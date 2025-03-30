Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, March 30, 2025
Saturday, 29 March 2025, 21:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: ForexIGO
ForexIGO by Avenix Fzco Enhances Automated Trading with Dual-Asset Precision

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, Mar 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Avenix Fzco has unveiled ForexIGO, an advanced multi-market trading bot designed to automate strategies for both gold (XAUUSD) and the British pound against the US dollar (GBPUSD), offering traders a streamlined approach to diversification. Automated trading has come a long way, versatility matters more than ever. Traders are increasingly looking beyond single-market bots and toward solutions that can handle multiple assets at once. This shift has sparked growing interest in multi-market trading bots - systems designed to navigate different markets simultaneously, spreading risk and boosting opportunity. One such tool is ForexIGO, developed by Avenix Fzco, which brings together smart automation for both gold (XAUUSD) and the British pound against the US dollar (GBPUSD).

Why Multi-Market Trading Bots Are Gaining Ground

Traditional trading bots often zeroed in on a single market or asset. Today, though, financial markets move fast and unpredictably, pushing the rise of bots that can handle multiple asset classes. This approach helps traders spread risk and seize opportunities across a wider landscape, less reliance on one market, more room to adapt.

Dual-Asset Focus with Practical Precision

ForexIGO is carefully crafted to trade both XAUUSD and GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. This dual-asset focus gives traders the ability to shift between markets based on conditions or strategy, offering greater control and the potential for stronger returns. It's a practical way to diversify without overcomplicating the process.

How ForexIGO Makes It Work

It stands out for its smart market analysis, decoding price action, indicators, and candlestick patterns like bullish or bearish engulfing to deliver clear, confident trade signals.

Built-In Risk Controls for Real-World Markets

Capital preservation remains central to ForexIGO's strategy. Stop-loss and take-profit ratios are tailored to each market: for gold, the take profit is set at 1.5 times the stop loss, striking a thoughtful balance. For GBPUSD, it opts for a 1:1 ratio, tailored to the pair's dynamics. This structured approach maximizes potential gains while keeping losses in check.

Smart Limits and Continuous Monitoring

To prevent overexposure, ForexIGO limits active positions, handling one gold position at a time and up to four concurrent GBP/USD trades. Its 24/5 monitoring ensures it remains alert across market sessions, offering consistent oversight without requiring the trader to be glued to a screen.

Looking Ahead

As traders move toward diversification and smarter automation, tools like ForexIGO offer a balanced, hands-on approach to navigating complex markets, without adding extra complexity.

About ForexIGO

ForexIGO delivers cutting-edge trading solutions, empowering traders to navigate the complexities of Gold and GBP/USD markets with precision. Backed by a team of market experts and algorithmic specialists, ForexIGO continuously evolves, leveraging innovation to provide a competitive edge. Learn more at https://forexigo.com/.

Media contact
Brand: ForexIGO
Contact: PR team
Website: https://forexigo.com/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: ForexIGO

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
[Media Alert] Say Goodbye to Brain Fog and Digestive Woes: Recharge with LAC  
Mar 30, 2025 01:40 HKT/SGT
ForexIGO by Avenix Fzco Enhances Automated Trading with Dual-Asset Precision  
Mar 29, 2025 21:30 HKT/SGT
WiseChain.io Unveils AI-Powered Social Trading and Tailored Investment Solutions for Canadians and Seniors  
Mar 29, 2025 11:00 HKT/SGT
Mobvoi 2024 Annual Results Announcement  
Mar 29, 2025 02:19 HKT/SGT
Dynasty's Profit Attributable to Owners of The Company Increases by 57%  
Mar 29, 2025 00:42 HKT/SGT
Hua Medicine Announces 2024 Annual Results  
Mar 28, 2025 21:51 HKT/SGT
Analogue FY2024 Revenue Rose to HK$6,450 Million with Adjusted Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company Increased to HK$206 Million  
Mar 28, 2025 21:21 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Announces 2024 Annual Results  
Mar 28, 2025 20:56 HKT/SGT
Accelerated Transformation of New Quality Productive Forces with Growing Efficacy in Sci-Tech Innovation Layout  
Mar 28, 2025 18:21 HKT/SGT
WL Delicious Announced 2024 Annual Results  
Mar 28, 2025 16:55 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Dubai AI Festival
23  -  24   April
Dubai, UAE
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       