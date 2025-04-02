



HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Apr 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - analytica Vietnam 2025, Vietnam’s premier international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, and diagnostics, will officially open tomorrow at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC). Running from 2-4 April 2025, this highly anticipated exhibition promises to showcase groundbreaking innovations, cutting-edge technologies, and a dynamic conference program, bringing together over 300 exhibitors from 18 countries. Endorsed by the Ministry of Science and Technology in Vietnam and supported by the National Agency for Science and Technology Information and Statistics (NASTIS), the Center for Science and Technology Information (CESTI), the Key Laboratory of Analytical Technology for Environmental Quality and Food Safety Control (KLATEFOS), VNU, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany, and the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (Singapore), analytica Vietnam continues to grow as the most influential laboratory event in Southeast Asia. In response to growing demand and expanding participation, analytica Vietnam introduces Hall A2 for the first time this year, adding 7,000 sqm of exhibition space in total, alongside the existing Hall A1. This expansion accommodates more exhibitors and innovations, reinforcing the event’s status as Southeast Asia’s leading laboratory exhibition. A Platform for Global Collaboration in the Laboratory Sector “The expansion with the new exhibition hall reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of the laboratory industry and fostering international collaboration,” said Mr. Michael Wilton, CEO of MMI Asia. “As Vietnam continues to emerge as a global hub for scientific and technological advancements, analytica Vietnam serves as a pivotal gateway for international companies seeking to enter this rapidly growing market, while providing local businesses access to world-class innovations.” This year, analytica Vietnam 2025 will feature an impressive lineup of exhibitors, including global leaders in laboratory technology, biotechnology, and analysis. The German Pavilion, Singapore Pavilion, and China Pavilion will be the largest ever at the event, underscoring the growing international interest in the Vietnamese and Southeast Asian laboratory markets. Additionally, delegations from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia highlight the exhibition’s expanding international reach and its role as a key facilitator of cross-border partnerships. Pre-Show Press Conference Before the official exhibition opening, a press conference was held on 31 March 2025 at the Crystal Palace Hotel, Ho Chi Minh City, where key industry players and media representatives gathered to discuss the significance of analytica Vietnam 2025. Key speakers included: - Mr. Vu Anh Tuan, Deputy Director, National Agency for Science and Technology Information and Statistics (NASTIS), who delivered the opening remarks, underscoring the event’s role in fostering technological innovation and international collaboration. - Mr. Michael Wilton, CEO of MMI Asia, who provided insights into analytica Vietnam’s evolution, emphasizing its expanding international reach and growing influence within the industry. - Representatives from leading exhibitors including ITS Vietnam, Waters, Kimteco Co., Ltd., and Hoa Viet Co., Ltd., who shared their experiences as returning participants, highlighting the strategic benefits of engaging with analytica Vietnam. Complementing the pre-show activities, analytica Vietnam 2025 organized exclusive Lab Tours on 31 March and 1 April 2025, granting the exhibitors behind-the-scenes access to some of Ho Chi Minh City’s most advanced laboratory facilities. These tours provided a unique opportunity to observe state-of-the-art research, laboratory operations, and cutting-edge technological applications in real-world settings. analytica Vietnam 2025 will feature a host of exciting new additions designed to engage attendees and provide valuable insights into the latest trends and innovations in the laboratory sector: - LIVE LAB: A first for Southeast Asia, the LIVE LAB is a fully operational laboratory integrated into the exhibition floor. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of laboratory processes, interact with experts, and explore real-world applications of the latest technologies. - Startup Pavilion: Featuring emerging companies in the laboratory space, the Startup Pavilion will highlight new technologies and innovations shaping the future of the sector. - Lab Design and Construction Forum: This forum will delve into sustainable and efficient laboratory infrastructure, offering insights from industry leaders on the future of lab design. - Innovation Zone: A dedicated space showcasing breakthrough technologies transforming laboratory operations and industry practices. - Exclusive Lab Tours: Specially curated behind-the-scenes tours of leading research and testing facilities in Vietnam will offer participants a deeper understanding of local industry advancements. Additionally, the Academic Conference Program, one of the most anticipated segments of analytica Vietnam, will once again feature renowned thought leaders discussing critical industry trends, regulatory developments, and emerging research. Its strong reputation as a knowledge-sharing platform continues to attract top experts and professionals from around the world. Join the Industry’s Most Influential Gathering With only one day left until the grand opening, excitement is building for analytica Vietnam 2025. The exhibition is set to provide an unparalleled platform for industry professionals, researchers, and business leaders to explore the latest innovations, exchange knowledge, and establish meaningful collaborations. Register now to be part of Vietnam’s premier laboratory technology event. For more details, visit www.analyticavietnam.com About analytica Vietnam analytica Vietnam is the premier trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology in Southeast Asia. Organized by Messe München, the event brings together industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to showcase the latest technologies,exchange knowledge, and foster business collaborations. analytica Vietnam features an exhibition, conference, pre-event laboratory tours, buyer-seller programs, and networking opportunities, providing a comprehensive platform for the laboratory and biotechnology industries in the region. The upcoming edition is set to take place from April 2 to 4, 2025 at the SECC – Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center. More details can be found at https://www.analyticavietnam.com/. About analytica worldwide Messe München is the world’s leading trade fair organizer for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology. The international network of exhibitions includes analytica, analytica China, analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo, analytica Vietnam and analytica Lab Africa. Additional information about these exhibitions and their programs of events is available at. About MMI Asia Pte Ltd Established in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe München GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia’s portfolio of events include editions of worldleading trade fairs from Munich – transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, Asia Climate Forum, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.com About Messe München As one of the world’s leading trade fair organizers, Messe München presents the world of tomorrow at its about 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world’s leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT, electronica, and ISPO. Messe München’s portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its subsidiaries, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the U.S. With a network of more than 15 affiliated companies and almost 70 representations worldwide, Messe München is active in more than 130 countries. The more than 150 events held annually attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad. Exhibition Contact: MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.

