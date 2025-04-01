Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: EdgePoint Infrastructure
EdgePoint Towers Appoints Ravin Vickneswaran as Chief Operating Officer

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, a part of EdgePoint Infrastructure, a leading ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravin Vickneswaran as Chief Operating Officer of EdgePoint Towers. Ravin has been with EdgePoint since 2021 and has extensive experience spanning over 25 years in the local and international telecommunications industry.

As Chief Operating Officer, Ravin will work closely with teams across the organization to drive the company's vision across various departments, including Engineering & Implementation, Property & Permitting and Operations & Maintenance. He will also lead teams towards enhancing service offerings, boosting customer satisfaction, ensuring the successful implementation of ESG practices, strengthening partnerships and driving the adoption of new technologies. In addition, Ravin will retain his previous portfolio in EdgePoint, continuing to lead the Innovations team.

Speaking on his new role, Ravin shared, "I am thankful to step into this new role at such a transformative time for the industry. As Malaysia accelerates its 5G rollout, Edgepoint Towers remains committed to delivering future-ready infrastructure that enables seamless connectivity. Collaboration with our customers is at the heart of our strategy, ensuring we provide innovative and reliable solutions that support their evolving needs. Continuing to work alongside my talented colleagues, we aim to foster strong partnerships, drive operational excellence, and play a key role in advancing the nation’s digital transformation."

Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers said, “We are pleased to see Ravin advance in his career at EdgePoint. As we rapidly scale in Malaysia, it is crucial that we expand our management bench strength, and Ravin’s expertise will be key in this effort. His proven leadership, operational expertise, and strong execution capabilities will be instrumental in ensuring the Company’s continued success. Ravin’s deep understanding of the industry and customer needs has enabled him to build high-performing teams who have delivered innovative solutions across various industries in Malaysia, even winning two international awards in the past three years. With his track record, we are confident that Ravin will drive our business forward and strengthen our position as a partner of choice for digital infrastructure solutions in Malaysia.”

Ravin has served as Vice President of In-Building Coverage and Innovation at EdgePoint since 2021 and has been instrumental in growing the company’s IBC and small cells portfolio. Prior to joining EdgePoint, he has held key senior positions in telecommunications companies in Malaysia and Myanmar namely, Head of 5G Enterprise Business in Celcom Axiata Berhad, Director of APAC Operations at Flexenclosure AB, and Manager at Maxis Communications Berhad.

To date, EdgePoint Towers is the second largest independent telecommunications infrastructure company in Malaysia with 1,800 sites in its portfolio.  

ABOUT EDGEPOINT INFRASTRUCTURE

EdgePoint Infrastructure is an ASEAN based independent telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires towards Building a Connected, Digital ASEAN. Headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and EdgePoint Towers Inc. respectively, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies.

For more information on EdgePoint, please visit https://edgepointinfra.com/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: EdgePoint Infrastructure
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, HR
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

EdgePoint Towers Appoints Ravin Vickneswaran as Chief Operating Officer  
