SEOUL, S.KOREA, Mar 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Sonimedi (SONIMEDI) [Bio Cell Fusion Science Institute], a leader in K-bio beauty, has solidified its presence in the European beauty market by winning the 'Best Hair Product' Award at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2025, the world's largest beauty trade show.

The award-winning product, OVACO ProBio 6 Melanocell Shampoo, is a next-generation hair care innovation, featuring quadruple multi-function fusion technology, which integrates:

Scalp balance maintenance with six probiotic complex ingredients

with six probiotic complex ingredients UV-induced scalp damage protection through melanocyte activation

through melanocyte activation Individually certified anti-hair loss functionality

Restorative care for damaged hair

OVACO first gained recognition as the signature program product in prestigious Spanish aesthetic salons. As word spread about its exceptional efficacy, demand surged across Europe—without the need for large-scale marketing campaigns. The product's ability to meet the strict standards of European consumers purely through its quality has earned it the industry's highest praise, with many calling it a "brand that speaks for itself."

The Sonimedi representative stated, "Our research has always been centered around humanity, life, and the intrinsic value of existence. This award proves that our commitment to authenticity resonates in the global market. We will continue to redefine the standards of K-bio beauty."

Recently, Sonimedi has expanded its consumer reach by launching a dedicated line of high-performance home beauty devices, including focused ultrasound, radiofrequency, and galvanic skincare solutions. Developed with years of R&D expertise, these products are already recognized as signature treatments in dermatology clinics and aesthetic salons worldwide.

Currently, Sonimedi is advancing beyond functional cosmetics into the cutting-edge field of applied biocell beauty, leveraging stem cells, iPS cells, exosomes, peptides, and biomaterials. With a strong foundation in global ODM partnerships, the company is rapidly accelerating its expansion into the European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets.

