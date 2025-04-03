

HIGHLIGHTS: - During the Reporting Period, the Group’s gross billings amounted to approximately RMB3,505.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 49.3% from approximately RMB2,347.7 million for the Corresponding Period. - The total revenue of the Group was approximately RMB2,306.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 17.3% compared to approximately RMB1,965.4 million for the Corresponding Period. - The profit attributable to Shareholders of the Group was approximately RMB272.4 million, representing an increase of approximately 42.8% from approximately RMB190.7 million for the Corresponding Period. - The Group’s operating cash flow (net inflow) was approximately RMB1,627.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 266.6% as compared to approximately RMB444.0 million for the Corresponding Period. - Taking into account the financial and cash flow positions of the Group, the Board recommends the payment of a final dividend of approximately HKD148.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing HKD0.33 per share (in cash), and the proposed final dividend is subject to consideration and approval by Shareholders at the AGM. HONG KONG, Apr 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - 28 March, JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd(the “Company” ; together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or “we”) is pleased to announce its consolidated annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Reporting Period”). During the Reporting Period, the Company realized a revenue of approximately RMB2,306.0 million, representing a growth of approximately 17.3% from the Corresponding Period. Profit attributable to Shareholders amounted to approximately RMB272.4 million, representing an increase of 42.8% over the Corresponding Period. In addition, our operating cash flow was strong. We had a net inflow of approximately RMB1,627.8 million which represented a significant year-on-year growth of 266.6%, fully demonstrating the effective strategy execution and high market adaptability of the Company. Developed a multi-dimensional product structure to promote business and revenue diversification

During the Reporting Period, on top of integrating and improving our existing products, we launched the industry’s first-ever stock learning machine and enriched our small-amount series product matrix for the promotion of revenue diversification. We have formed four main product lines currently, namely “Stock Navigator Series and Super Investor” , “Enjoy-Stock Pad”, “Jiuyao Stocks” and “SmartInvest App” (App). We aim to serve a wider spectrum of customers in a more effective manner by capitalizing on the synergies of these product lines. In order to meet users’ needs, we launched the first “Enjoy-Stock Pad (Starter Edition)” in July to fill the market gap for professional stock learning products. The Company expected that the launch of this product would create a dedicated learning platform for investors, actively fulfil corporate social responsibilities and deepen the inclusive financial education practice. In the meantime, we launched nearly 30 lightweight products to achieve product scalability and standardization, which allowed us to meet the diverse users’ needs and fully explore long-tail customers. During the Reporting Period, our small-amount series products were used by our subscriber customers for more than 2.203 million times. Adherence to pursuing “technological research + investment research” dual-driver strategy, deepening AI technology for full empowerment for the Company’s business and practical application

Implementing our “technology + investment research” dual-driver strategy, we further increased our R&D investment, explored the empowerment and application of AI and other frontier technologies to the Company’s product offerings, business operations and operational management. With focus on the “buyer-side investment advisory” service, we strengthened our “1+N” investment research system to fully penetrate our investment research into businesses and processes, so as to professionally support our customers in creating long-term value. We continuously strengthened our R&D capabilities and investment: During the Reporting Period, we invested approximately RMB319 million in R&D activities, representing an increase of 10.9% over the Corresponding Period. Such R&D investment accounted for approximately 13.8% of the Company’s total revenue. In addition, as of the end of the Reporting Period, we had 136 software copyrights and patents on product features, big data and AI, that was 52 more than last year. What is noteworthy is that during the Reporting Period, we became a member of the Chinese Association for Artificial Intelligence (CAAI), signifying that the Company has been recognized for its core AI R&D technologies and achievements in the financial sector. We explored the all-round empowerment of AI and other frontier technologies to the Company’s product offerings, business operations and operational management. In terms of empowering our product offerings, we launched “FinSphere Agent”, a new-generation conversational stock investing assistant, and “FinSphere Report”, an intelligent investment research product. They provide deep-thinking intelligent conversational investment advisory services and intelligent research report generation and explanation services. We continuously upgraded our digital investment robo-advisor “Jiu Ge”, served approximately 472,000 customers, with total services reaching 32.407 million times, during the Reporting Period. In terms of empowering our business operations, we deployed our “AI Marketing Partners” and “AI Live Replay Summaries” which enabled us to achieve full-process coverage of text generation and pitch recommendations that doubled our communication efficiency. In terms of empowering our compliance management: The Company developed the intelligent compliance management solution 3.0, with which, our “AI Monitoring Officer” has conducted approximately 1.6 billion monitoring tasks and our “AI Inspection Officer” has assisted in over 10 million review tasks, achieving a coverage rate of 98%. We focused on “buyer-side investment advisory” and emphasized the application of our investment research. In the single month of December, our professional stock review programs output an average of approximately 22 shows per day, with a total duration of nearly 13 hours; we engaged active interactions with investors and answered their questions. The average number of inquiries per day exceeded 2,500. Our JF Financial Research Institute has designed more than 218 sets of self-developed signature courses, with a total of more than 1,300 sessions and a total of over 12,000 minutes, further improving the system of providing courses on our Stock Learning Machine. Establishment of quality traffic system to achieve precise expansion of new customer base

We established quality traffic system and continued to expand our presence on platforms. During the Reporting Period, apart from our established presence on Douyin and WeChat Channels, we explored Kuai and tapped into platforms such as Xiaohongshu and Bilibili, to achieve high accessibility to customers, increase our brand exposure, optimize our live broadcast efficiency and enhance viewers’ experience through short video + live broadcast approach. The live broadcasts lasted over 49,800 hours cumulatively with 26,500 sessions, representing a growth of over 110% from the Corresponding Period. During the Reporting Period, we operated 152 new MCN accounts on different internet platforms. As of December 31, 2024, we had 526 MCN accounts and attracted approximately 50.05 million followers, as compared to approximately 11.15 million followers in the Corresponding Period. At the same period, we actively promoted popular investor education and enhanced brand influence. At the National Investor Protection Publicity Day on May 15, we organized the “Shareholders Are Here” event jointly with Everbright Securities to attract investors’ participation in the education on rational investing through short videos and live broadcasts on all of the Company’s platforms, together with the active promotion by traditional media such as Hubei TV and China Business Network (CBN). As of December 31, 2024, we have exclusively sponsored CBN’s live broadcast of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting for the fifth consecutive year. We produced the live broadcast program “Buffett and Seven Lunches”, which recorded a total online viewership of nearly 227 million. Business outlook

The chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd, Mr. Chen Wenbin said: "We will adhere to our principles of rational investing, value investing and long-term investing to help customers induce right investing concepts, practice investor education, fulfil corporate social responsibility and commit ourselves to promoting healthy development of the capital market in the long run. Looking forward to 2025, we, as a next-generation stock investing assistant, will continue to strengthen our competitiveness, solidify our market leadership and strive to make investing and wealth management easier yet more professional, and enhance the happiness of investing and wealth management. " About JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd (Stock Code: 9636)

JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd is a new generation stock investment assistant. The Company is engaged in the provision of equity investment instruments, securities investment advisory, investor education and other services to individual investors. The products include stock quote software, stock learning machine, Stock Navigator, Super Investor and Jiuyao Stocks. The Company adopts the technology + investment research model, develops JF Robo-Advisor, FinSphere Agent, FinSphere Report and other products based on artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technology, which are applied to the industry in terms of innovative practice and scenario application. For enquiries, please contact:

