

Kuala Lumpur/Bangkok/Singapore , Apr 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - India is emerging as the world’s next manufacturing giant—yet global corporations still stumble at the entrance. Despite its $7.5 trillion growth trajectory, cost advantages, and policy incentives, there are still several obstacles in the way of building a long-lasting presence in India. A recent whitepaper titled “Why Do Global Manufacturers Struggle with India Market Entry” offers a data-driven blueprint for overcoming regulatory, supply chain, and regulatory obstacles in one of the world’s complex but most promising economies. Regional companies aiming to expand into India can find a powerful roadmap in SRKay Consulting Group’s latest release, “Why Do Global Manufacturers Struggle with India Market Entry” This comprehensive publication outlines the key challenges that often derail even the most experienced players—including regulatory red tape, infrastructure hurdles, intellectual property risks, pricing pressures, and workforce acquisition difficulties. The report dives deep into the root causes behind these obstacles, from fragmented supply chains to complex compliance landscapes, and presents a structured, four-pillar India entry strategy. Covering insights across seven key sectors, it serves as an essential guide for manufacturers seeking to build a resilient and scalable presence in the Indian market. Highlights & Strategic Takeaways: A Proven India Market Entry Framework: A four-pillar approach covering research, business setup, supply chain localisation, and long-term growth.

Real Success Stories: What global giants like Apple, Hyundai, and IKEA won in India by adapting to local demand and operational realities.

Insights for Emerging Market Entrants: UAE and Malaysia-based companies prioritise India’s growth and competitive costs, but face workforce, regulatory, and IP-related hurdles.

Digital & Trade Enablers: How UPI, ONDC, and Free Trade Agreements (like CEPA and ECTA) are creating new competitive advantages for manufacturers. “India is not just a big market—it’s a complex one. For Southeast Asian companies, entering India without the right regulatory, supply chain, and cultural game plan is risky. This whitepaper is our answer to help them succeed,” said Alok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director This whitepaper is an essential resource for business strategists assessing market viability or C-suite executives considering expansion to confidently and clearly navigate the India opportunity. Download the Whitepaper Now Why Do Global Manufacturers Struggle with India Market Entry About SRKay Consulting Group



SRKay Consulting Group is a global consulting firm that helps companies expand into emerging markets like India through data-led strategies, market entry advisory, and operational consulting. With deep expertise in regulatory compliance, digital infrastructure, and supply chain localization, SRKay is the trusted partner for Southeast Asian firms entering India.



For expert consultation and partnership opportunities, connect with:

Komaldeep Kaur

Email: Komal@mianext.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: SRKay Consulting Group

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Startups

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

