

HONG KONG, Apr 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Expert Systems Holdings Limited (“Expert Systems” or the “Group”; Stock Code: 8319), a leading information technology and innovation company in the Asia-Pacific region, has announced the expansion of its managed services offerings with the introduction of its Network Operations Center (“NOC”) and Security Operations Center (“SOC”). In response to the growing complexity of networks and the increasing frequency of cybersecurity incidents, ServiceOne International Holdings Limited (“ServiceOne”), a subsidiary of Expert Systems, is expanding its managed services offerings with the introduction of an AI-powered NOC and SOC. Scheduled for launch in April 2025, the new NOC and SOC will operate in Guangzhou, co-located with one of the Group’s existing service desk centers. These new centers are designed to provide seamless 24/7 service delivery and comprehensive regional coverage across the Asia-Pacific region, enhancing the management of customers’ network and security infrastructure. “The launch of our AI-powered NOC and SOC represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver innovative, reliable, and secure IT solutions to our clients,” said Mr. Andy Lau, CEO and Executive Director of Expert Systems. “Backed by a highly skilled team of certified professionals, we ensure top-tier operational expertise and excellence. Our collaborative synergy across AI, sales, and marketing domains fosters a unified and innovative approach to service delivery, enabling us to effectively address the growing challenges of network complexity and cybersecurity threats.” Proven Expertise and Comprehensive Managed Services Coverage Building on a strong legacy of ServiceOne’s excellence and multi-industry experience, its managed services business is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored solutions that meet the diverse and evolving needs of its clients. With a proven track record of managing complex IT environments across multiple industries in both the public and private sectors, the Group brings deep domain expertise and a customer-centric approach to its managed services offerings. In addition to the NOC and SOC, ServiceOne provides a comprehensive suite of managed services, including hosting services and application management services (AMS). These offerings are designed to meet the growing demands of modern businesses, ensuring seamless integration, scalability, and operational efficiency. Whether it’s managing cloud infrastructure, optimizing application performance, or ensuring robust cybersecurity, ServiceOne delivers end-to-end solutions that enable businesses to focus on their core objectives. AI-Driven Operations and FinOps for Greater Efficiency At the core of the new NOC and SOC is a robust stack of advanced security and monitoring tools, enabling the implementation of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps). This cutting-edge integration leverages machine learning algorithms to identify and mitigate threats in real time, while intelligent noise reduction filters out irrelevant alerts, allowing IT teams to focus on critical issues and reducing alert fatigue. Improved threat detection accuracy minimizes false positives, and automated recovery processes ensure swift incident response, reducing downtime and improving operational resilience. These AI-driven capabilities and tooling enhancement not only boost the efficiency of the NOC and SOC, but also significantly strengthen clients’ overall security posture, providing proactive protection against emerging cyber threats. At the same time, ServiceOne has introduced FinOps solutions to address the growing complexity of cloud environments and the need for financial accountability. This innovative approach offers clients clear visibility into cloud spending and resource utilization, enabling informed decision making. Through intelligent recommendations, FinOps optimizes cloud resource usage, reducing waste and improving cost efficiency. By aligning IT investments with business outcomes, ServiceOne ensures that clients achieve superior financial performance while maximizing the return on their IT investments. Mr. Lau concluded: "As a regional player, our managed services business is distinguished by its clear service catalogue approach and an unwavering commitment to delivering value-driven solutions. By embracing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, we are leveraging innovative technologies to drive sustainable and responsible business practices in line with the evolving expectations of our clients and stakeholders. As businesses across the Asia-Pacific region continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, we remain committed to providing future-ready solutions that drive growth, resilience, and innovation. The launch of the NOC and SOC, coupled with our expanded managed services offerings, reinforces the Group’s position as a trusted partner for businesses looking to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and digital world.” About Expert Systems Holdings Limited (Stock code: 8319)

Established since 1985, Expert Systems Holdings Limited (“ESHL”) is a leading information technology and innovation company which operates under the brands “Expert Systems”, “ServiceOne” and “Expert AI Enabling” with around 1,000 IT professionals. We are principally engaged in the provision of IT infrastructure solutions, IT infrastructure management services, and in the development and provision of AI products and AI solutions for corporate and institutional customers in the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, please refer to ESHL's website: https://www.expertsystems.com.hk/. Media Inquiries: Strategic Financial Relations Limited Heidi So Tel: (852) 2864 4826 Email: heidi.so@sprg.com.hk Rachel Ko Tel: (852) 2114 2370 Email: rachel.ko@sprg.com.hk Maggie Ko Tel: (852) 2864 4890 Email: maggie.ko@sprg.com.hk Website: www.sprg.com.hk





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Expert Systems Holdings Limited

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

