Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Monday, 31 March 2025, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Katalon
AI Paradox in QA: Twice as Many Testers Fear Job Loss, But Adoption Keeps Climbing
Katalon's 2025 State of Software Quality Report reveals insights from 1,500 QA professionals worldwide

ATLANTA, GA, Mar 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Despite fears of job loss, Quality Assurance (QA) professionals are leaning into AI faster than ever, according to Katalon’s newly released 2025 State of Software Quality Report. The report reveals that testers using AI tools are twice as likely to fear being replaced by them, a paradox that underscores the profession’s evolving relationship with automation. Yet those with stronger AI fluency aren’t just adapting—they’re testing faster, leveling up their skills, and reclaiming joy in the work that once burned them out.

Source: Katalon, 2025 State of Software Quality Report, https://www.katalon.com 

That shift is fueled by both urgency and intent. As AI reshapes expectations, 82% of QA professionals say AI skills will be critical in the next 3 to 5 years, and teams are already adapting. The report finds that those with higher AI fluency excel not just at using new tools, but in test planning, problem-solving, and applying AI concepts in real-world scenarios.

To close the skills gap, 67% of teams are investing in continuous learning, while 53% are adopting AI-driven testing practices to stay ahead. And for the most advanced teams, QA is no longer just a safeguard, it’s a business enabler. In fact, 77% of respondents say aligning QA with business goals has helped improve customer retention.

Katalon’s 2025 State of Software Quality Report surveyed over 1500 quality professionals, from engineers to senior executives, across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.  The report explores the challenges, capabilities, and innovations shaping today’s testing landscape—and how QA teams are evolving from execution-focused roles to strategic drivers of business value.

“The shift toward AI-powered testing isn’t just accelerating—it’s inevitable. This year’s report validates what we’ve long believed: QA professionals, the unsung heroes of software innovation, are navigating intense pressure to move faster without compromising quality, and their impact is finally being recognized, with 48% of organizations now viewing QA as a competitive advantage. Looking ahead, the future of quality will belong to teams who can combine AI fluency with human insight to lead testing into a smarter, more adaptive era.”
– Vu Lam, CEO of Katalon

Key highlights of Katalon’s 2025 State of Software Quality Report:

* AI Integration with Human Expertise: Testers who blend AI, automation, and manual testing skills with critical thinking, the new generation of hybrid testers—are leading the next wave of innovation in software quality. According to the report, high-maturity QA teams that leverage these hybrid testers are 1.3 times more likely to adopt AI-augmented test optimization and 1.8 times more likely to implement intelligent test maintenance practices like self-healing tests, compared to lower-maturity teams.

* The Happiness Edge: Happier QA pros aren’t just more satisfied, they’re more effective. According to the report, they’re 1.4 times more likely to implement advanced automation solutions (46% vs. 34%) and 1.4 times more likely to say AI has improved efficiency and automation in their roles (71% vs. 52%). As organizations modernize, these findings reveal a clear connection between job satisfaction and innovation in software quality.

* AI and The Future of QA: AI-driven testing is gaining momentum, with 61% of QA teams adopting it to automate repetitive tasks and free up time for more strategic work. Forward-looking teams are embracing advanced automation tools, augmented with AI, with the potential to make testing more adaptive, efficient, and intelligent. Beyond AI, they’re also investing in performance and load testing tools (34%) and test management platforms (30%) to further optimize workflows and scale quality with confidence.

* Redefine quality with AI: The research shows that high-performing teams are modernizing on three critical fronts: 61% are adopting AI-driven tools, 51% are using modern development practices, and 40% are investing in continuous testing. Together, these shifts are accelerating release cycles while preserving what matters most: trust, reliability, and quality at scale.

Resources

* Download the full report  katalon.com/SoSQR2025
* Explore the future of software quality katalon.com

Save your seat for the April 24 virtual summit katalon.com/webinars/quality-horizon. Join Katalon, industry experts, and QA leaders to discuss key findings from the report and what’s next for AI in testing.

About Katalon

Katalon is the category leader in AI-augmented software testing, empowering hybrid testers—those blending manual, automation, and AI skills, to deliver exceptional digital experiences. Trusted by more than 30,000 QA and DevOps teams across 80+ countries, Katalon has been named a G2 Leader in software testing for 11 consecutive quarters. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Katalon helps teams accelerate software delivery and elevate quality through a powerful, integrated test automation platform, empowering them to release with speed and confidence.

Contact:
Arati Mukerji commarati@gmail.com +91-9958895759
Ms Nhung (Rosie) Nguyen nhung.nguyen@katalon.com +84-039689137




Topic: Research / Industry Report
Source: Katalon
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, HR, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Gome Retail Continues to Focus on Its Main Business and Actively Resolve Debt  
Tuesday, April 1, 2025 1:36:00 AM
Cryofocus Medtech: Steady Increase in Revenue and Gross Profit with Solid R&D Expenditures in 2024  
Tuesday, April 1, 2025 12:42:00 AM
AI Paradox in QA: Twice as Many Testers Fear Job Loss, But Adoption Keeps Climbing  
Mar 31, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
Dubai AI Festival returns for highly anticipated second edition as part of the inaugural Dubai AI Week  
Mar 31, 2025 21:34 HKT/SGT
Huatai Securities Announces Dividend of RMB 3.7 per 10 Shares Following Record 2024 Performance  
Mar 31, 2025 21:33 HKT/SGT
GF Securities Announces its 2024 Interim Results
  
Mar 31, 2025 21:33 HKT/SGT
Transforming Customer Experiences: Insights from Team Marksmen's CX Transformation Conclave  
Mar 31, 2025 21:30 HKT/SGT
Vibe Marketing Tech Fest 2025 Will Focus on Convergence and Conversions  
Mar 31, 2025 21:26 HKT/SGT
Local designer brands featured at 'Fashion Hong Kong Pop-up Salon' in Milan  
Mar 31, 2025 21:20 HKT/SGT
Huatai Securities Reports Record 2024 Earnings and Advancement in Internationalization  
Mar 31, 2025 21:18 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Dubai AI Festival
23  -  24   April
Dubai, UAE
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       