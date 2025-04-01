

ATLANTA, GA, Mar 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Despite fears of job loss, Quality Assurance (QA) professionals are leaning into AI faster than ever, according to Katalon’s newly released 2025 State of Software Quality Report. The report reveals that testers using AI tools are twice as likely to fear being replaced by them, a paradox that underscores the profession’s evolving relationship with automation. Yet those with stronger AI fluency aren’t just adapting—they’re testing faster, leveling up their skills, and reclaiming joy in the work that once burned them out. Source: Katalon, 2025 State of Software Quality Report, https://www.katalon.com That shift is fueled by both urgency and intent. As AI reshapes expectations, 82% of QA professionals say AI skills will be critical in the next 3 to 5 years, and teams are already adapting. The report finds that those with higher AI fluency excel not just at using new tools, but in test planning, problem-solving, and applying AI concepts in real-world scenarios. To close the skills gap, 67% of teams are investing in continuous learning, while 53% are adopting AI-driven testing practices to stay ahead. And for the most advanced teams, QA is no longer just a safeguard, it’s a business enabler. In fact, 77% of respondents say aligning QA with business goals has helped improve customer retention. Katalon’s 2025 State of Software Quality Report surveyed over 1500 quality professionals, from engineers to senior executives, across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The report explores the challenges, capabilities, and innovations shaping today’s testing landscape—and how QA teams are evolving from execution-focused roles to strategic drivers of business value. “The shift toward AI-powered testing isn’t just accelerating—it’s inevitable. This year’s report validates what we’ve long believed: QA professionals, the unsung heroes of software innovation, are navigating intense pressure to move faster without compromising quality, and their impact is finally being recognized, with 48% of organizations now viewing QA as a competitive advantage. Looking ahead, the future of quality will belong to teams who can combine AI fluency with human insight to lead testing into a smarter, more adaptive era.”

– Vu Lam, CEO of Katalon Key highlights of Katalon’s 2025 State of Software Quality Report: * AI Integration with Human Expertise: Testers who blend AI, automation, and manual testing skills with critical thinking, the new generation of hybrid testers—are leading the next wave of innovation in software quality. According to the report, high-maturity QA teams that leverage these hybrid testers are 1.3 times more likely to adopt AI-augmented test optimization and 1.8 times more likely to implement intelligent test maintenance practices like self-healing tests, compared to lower-maturity teams. * The Happiness Edge: Happier QA pros aren’t just more satisfied, they’re more effective. According to the report, they’re 1.4 times more likely to implement advanced automation solutions (46% vs. 34%) and 1.4 times more likely to say AI has improved efficiency and automation in their roles (71% vs. 52%). As organizations modernize, these findings reveal a clear connection between job satisfaction and innovation in software quality. * AI and The Future of QA: AI-driven testing is gaining momentum, with 61% of QA teams adopting it to automate repetitive tasks and free up time for more strategic work. Forward-looking teams are embracing advanced automation tools, augmented with AI, with the potential to make testing more adaptive, efficient, and intelligent. Beyond AI, they’re also investing in performance and load testing tools (34%) and test management platforms (30%) to further optimize workflows and scale quality with confidence. * Redefine quality with AI: The research shows that high-performing teams are modernizing on three critical fronts: 61% are adopting AI-driven tools, 51% are using modern development practices, and 40% are investing in continuous testing. Together, these shifts are accelerating release cycles while preserving what matters most: trust, reliability, and quality at scale. Resources * Download the full report katalon.com/SoSQR2025

* Explore the future of software quality katalon.com Save your seat for the April 24 virtual summit katalon.com/webinars/quality-horizon. Join Katalon, industry experts, and QA leaders to discuss key findings from the report and what’s next for AI in testing. About Katalon Katalon is the category leader in AI-augmented software testing, empowering hybrid testers—those blending manual, automation, and AI skills, to deliver exceptional digital experiences. Trusted by more than 30,000 QA and DevOps teams across 80+ countries, Katalon has been named a G2 Leader in software testing for 11 consecutive quarters. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Katalon helps teams accelerate software delivery and elevate quality through a powerful, integrated test automation platform, empowering them to release with speed and confidence. Contact:

Arati Mukerji commarati@gmail.com +91-9958895759

Ms Nhung (Rosie) Nguyen nhung.nguyen@katalon.com +84-039689137





Topic: Research / Industry Report

Source: Katalon

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, HR, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

