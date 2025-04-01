Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Avexbot
Avenix Fzco Introduces Avexbot: Data-Driven Precision for Forex Traders

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, Apr 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Avenix Fzco announces the launch of Avexbot, an advanced algorithmic trading system leveraging high-quality tick data to enhance forex trading accuracy. â€‹In 2025, the trading world is buzzing about the importance of top-notch data, the quality of your data can make all the difference between success and failure. There's a growing trend towards using top-notch data processing to supercharge trading strategies. Avexbot, developed by Avenix Fzco, is leading the charge by seamlessly integrating high-quality data into its algorithmic framework, giving traders a real edge in the competitive forex market.

Why Quality Data Matters More Than Ever

Good trading is all about timing and accuracy. But in fast-moving markets, relying on outdated or poor-quality data can skew analysis and lead to missed or misjudged trades. That's why dependable, high-resolution tick data is essential. It enables trading systems to track market behavior with more clarity and accuracy, turning raw numbers into real insight.

Foundations Built on Precision

Avexbot has been built and refined using 100% quality tick data from Tick Data Suite (Thinkberry SRL). This long-term, high-resolution dataset gives Avexbot the foundation to interpret market conditions accurately, shape its strategies around reliable inputs, and minimize false signals or missed setups.

Practical Features for Informed Decisions

Avexbot's design puts this data to work with a feature set geared toward clear, disciplined trading:

- Candlestick-Based Momentum Mapping: Avexbot calculates average candlestick values over specific periods based on its examination of daily chart data. This methodology serves as the foundation for identifying market trends and determining opportune moments to enter trades. â€‹

- Built for GBP/USD on M15: Focused on one of the most traded currency pairs, it balances opportunity and control with a 15-minute timeframe.

- Intelligent Risk Management: Includes automatic stop-loss settings and real-time position sizing adjustments, adapting to shifting market conditions to protect capital.

What's Next for Algorithmic Trading

With algorithmic trading expected to grow from $19.95 billion in 2024 to over $22 billion in 2025, quality data and adaptable infrastructure are fast becoming the new standard. Traders using systems built on strong data foundations will be better equipped to handle volatility and evolve with the market.

Avexbot reflects this movement, where clean data meets careful execution. It's not about chasing trends, but about building a trading system that holds up over time.

About Avexbot

Avexbot is dedicated to providing innovative trading solutions, combining advanced algorithms with expert market insights to enhance forex trading efficiency. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, its expert advisors (EAs) streamline decision-making and maximize profitability. Learn more at https://avexbot.com/.

Media contact
Brand: Avexbot
Contact: PR team
Email: support@avexbot.com
Website: https://avexbot.com/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Avexbot

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
EdgePoint Towers Appoints Ravin Vickneswaran as Chief Operating Officer  
Apr 2, 2025 11:00 HKT/SGT
Avenix Fzco Introduces Avexbot: Data-Driven Precision for Forex Traders  
Apr 2, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
Euro Manganese Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Financing of up to C$11.2m (A$12.3m) including a Private Placement with Eric Sprott  
Apr 1, 2025 22:39 HKT/SGT
Wuling Motors (00305.HK) Achieves a Surge of 115.6% in Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders for 2024  
Apr 1, 2025 21:53 HKT/SGT
Baguio Green Group Announces 2024 Annual Results  
Apr 1, 2025 20:19 HKT/SGT
analytica Vietnam 2025 Opens Tomorrow: The Leading Laboratory Exhibition Returns to Vietnam  
Apr 1, 2025 20:01 HKT/SGT
Sunshine Insurance: Practicing 'Insurance for the People'
  
Apr 1, 2025 18:50 HKT/SGT
Hitachi's New Corporate Vision: Changing the World and Future with the Power of Knowledge  
Tuesday, April 1, 2025 5:46:00 PM
Hitachi: Strengthening Our Analytical Business to Solve Social Issues with Our Core Technologies  
Tuesday, April 1, 2025 5:38:00 PM
Quam Greater China Magnificent 7 Makes a Stunning Debut: Don't Miss the Next Wave of China Investment Opportunities  
Apr 1, 2025 17:27 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Dubai AI Festival
23  -  24   April
Dubai, UAE
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       