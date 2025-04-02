Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 3, 2025
Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 22:03 HKT/SGT
3rd Future Cross Border Payments Summit, Dubai 2025: Trends Shaping the Future of Payments

DUBAI, UAE, Apr 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd Future Cross Border Payments Summit (FXB Payment Summit 2025), Hosted by Fintership and managed by INOEX EVENTS LLC, is set to take place on 15 April 2025 in Dubai. This flagship event will bring together industry leaders, fintech innovators, regulatory experts, and technology providers to explore the transformative trends shaping the future of cross-border payments.  Supported by Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG), UAE Banks Federation (UBF), and Al Etihad Payments the summit promises to be a dynamic gathering, fostering collaboration and driving forward the future of financial connectivity.As the global payments landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the FXB Payment Summit 2025 will serve as a critical platform for addressing the challenges and opportunities in the industry. With themes ranging from

  • Future payments landscape - Rapid digital transformation is reshaping payment ecosystems, driving the shift toward instant, seamless, and borderless transactions.
  • Compliance & AML - Strengthening anti-money laundering measures remains a priority as financial institutions balance innovation with regulatory obligations
  • Regulatory advancements - Governments and central banks are adapting policies to enhance financial transparency and security while fostering fintech innovation
  • Fraud risks - The rise of digital transactions brings evolving fraud threats, necessitating robust cybersecurity and AI-driven fraud detection solutions
  • Growing fintech ecosystem - Fintech innovations are revolutionizing payments, enhancing financial inclusion, and creating new opportunities for collaboration

The summit will deliver actionable insights and foster collaboration among key stakeholders. 

“The payment industry is reshaping its position with adaptation of technologies and AI , along with remittance industry which embraces the technology by innovation and providing seamless , frictionless and instant cross boarder remittances.

The whole business model and the customers experience are evolving toward a different benchmark, specially with evolving acceptance of CBDC and stable coins.

FERG is in the forefront to explore all the latest emerging trends to ensure the competitive advantage of its members and their ability to navigate through such dynamic markets. FXB is one of those well recognized platforms that allow all to explore and gain real insights from practitioners in the industry.” Said Osama Al Rahma, Chairman of Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG)

The event will feature presentations, dynamic panel discussions, fireside chats, and interactive Q&A sessions, covering latest innovations and trends in cross-border payments. A diverse lineup of representatives from both public and private sectors will participate, including Al Maryah Community Bank, RAK Bank, ICICI Bank, Mashreq Bank, Dubai Police, Al Fardan Exchange, BitOasis, Lulu Financial Holdings, H.H. Ruler's Court of Dubai, among many other high-profile organisations.

“The global economy is witnessing unprecedented changes and accelerated developments that impact all industries and the banking and financial sector is not an exception. Adopting advanced technologies in payments is key to driving economic growth, enhancing financial inclusion, and boosting efficiency. However, we need to strike the right balance between keeping pace with the latest technologies to meet the growing demands of our customers and complying with regulations, ensuring security, transparency, and trust in the financial system. As the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks and FIs, UBF works closely with Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) and all stakeholders including UBF members like banks and FERG, all of whom are under the direct supervision of Central Bank of the UAE, to develop and implement payment solutions further and enhance socio-economic development,” said Jamal Saleh, Director General, UAE Banks Federation

We are thrilled to present an exceptional lineup of speakers who will discuss progress in payments industry, address compliance challenges, and the Banks, Exchange Houses and Fintech pivotal role in these efforts. The summit will also explore topics such as digital shift with technology, cloud, RPA, cybersecurity and other critical issues shaping our industry.

To register for the Summit, visit https://fxbsummit.com/register/

About the Future Cross Border Payments Summit

The FXB Summit is a premier global event dedicated to advancing the cross-border payments industry. Managed by INOEX EVENTS LLC, the summit brings together key stakeholders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the payments ecosystem.

For more information, please contact:
INOEX EVENTS LLC
Email: Parul@inoexglobal.com
Phone: +971 55 215 9280

Register Now:

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the future of cross-border payments. Register today at https://fxbsummit.com/register/




