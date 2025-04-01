

HONG KONG, Mar 31, 2025 - Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company"; stock codes: 601688.SH, 6886.HK, HTSC.L), a leading technology-driven comprehensive securities company in China, released its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, reporting record revenue and profit, alongside substantial progress in its internationalization strategy. Annual Highlights: - In 2024, the Company continued to execute on strategic priorities, contributing to net revenues of RMB 54.29 billion, net earnings of RMB 15.35 billion, and diluted EPS of RMB 1.62, achieving the highest results for each.

- The Company announced a final payout of RMB 5.2 per 10 shares (including tax), reinforcing its commitment to shareholder value.

- The investment banking business led the Mainland market, ranking first in STAR Market and ChiNext IPOs, and first in M&A activities.

- The Company expanded its presence in Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, leveraging operations across Mainland China, Hong Kong, the US, the UK, and Singapore.

- The Company drove growth across its comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and institutional services, through technology-driven initiatives. The Company made significant progress in the following areas: Investment Banking Excellence The preeminent global investment banking business leveraged industry insights and deep expertise to help clients seize new opportunities, unlocking growth and driving transformation. Ranked first in IPO underwriting on the STAR Market and ChiNext, Huatai Securities achieved a total IPO underwriting volume of RMB 8.5 billion, ranking second in the A-share market. The Company maintained a leading position in M&A advisory, particularly in restructuring project reviews. Additionally, it secured second place in equity underwriting with RMB 54.9 billion and achieved third place in bond underwriting, with a total volume of RMB 1,296 billion. In 2024, the Company ranked third in the total number of Hong Kong IPOs across the market and third among Chinese securities firms in terms of funds raised. Huatai Securities solidified its leading position in China's capital markets by supporting innovation-driven enterprises. Since 2012, the Company has been a critical catalyst for technological innovation, backing over 270 technology companies with a collectively market capitalization of RMB 9.47 trillion. In 2024, this commitment continued with support for over 10 "Little Giants" and specialized medium-sized enterprises endorsed by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Global Reach Accelerates Huatai Securities expanded its international footprint in 2024, demonstrating resilience in navigating volatile overseas markets. Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) became a lead underwriter in Tokyo's PRO-BOND market, while Huatai Securities (USA) gained Nasdaq underwriting membership. Additionally, a subsidiary of Huatai International, operating as a Chinese securities firm, successfully obtained a securities trading license in Vietnam. The Company's Global Trading Platform (GTP) now connects Hong Kong, the U.S., the U.K., and Singapore 24/7, enhancing cross-border capabilities. Research output surged, with 587 overseas reports (up 96% year-on-year) covering U.S., European, Japanese, and Southeast Asian markets, and stock coverage increased by 65%. Advancing Through Technology To meet the evolving demands of institutional clients, Huatai Securities continued upgrading core trading infrastructure such as FICC HEAD platform and CAMS (Credit Analysis Management System). The tech-powered transformation enabled the Company to lead in market-making in the STAR Market with 126 stocks and fund liquidity services with 589 funds, while dual-counter RMB-HKD trading achieved full coverage and increased market share. The Company was awarded "2024 Top Market Maker – RMB Counter" by HKEX. On the retail front, "ZhangLe Fortune Path" app, the Company's mobile wealth management platform, is deepening AI integration to enhance client services, delivering sophisticated ETF tools for product selection and trading strategies, thereby boosting client and asset growth. Huatai Securities' fund distribution ranked second among securities firms, with AUM of equity fund reaching RMB 120.2 billion. The Huatai-PineBridge CSI 300 ETF approached RMB 360 billion, leading non-money-market ETFs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Sustainability and Governance Huatai Securities' MSCI ESG rating rose to AAA in 2024, the highest among global investment banks, up from AA, marking two years of steady progress. Through its Huatai Foundation, rated 5A in Jiangsu's social organization assessment, the Company advanced rural revitalization, education, and eco-initiatives such as "One Yangtze River", promoting Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures (OECM) in China, which were presented at COP16. Looking Ahead Huatai Securities will continue its strategic focus on leveraging technology to enhance its wealth management and institutional services. By integrating resources across the business chain, the Company will further deepen its internationalization strategy, aiming to become one of the leading global investment banks providing top-tier professional financial services. About Huatai Securities Incorporated in April 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading technology-driven securities group in China, with a highly collaborative business model, a cutting-edge digital platform and an extensive and engaging customer base. It provides comprehensive financial services to individual and institutional clients, including wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, investment management, among others, with a substantial international presence. For enquiries, please contact:

