexible tracks as carriers and a portable battery as the main power supply, enabling a diversified light connection that makes camping activities more exciting. Another notable product is XRibbon, an ultra-thin LED light strip from Huitron Limited (booth: 1E-C24). Crafted from a flexible material and offering customisable light colours, it is ideal for indoor and outdoor decorative applications. This product has also received the Red Dot Design Award. In addition to great designs, many manufacturers incorporate technological elements to their products, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, to enhance product intelligence. Kinglumi Co., Ltd's Caimeta AIoT (booth: 1B-A10) is a secure, digital and Intelligent IoT platform that provides end-to-end connected lighting solutions tailored for the retail, commercial, residential, education, and hospitality sectors. Shanghai Shuncom Aiot Co., Ltd. (Booth: 1A-C13) offers intelligent building internet solutions for systems such as energy consumption, security, environmental monitoring, lighting control and more, facilitating efficient intelligent building management. Lighting products are widely used in large-scale projects Many products showcased at the two fairs have already been applied to various large-scale projects. Located at the Greenovation zone, Essence Sanitary Ware’s LED mirror (booth: 3E-C01) combines advanced light control technology to offer smart lighting solutions, featuring adjustable brightness and anti-fog technology. It is equipped with a magnifying mirror, Bluetooth speakers, a digital clock, Wi-Fi weather updates, USB ports, a wireless charging shaving socket, and a smart panel to enhance comfort and convenience. This innovative product is adopted in the residential sector and major hotel projects in the United States, including Hilton and Marriott. At the Hall of Aurora, Hong Kong’s ODM Master Limited (Booth 1E-D28), will present its Deco Pixel Bar that is suitable for any building wall or facade, even narrow ones, that has already been installed in many commercial buildings. Experts discuss market trends In addition to showcasing products, the twin lighting fairs will feature forums where industry players will share their insights on the latest trends and developments in the lighting industry. These forums provide a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and networking among industry professionals. The Asian Lighting Forum will take place on 6 April to facilitate the lighting industry to adapt to the latest market standards and illustrate the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)development through case studies. The following day, industry experts will present technological advancements in human-centric lighting and comprehensive intelligent customised lighting application across different scenarios in the Smart Lighting Solution Forum. Providing Buyers with a seamless sourcing journey The events will adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, enhanced by the "Click2Match" online smart business matching platform, available from 30 March to 16 April and "Scan2Match" will be also available at the fairs, serving as a feature designed to bridge offline and online interactions. With the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan dedicated QR codes from exhibitors to bookmark their favourites, access product information, view electronic floor plans, and engage in conversations with exhibitors even after the fair, allowing them to seamlessly continue their sourcing journey. To attract exhibitors and buyers from key markets, the HKTDC is offering special airfare deals and value-for-money hotel accommodation while more than 40 hotels are offering special booking discounts for trade buyers and four airlines are providing discounted airfares for overseas buyers and exhibitors. For more details, please visit the fair websites. Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BIT Week) packed with innovation events Driven by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and the HKTDC, the Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BIT Week) in April 2025 brings together a series of tech-related exhibitions, conferences, seminars, roundtables and networking events in Hong Kong, setting the perfect scene for industry exchanges and cross-disciplinary collaborations. A series of exciting events during the week, including the Smart Lighting Expo, InnoEX, Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition), Hong Kong Web3 Festival and the Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference, are must-attend technology events for the industry. Photo download: https://bit.ly/445yo42 The 2nd Smart Lighting Expo and 16th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), will open from 6 to 9 April 2025, bringing together some 1,000 exhibitors. Photo shows the scene at the two fairs last year Smart Lighting Expo returns to showcase the latest smart lighting products and solutions In collaboration with Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association, the Smart Ecosystem and IoT Supply Chain Area in Smart Lighting Expo will showcase the latest lighting solutions from renowned brands. Photo shows the scene at the zone last year The Greenovation zone will debut at the Spring Lighting Fair, showcasing innovative green lighting and smart home products Spring Lighting Fair’s Hall of Aurora, will see more than 170 renowned brands and showcasing innovative lighting products and technologies. Photo shows the scene at the zone last year Asian Lighting Forum and Smart Lighting Solution Forum will take place on 6 April and 7 April respectively, with Industry experts sharing the newest trends and developments in the lighting industry. Photo shows the scene of last year's Asian Lighting Forum

