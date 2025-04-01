

JAKARTA, Apr 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Corinium Global Intelligence is excited to announce the return of CISO Indonesia 2025, the premier cybersecurity leadership conference, taking place on 28 May 2025 at the Pullman Thamrin CBD Jakarta. This highly anticipated event will serve as a dynamic platform for senior cybersecurity professionals to explore cutting-edge strategies, discuss pressing security challenges, and foster collaboration in an era of rapid digital transformation.

With an agenda designed to address the evolving cyber threat landscape, CISO Indonesia 2025 will feature expert insights on: AI in cyber security – Navigating the double-edged sword of AI in cyber security – understanding the profound influence of AI on the offensive and defensive sides of cyber security.

– Navigating the double-edged sword of AI in cyber security – understanding the profound influence of AI on the offensive and defensive sides of cyber security. Government framework – Aligning cyber security strategies with government regulations and initiatives to effectively safeguard critical digital assets against emerging threats.

– Aligning cyber security strategies with government regulations and initiatives to effectively safeguard critical digital assets against emerging threats. Resilience for a digital future – Tackling the cyber security challenges related to emerging technologies, IoT, cloud security, and digital transformation in an increasingly connected world.

– Tackling the cyber security challenges related to emerging technologies, IoT, cloud security, and digital transformation in an increasingly connected world. Cyber security leadership – Addressing the talent shortage in cyber security by exploring initiatives to close the talent gap, including how AI can assist in this critical endeavor. Attendees will gain exclusive access to thought-provoking discussions led by over 20 distinguished speakers, representing some of the most influential voices in cybersecurity. The event will offer valuable networking opportunities, hands-on learning sessions, and actionable takeaways to help organisations stay ahead of emerging threats. "As cyber threats continue to evolve, staying ahead requires more than just technology—it demands collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and strategic foresight. CISO Indonesia 2025 provides the ideal environment for security leaders to gain insights and forge connections that will help shape the future of cybersecurity,” said Eleen Meleng, Conference Director at Corinium Global Intelligence.This exclusive event is tailored for senior cybersecurity professionals, including CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors, and Heads of Information Security from various industries. Those specialising in risk management, compliance, incident response, cloud security, and governance will find unparalleled value in attending. Registrations are now open! Secure your spot today and enjoy 20% off with the special discount code APAC20. Register now at: https://hubs.ly/Q03f2H8n0 . For additional event details, visit: ciso-id.coriniumintelligence.com. About Corinium Intelligence



Corinium Global Intelligence is a global leader in providing conferences, events, and content to the information and technology industries. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Corinium Global Intelligence brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and strategies for success. For more information, please contact

Moira Ungerleider, Marketing Manager at moira.ungerleider@coriniumgroup.com.





